لم يعد السؤال: هل تندلع الحرب الثانية بين إسرائيل وحزب الله، بل متى؟ فالمهلة الأمريكية لنزع سلاح الحزب شارفت على نهايتها، والتصعيد السياسي والعسكري في الساعات الماضية يوحي بأن لبنان يسير بخطى ثابتة نحو لحظة انفجار كبيرة مع نهاية العام 2025.


نافذة الدبلوماسية تضيق


هذا المشهد بات أكثر وضوحاً بعد الموقف المباشر الذي أطلقه وزير الحرب الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، حين قال من على منبر الكنيست إن إسرائيل «ستعمل بقوة مرة أخرى» في لبنان إذا لم يتخل الحزب عن سلاحه قبل انتهاء المهلة. هذا التهديد ليس مجرد ضغط تفاوضي، بل إعلان عملي بأن نافذة الدبلوماسية تضيق يوماً بعد يوم، وأن الأشهر القليلة القادمة ستكون أخطر ما يواجهه لبنان منذ انتهاء الحرب الأولى.


كاتس لم يكتفِ بالتلويح بالقوة العسكرية، بل ربط التهديد بإعادة النظر في اتفاق الحدود البحرية، وهو ملف تعتبره تل أبيب من نقاط الضغط القادرة على تطويق لبنان سياسياً واقتصادياً. الأهم في رسالته أن الولايات المتحدة، التي أمسكت بخيوط التهدئة منذ حرب الصيف الماضي، وضعت مهلة واضحة لنزع السلاح. هذه المهلة قد تنتهي من دون حدوث أي تغيير في الواقع الميداني، ما يجعل إسرائيل تعتبر نفسها محررة من قيود الضبط الأمريكي الذي منع حتى الآن انفجار الجبهة.


الصمت وشراء الوقت


في المقابل، لا يظهر حزب الله أي استعداد لتقديم تنازل من هذا النوع. فالحزب يرفض التعامل مع فكرة نزع السلاح كخيار مطروح للنقاش، ويتمسك بعقيدته العسكرية باعتبار أن السلاح جزء من معادلة الردع. وفي الوقت الذي يستعيد فيه الحزب تنظيم قدراته الدفاعية بعد الضربة التي تعرض لها أحد قادته العسكريين هيثم الطبطبائي، يدرك أن أي خطوة انفعالية في اتجاه المواجهة ستمنح إسرائيل الذريعة المثالية لتوسيع العدوان. لذلك، يذهب الحزب نحو خيار يبدو الأكثر انسجاماً مع حساباته: الصمت، ترميم ما يلزم، وشراء الوقت.


هذه المقاربة ليست جديدة، لكنها في الظروف الحالية مكلفة وخطرة. فشراء الوقت لا يلغي الاحتمال الأساسي، بل يرحله إلى موعد أقرب كلما اقتربت نهاية المهلة. ولبنان، العالق بين ضغط المهل الدولية وتهديد القوة، لا يمتلك هامشاً فعلياً للمناورة. السلطة مكبلة تسير ببطء نحو تنفيذ مطلب نزع السلاح. والبلد بأكمله يجد نفسه أسير معادلة يقودها طرفان فقط: إسرائيل من جهة، والحزب من جهة أخرى، فيما الدولة تبدو على المحك.


مواجهة أوسع وأشد


ما يزيد الوضع تعقيداً أن إسرائيل تعتقد أن فرصة استكمال ما لم يتحقق في الحرب الأولى تقترب. من وجهة نظرها، الحزب خرج مثخناً، ويفترض أن الضربة القادمة ستكون أكثر حسماّ. التصريحات الصادرة عن شخصيات أمنية وعسكرية في تل أبيب تتقاطع عند فكرة أن المواجهة القادمة ستكون أوسع وأشد كثافة، وتهدف إلى تغيير قواعد اللعبة بشكل جذري. هذا التفكير يجعل الحرب الثانية، في حال وقعت، عملية عسكرية لا تشبه الجولات السابقة، وتستهدف قلب البنية العسكرية للحزب في العمق.


في ظل هذه المعادلة، يواجه حزب الله تحديين متوازيين. الأول أمني يتمثل في مراجعة الخرق الذي أدى إلى اغتيال الطبطبائي، والثاني سياسي عسكري يتعلق بكيفية الرد. فالحزب يدرك أن الرد القاسي سيقوده مباشرة إلى مواجهة شاملة في توقيت تختاره إسرائيل، بينما الرد المحدود قد يبدو ضعيفاً. لذلك، تميل حساباته إلى خيار ثالث: الهدوء المدروس، والاستمرار في رفع مستوى الجهوزية استعداداً لاحتمال الحرب، لأنها بالنسبة إليه «حرب بقاء» لا معركة ظرفية.


اليوم يقف لبنان على حافة المجهول. وفيما تتراجع فرص التسوية، يبقى السيناريو الأكثر واقعية أن لبنان يدخل مرحلة ما قبل الحرب، إذ يكفي خطأ واحد أو ضربة واحدة او اغتيال جديد ليشتعل كل شيء. المسألة لم تعد سياسية ولا تفاوضية. المسألة صارت مسألة وقت.