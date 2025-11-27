In a dramatic move aimed at confronting a wave of terrorism and organized crime, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency following a series of mass kidnappings that have caused widespread terror in northern Nigeria.

The announcement came in an official statement issued by the presidential palace in Abuja, where President Tinubu described the situation as a "real national emergency," emphasizing that "these criminal acts will not go unpunished, and we will respond with the full force of the state."

The president ordered the immediate recruitment of 20,000 new police officers, bringing the total new hires to 50,000 security personnel, in addition to using national youth service camps as temporary training facilities to expedite the recruitment process for the military and police.

These measures come in the context of a worsening security crisis that Nigeria has experienced in recent weeks, where armed gangs, locally known as "bandits," have carried out three major mass kidnappings within just a few days.

Increase in Terrorist Operations in Nigeria

Among these operations was the attack on St. Mary's Catholic School in the Babiri area of Niger State on November 23, where gunmen kidnapped more than 300 students and 12 teachers, marking the largest recorded mass kidnapping in the country's history, surpassing even the infamous Chibok incident in 2014 when Boko Haram abducted 276 girls.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, the number of abductees from St. Mary's Catholic School includes 303 students and 12 teachers, most of whom are children aged between 8 and 18 years, accounting for half of the total student population of 629 at the school.

This incident was preceded by another attack on a girls' boarding school in the neighboring Kebbi State on November 17, where gunmen kidnapped more than 20 Muslim students, who were later released on November 25 after intensive security efforts praised by President Tinubu.

American Threat of Military Intervention

A church in Kwara State was also attacked on November 19, resulting in the deaths of two people and the kidnapping of 38, in an incident that raised concerns over religious motives, especially with previous statements from U.S. President Donald Trump threatening military intervention to protect Christians in Nigeria.

These events led to the closure of all schools in Niger State until 2026, with an early holiday starting, as well as the closure of 47 unified federal colleges nationwide, according to an announcement from the federal government.

President Tinubu also canceled his scheduled foreign trips, including the G20 summit in South Africa and the EU-Africa summit, to focus on the internal crisis.

In an emergency meeting with security agency heads on November 24, he ordered the redeployment of tens of thousands of officers who were assigned to protect important figures such as politicians and businessmen, to enhance security in rural areas with weak security.