Investigators from the FBI's Counterterrorism team are searching for evidence to understand the motives of the Afghan immigrant suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers deployed in Washington, D.C., in what officials described as an "ambush" a day before Thanksgiving.



In Critical Condition



The shooting occurred at noon outside a subway station in a busy commercial area just a few blocks from the White House.



The two soldiers, who are part of a military law enforcement mission ordered by President Donald Trump months ago and challenged in court by D.C. officials, remain in the hospital in critical condition.



The suspect, who was injured in a shootout before his arrest, has been identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national.



Secret Service agents imposed a security lockdown on the White House immediately following the shooting as a precautionary measure.



Acts of Evil and Hate



Trump, who was at his resort in Florida at the time of the attack, issued a video statement late Wednesday describing the shooting as "an act of evil, hate, and terrorism." He stated that his administration "will re-examine" all Afghans who came to the United States during the presidency of his predecessor, Joe Biden.



The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it is halting the processing of all immigration applications related to Afghans indefinitely, pending further review of security and vetting protocols.



No Criminal Record for the Accused



According to the Department of Homeland Security, Lakanwal (29 years old) entered the United States in 2021 under the "Welcome Allies" program, an initiative from former President Biden's administration to resettle thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the Afghanistan War and feared retaliation from the Taliban forces that took control after the U.S. withdrawal.



NBC News reported in an early interview with an unnamed relative of the suspect on Thursday morning that Lakanwal served in the Afghan army for 10 years alongside U.S. special forces and was stationed in Kandahar for part of that time.



The network added, citing his relative, that Lakanwal "was working for the giant online retail company Amazon," according to their last conversation several months ago.



The Department of Homeland Security did not provide further details about his immigration record, but a Trump administration official stated that Lakanwal "applied for asylum in December 2024 and was approved on April 23 of this year, three months after Trump took office." The official added that Lakanwal, who was residing in Washington State, has no known criminal history.