يبحث محققون من فريق مكافحة الإرهاب التابع لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI)، عن أدلة لمعرفة دوافع المهاجر الأفغاني المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على جنديين من أفراد الحرس الوطني المنتشرين في واشنطن العاصمة، فيما وصفه مسؤولون بأنه «كمين» قبل يوم من عيد الشكر.
في حالة حرجة
ووقع إطلاق النار في منتصف النهار خارج محطة لمترو الأنفاق في منطقة تجارية مزدحمة على بُعد بضعة مربعات سكنية من البيت الأبيض.
ولا يزال الجنديان وهما جزء من مهمة عسكرية لإنفاذ القانون أمر بها الرئيس دونالد ترمب قبل أشهر وطعن عليها مسؤولو مقاطعة كولومبيا في المحكمة، إلى المستشفى، في حالة حرجة.
وتم تحديد المشتبه به، الذي أصيب في تبادل لإطلاق النار قبل اعتقاله، من قبل وزارة الأمن الداخلي بأنه رحمن الله لاكانوال، وهو أفغاني الجنسية.
وفرض عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية إغلاقاً أمنياً على البيت الأبيض فور إطلاق النار كإجراء احترازي.
من أعمال الشر والكراهية
وأصدر ترمب الذي كان في منتجعه في فلوريدا وقت وقوع الهجوم، بياناً مصوراً مسجلاً في وقت متأخر من مساء الأربعاء وصف فيه إطلاق النار بأنه «عمل من أعمال الشر والكراهية والإرهاب». وقال إن إدارته «ستعيد التدقيق» في جميع الأفغان الذين قدموا إلى الولايات المتحدة خلال فترة رئاسة سلفه جو بايدن.
وأعلنت دائرة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية، إيقاف النظر في جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، في انتظار إجراء المزيد من المراجعة لقواعد الأمن والتدقيق.
لا سجل إجرامياً للمتهم
ووفقاً لوزارة الأمن الداخلي، دخل لاكانوال (29 عاماً) إلى الولايات المتحدة في عام 2021 في إطار «عملية الترحيب بالحلفاء»، وهو برنامج من عهد الرئيس السابق جو بايدن لإعادة توطين آلاف الأفغان الذين ساعدوا الولايات المتحدة خلال حرب أفغانستان، وخافوا من انتقام قوات حركة «طالبان» التي سيطرت على السلطة بعد انسحاب الولايات المتحدة.
ونقلت شبكة NBC News عن مقابلة مع أحد أقارب المشتبه به لم يُذكر اسمه، في وقت مبكر، اليوم الخميس، أن لاكانوال خدم في الجيش الأفغاني لمدة 10 سنوات إلى جانب القوات الخاصة الأمريكية وتمركز في قندهار خلال جزء من تلك الفترة.
وأضافت الشبكة نقلاً عن قريبه أن لاكانوال «كان يعمل لدى شركة أمازون العملاقة لمبيعات التجزئة عبر الإنترنت»، وفقاً لآخر مرة تحدثا فيها قبل أشهر عدة.
ولم تدرج وزارة الأمن الوطني تفاصيل أخرى عن سجله في الهجرة، لكن مسؤولاً في إدارة ترمب قال إن لاكانوال «تقدم بطلب لجوء في ديسمبر 2024 وتمت الموافقة عليه في 23 أبريل من هذا العام، بعد 3 أشهر من تولي ترمب منصبه». وأضاف أن لاكانوال، الذي كان يقيم في ولاية واشنطن، ليس لديه تاريخ إجرامي معروف.
Investigators from the FBI's Counterterrorism team are searching for evidence to understand the motives of the Afghan immigrant suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers deployed in Washington, D.C., in what officials described as an "ambush" a day before Thanksgiving.
In Critical Condition
The shooting occurred at noon outside a subway station in a busy commercial area just a few blocks from the White House.
The two soldiers, who are part of a military law enforcement mission ordered by President Donald Trump months ago and challenged in court by D.C. officials, remain in the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, who was injured in a shootout before his arrest, has been identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national.
Secret Service agents imposed a security lockdown on the White House immediately following the shooting as a precautionary measure.
Acts of Evil and Hate
Trump, who was at his resort in Florida at the time of the attack, issued a video statement late Wednesday describing the shooting as "an act of evil, hate, and terrorism." He stated that his administration "will re-examine" all Afghans who came to the United States during the presidency of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it is halting the processing of all immigration applications related to Afghans indefinitely, pending further review of security and vetting protocols.
No Criminal Record for the Accused
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Lakanwal (29 years old) entered the United States in 2021 under the "Welcome Allies" program, an initiative from former President Biden's administration to resettle thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the Afghanistan War and feared retaliation from the Taliban forces that took control after the U.S. withdrawal.
NBC News reported in an early interview with an unnamed relative of the suspect on Thursday morning that Lakanwal served in the Afghan army for 10 years alongside U.S. special forces and was stationed in Kandahar for part of that time.
The network added, citing his relative, that Lakanwal "was working for the giant online retail company Amazon," according to their last conversation several months ago.
The Department of Homeland Security did not provide further details about his immigration record, but a Trump administration official stated that Lakanwal "applied for asylum in December 2024 and was approved on April 23 of this year, three months after Trump took office." The official added that Lakanwal, who was residing in Washington State, has no known criminal history.