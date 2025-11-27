كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن المواطن الأفغاني الذي يشتبه بأنه نفذ عملية إطلاق النار على عنصرين من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن، عمل مع القوات الأمريكية في أفغانستان قبل أن يتم إجلاؤه إلى الولايات المتحدة.
عمل مع هيئات حكومية
ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية «سي آي إيه» CIA جون راتكليف أن المشتبه به عمل مع الوكالة ومع الجيش الأمريكي وهيئات حكومية أخرى، ووصل إلى الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021 بعد شهر من انسحاب القوات الأمريكية من أفغانستان وسط فوضى عارمة.
وأفاد راتكليف بأن المشتبه به عمل مع الولايات المتحدة في قندهار، المدينة الواقعة في جنوب أفغانستان، التي كانت تشكل إحدى أبرز القواعد العسكرية للقوات الأمريكية.
وقال مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية: «في أعقاب الانسحاب الكارثي من أفغانستان في عهد جو بايدن، بررت إدارة بايدن استقدام مطلق النار المشتبه به إلى الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021 بعمله سابقاً مع الحكومة الأمريكية، بما فيها «سي آي إيه»، كعنصر في قوة شريكة في قندهار».
مهاجر أفغاني
وتكشفت تفاصيل جديدة بعد إصابة عنصرين من الحرس الوطني بإطلاق نار في واشنطن العاصمة، أمس الأربعاء، في منطقة مكتظة قرب البيت الأبيض. وأعلن مسؤولو إنفاذ القانون أن المشتبه به في إطلاق النار مهاجر أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً، يدعى رحمان الله لاكانوال، وفق شبكة «سي بي إس». وأضاف كبار مسؤولي إنفاذ القانون أن مطلق النار استخدم مسدساً في الهجوم، مرجحين أن تكون الحادثة عملاً إرهابياً، حسب شبكة «إن بي سي» NBC. وتداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة قيل إنها لمنفذ الهجوم.
إعادة فحص المهاجرين
من جانبها، قالت إدارة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية، في وقت أمس الأربعاء، إنها أوقفت النظر في جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالمواطنين الأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، بعد إطلاق نار على جنديين من الحرس الوطني وإصابتهما بجروح خطيرة في واشنطن.
ووصف الرئيس دونالد ترمب إطلاق النار الذي وقع بالقرب من البيت الأبيض بأنه «عمل إرهابي»، قائلاً إن المشتبه به جاء من أفغانستان في عام 2021. وتأتي هذه الخطوة في أعقاب دعوة ترمب لحكومته إلى إعادة فحص المهاجرين الأفغان الذين دخلوا الولايات المتحدة في عهد سلفه جو بايدن.
وقالت الإدارة في منشور على منصة «إكس»: إن حماية وسلامة وطننا والشعب الأمريكي تظل محور تركيزنا ومهمتنا الوحيدة.
American media revealed today (Thursday) that the Afghan citizen suspected of carrying out the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan before being evacuated to the United States.
Worked with government agencies
Fox News reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that the suspect worked with the agency, the U.S. military, and other government entities, arriving in the United States in September 2021, a month after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan amid widespread chaos.
Ratcliffe indicated that the suspect worked with the U.S. in Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan that was one of the main military bases for U.S. forces.
The CIA director said, "In the aftermath of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Joe Biden, the Biden administration justified bringing the suspected shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his previous work with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a partner force member in Kandahar."
Afghan immigrant
New details emerged after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., yesterday (Wednesday), in a crowded area near the White House. Law enforcement officials announced that the suspect in the shooting is a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant named Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, according to CBS. Senior law enforcement officials added that the shooter used a handgun in the attack, suggesting that the incident may be an act of terrorism, according to NBC. Social media circulated a photo said to be of the attacker.
Re-examination of immigrants
For its part, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it has suspended the processing of all immigration applications related to Afghan citizens indefinitely, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers and their serious injuries in Washington.
President Donald Trump described the shooting that occurred near the White House as an "act of terrorism," stating that the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021. This move follows Trump's call for his administration to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States during the tenure of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The administration stated in a post on the platform X: "The protection and safety of our nation and the American people remain our focus and our sole mission."