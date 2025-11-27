في خطوة دراماتيكية تهدف إلى مواجهة موجة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة، أعلن الرئيس النيجيري بولا تينوبو، حالة طوارئ أمنية على مستوى البلاد، في أعقاب سلسلة من عمليات الاختطاف الجماعي التي أثارت رعباً واسعاً في الشمال النيجيري.
وجاء الإعلان في بيان رسمي صادر عن القصر الرئاسي في أبوجا، حيث وصف الرئيس تينوبو الوضع بأنه «طوارئ وطنية حقيقية»، مشدداً على أن «هذه الأعمال الإجرامية لن تمر دون عقاب، وسنرد بكل قوة الدولة».
وأمر الرئيس بتوظيف فوري لـ20 ألف شرطي جديد، ليصل إجمالي التوظيفات الجديدة إلى 50 ألف عنصر أمني، إضافة إلى استخدام معسكرات خدمة الشباب الوطنية كمرافق تدريب مؤقتة لتسريع عملية التجنيد في الجيش والشرطة.
وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في سياق أزمة أمنية متفاقمة شهدتها نيجيريا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث نفذت عصابات مسلحة، المعروفة محلياً باسم «البانديتس»، ثلاث عمليات اختطاف جماعي كبرى في غضون أيام قليلة.
تزايد العمليات الإرهابية في نيجيريا
ومن تلك العمليات هجوم مدرسة القديسة ماري الكاثوليكية في منطقة بابيري بولاية نايجر المركزية يوم 23 نوفمبر، حيث خطف مسلحون أكثر من 300 طالب و12 معلماً، في أكبر عملية اختطاف جماعي مسجلة في تاريخ البلاد، متجاوزة حتى حادثة تشيبوك الشهيرة عام 2014 التي خطف فيها تنظيم بوكو حرام 276 فتاة.
ووفقاً لجمعية المسيحيين في نيجيريا، يبلغ عدد المختطفين من مدرسة ماري الكاثوليكية 303 طلاب و12 معلماً، معظمهم من الأطفال الذين تراوح أعمارهم بين 8 و18 عاماً، ويشكلون نصف إجمالي الطلاب في المدرسة البالغ عددهم 629.
وسبق هذه العملية هجوم آخر على مدرسة داخلية للبنات في ولاية كيبي المجاورة يوم 17 نوفمبر، حيث خطف مسلحون أكثر من 20 طالبة مسلمة، تم إطلاق سراحهن لاحقاً يوم 25 نوفمبر بعد جهود أمنية مكثفة أشاد بها الرئيس تينوبو.
تهديد أمريكي بالتدخل العسكري
كما تعرضت كنيسة في ولاية كوارا الغربية لهجوم يوم 19 نوفمبر، أسفر عن مقتل شخصين واختطاف 38، في حادثة أثارت مخاوف من دوافع دينية، خصوصاً مع تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب السابقة التي هدد فيها بتدخل عسكري أمريكي لحماية المسيحيين في نيجيريا.
وأدت هذه الأحداث إلى إغلاق جميع المدارس في ولاية نيجر حتى عام 2026، مع بدء العطلة المبكرة، إضافة إلى إغلاق 47 كلية اتحادية موحدة على المستوى الوطني، وفقاً لإعلان الحكومة الفيدرالية.
كما ألغى الرئيس تينوبو رحلاته الخارجية المقررة، بما في ذلك قمة مجموعة العشرين في جنوب أفريقيا وقمة الاتحاد الأوروبي-الأفريقي، للتركيز على الأزمة الداخلية.
وفي اجتماع طارئ مع رؤساء الأجهزة الأمنية يوم 24 نوفمبر، أمر بإعادة نشر عشرات الآلاف من الضباط الذين كانوا مخصصين لحماية الشخصيات المهمة مثل السياسيين ورجال الأعمال، لتعزيز الحماية في المناطق الريفية ضعيفة الأمن.
In a dramatic move aimed at confronting a wave of terrorism and organized crime, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency following a series of mass kidnappings that have caused widespread terror in northern Nigeria.
The announcement came in an official statement issued by the presidential palace in Abuja, where President Tinubu described the situation as a "real national emergency," emphasizing that "these criminal acts will not go unpunished, and we will respond with the full force of the state."
The president ordered the immediate recruitment of 20,000 new police officers, bringing the total new hires to 50,000 security personnel, in addition to using national youth service camps as temporary training facilities to expedite the recruitment process for the military and police.
These measures come in the context of a worsening security crisis that Nigeria has experienced in recent weeks, where armed gangs, locally known as "bandits," have carried out three major mass kidnappings within just a few days.
Increase in Terrorist Operations in Nigeria
Among these operations was the attack on St. Mary's Catholic School in the Babiri area of Niger State on November 23, where gunmen kidnapped more than 300 students and 12 teachers, marking the largest recorded mass kidnapping in the country's history, surpassing even the infamous Chibok incident in 2014 when Boko Haram abducted 276 girls.
According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, the number of abductees from St. Mary's Catholic School includes 303 students and 12 teachers, most of whom are children aged between 8 and 18 years, accounting for half of the total student population of 629 at the school.
This incident was preceded by another attack on a girls' boarding school in the neighboring Kebbi State on November 17, where gunmen kidnapped more than 20 Muslim students, who were later released on November 25 after intensive security efforts praised by President Tinubu.
American Threat of Military Intervention
A church in Kwara State was also attacked on November 19, resulting in the deaths of two people and the kidnapping of 38, in an incident that raised concerns over religious motives, especially with previous statements from U.S. President Donald Trump threatening military intervention to protect Christians in Nigeria.
These events led to the closure of all schools in Niger State until 2026, with an early holiday starting, as well as the closure of 47 unified federal colleges nationwide, according to an announcement from the federal government.
President Tinubu also canceled his scheduled foreign trips, including the G20 summit in South Africa and the EU-Africa summit, to focus on the internal crisis.
In an emergency meeting with security agency heads on November 24, he ordered the redeployment of tens of thousands of officers who were assigned to protect important figures such as politicians and businessmen, to enhance security in rural areas with weak security.