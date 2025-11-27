American media revealed today (Thursday) that the Afghan citizen suspected of carrying out the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan before being evacuated to the United States.



Worked with government agencies



Fox News reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that the suspect worked with the agency, the U.S. military, and other government entities, arriving in the United States in September 2021, a month after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan amid widespread chaos.



Ratcliffe indicated that the suspect worked with the U.S. in Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan that was one of the main military bases for U.S. forces.



The CIA director said, "In the aftermath of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Joe Biden, the Biden administration justified bringing the suspected shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his previous work with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a partner force member in Kandahar."



Afghan immigrant



New details emerged after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., yesterday (Wednesday), in a crowded area near the White House. Law enforcement officials announced that the suspect in the shooting is a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant named Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, according to CBS. Senior law enforcement officials added that the shooter used a handgun in the attack, suggesting that the incident may be an act of terrorism, according to NBC. Social media circulated a photo said to be of the attacker.



Re-examination of immigrants



For its part, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it has suspended the processing of all immigration applications related to Afghan citizens indefinitely, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers and their serious injuries in Washington.



President Donald Trump described the shooting that occurred near the White House as an "act of terrorism," stating that the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021. This move follows Trump's call for his administration to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States during the tenure of his predecessor, Joe Biden.



The administration stated in a post on the platform X: "The protection and safety of our nation and the American people remain our focus and our sole mission."