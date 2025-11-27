يبحث محققون من فريق مكافحة الإرهاب التابع لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI)، عن أدلة لمعرفة دوافع المهاجر الأفغاني المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على جنديين من أفراد الحرس الوطني المنتشرين في واشنطن العاصمة، فيما وصفه مسؤولون بأنه «كمين» قبل يوم من عيد الشكر.


في حالة حرجة


ووقع إطلاق النار في منتصف النهار خارج محطة لمترو الأنفاق في منطقة تجارية مزدحمة على بُعد بضعة مربعات سكنية من البيت الأبيض.


ولا يزال الجنديان وهما جزء من مهمة عسكرية لإنفاذ القانون أمر بها الرئيس دونالد ترمب قبل أشهر وطعن عليها مسؤولو مقاطعة كولومبيا في المحكمة، إلى المستشفى، في حالة حرجة.


وتم تحديد المشتبه به، الذي أصيب في تبادل لإطلاق النار قبل اعتقاله، من قبل وزارة الأمن الداخلي بأنه رحمن الله لاكانوال، وهو أفغاني الجنسية.


وفرض عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية إغلاقاً أمنياً على البيت الأبيض فور إطلاق النار كإجراء احترازي.


من أعمال الشر والكراهية


وأصدر ترمب الذي كان في منتجعه في فلوريدا وقت وقوع الهجوم، بياناً مصوراً مسجلاً في وقت متأخر من مساء الأربعاء وصف فيه إطلاق النار بأنه «عمل من أعمال الشر والكراهية والإرهاب». وقال إن إدارته «ستعيد التدقيق» في جميع الأفغان الذين قدموا إلى الولايات المتحدة خلال فترة رئاسة سلفه جو بايدن.


وأعلنت دائرة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية، إيقاف النظر في جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، في انتظار إجراء المزيد من المراجعة لقواعد الأمن والتدقيق.


لا سجل إجرامياً للمتهم


ووفقاً لوزارة الأمن الداخلي، دخل لاكانوال (29 عاماً) إلى الولايات المتحدة في عام 2021 في إطار «عملية الترحيب بالحلفاء»، وهو برنامج من عهد الرئيس السابق جو بايدن لإعادة توطين آلاف الأفغان الذين ساعدوا الولايات المتحدة خلال حرب أفغانستان، وخافوا من انتقام قوات حركة «طالبان» التي سيطرت على السلطة بعد انسحاب الولايات المتحدة.


ونقلت شبكة NBC News عن مقابلة مع أحد أقارب المشتبه به لم يُذكر اسمه، في وقت مبكر، اليوم الخميس، أن لاكانوال خدم في الجيش الأفغاني لمدة 10 سنوات إلى جانب القوات الخاصة الأمريكية وتمركز في قندهار خلال جزء من تلك الفترة.


وأضافت الشبكة نقلاً عن قريبه أن لاكانوال «كان يعمل لدى شركة أمازون العملاقة لمبيعات التجزئة عبر الإنترنت»، وفقاً لآخر مرة تحدثا فيها قبل أشهر عدة.


ولم تدرج وزارة الأمن الوطني تفاصيل أخرى عن سجله في الهجرة، لكن مسؤولاً في إدارة ترمب قال إن لاكانوال «تقدم بطلب لجوء في ديسمبر 2024 وتمت الموافقة عليه في 23 أبريل من هذا العام، بعد 3 أشهر من تولي ترمب منصبه». وأضاف أن لاكانوال، الذي كان يقيم في ولاية واشنطن، ليس لديه تاريخ إجرامي معروف.