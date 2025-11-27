كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن المواطن الأفغاني الذي يشتبه بأنه نفذ عملية إطلاق النار على عنصرين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن، عمل مع القوات الأمريكية في أفغانستان قبل أن يتم إجلاؤه إلى الولايات المتحدة.


عمل مع هيئات حكومية


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية «سي آي إيه» CIA جون راتكليف أن المشتبه به عمل مع الوكالة ومع الجيش الأمريكي وهيئات حكومية أخرى، ووصل إلى الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021 بعد شهر من انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من أفغانستان وسط فوضى عارمة.


وأفاد راتكليف بأن المشتبه به عمل مع الولايات المتحدة في قندهار، المدينة الواقعة في جنوب أفغانستان، التي كانت تشكل إحدى أبرز القواعد العسكرية للقوات الأمريكية.


وقال مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية: «في أعقاب الانسحاب الكارثي من أفغانستان في عهد جو بايدن، بررت إدارة بايدن استقدام مطلق النار المشتبه به إلى الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021 بعمله سابقاً مع الحكومة الأمريكية، بما فيها «سي آي إيه»، كعنصر في قوة شريكة في قندهار».


مهاجر أفغاني


وتكشفت تفاصيل جديدة بعد إصابة عنصرين من الحرس الوطني بإطلاق نار في واشنطن العاصمة، أمس الأربعاء، في منطقة مكتظة قرب البيت الأبيض. وأعلن مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون أن المشتبه به في إطلاق النار مهاجر أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً، يدعى رحمان الله لاكانوال، وفق شبكة «سي بي إس». وأضاف كبار مسؤولي إنفاذ القانون أن مطلق النار استخدم مسدساً في الهجوم، مرجحين أن تكون الحادثة عملاً إرهابياً، حسب شبكة «إن بي سي» NBC. وتداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة قيل إنها لمنفذ الهجوم.


إعادة فحص المهاجرين


من جانبها، قالت إدارة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية، في وقت أمس الأربعاء، إنها أوقفت النظر في جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالمواطنين الأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، بعد إطلاق نار على جنديين من الحرس الوطني وإصابتهما بجروح خطيرة في واشنطن.


ووصف الرئيس دونالد ترمب إطلاق النار الذي وقع بالقرب من البيت الأبيض بأنه «عمل إرهابي»، قائلاً إن المشتبه به جاء من أفغانستان في عام 2021. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في أعقاب دعوة ترمب لحكومته إلى إعادة فحص المهاجرين الأفغان الذين دخلوا الولايات المتحدة في عهد سلفه جو بايدن.


وقالت الإدارة في منشور على منصة «إكس»: إن حماية وسلامة وطننا والشعب الأمريكي تظل محور تركيزنا ومهمتنا الوحيدة.