في خطوة دراماتيكية تهدف إلى مواجهة موجة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة، أعلن الرئيس النيجيري بولا تينوبو، حالة طوارئ أمنية على مستوى البلاد، في أعقاب سلسلة من عمليات الاختطاف الجماعي التي أثارت رعباً واسعاً في الشمال النيجيري.

وجاء الإعلان في بيان رسمي صادر عن القصر الرئاسي في أبوجا، حيث وصف الرئيس تينوبو الوضع بأنه «طوارئ وطنية حقيقية»، مشدداً على أن «هذه الأعمال الإجرامية لن تمر دون عقاب، وسنرد بكل قوة الدولة».

وأمر الرئيس بتوظيف فوري لـ20 ألف شرطي جديد، ليصل إجمالي التوظيفات الجديدة إلى 50 ألف عنصر أمني، إضافة إلى استخدام معسكرات خدمة الشباب الوطنية كمرافق تدريب مؤقتة لتسريع عملية التجنيد في الجيش والشرطة.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في سياق أزمة أمنية متفاقمة شهدتها نيجيريا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث نفذت عصابات مسلحة، المعروفة محلياً باسم «البانديتس»، ثلاث عمليات اختطاف جماعي كبرى في غضون أيام قليلة.

تزايد العمليات الإرهابية في نيجيريا

ومن تلك العمليات هجوم مدرسة القديسة ماري الكاثوليكية في منطقة بابيري بولاية نايجر المركزية يوم 23 نوفمبر، حيث خطف مسلحون أكثر من 300 طالب و12 معلماً، في أكبر عملية اختطاف جماعي مسجلة في تاريخ البلاد، متجاوزة حتى حادثة تشيبوك الشهيرة عام 2014 التي خطف فيها تنظيم بوكو حرام 276 فتاة.

ووفقاً لجمعية المسيحيين في نيجيريا، يبلغ عدد المختطفين من مدرسة ماري الكاثوليكية 303 طلاب و12 معلماً، معظمهم من الأطفال الذين تراوح أعمارهم بين 8 و18 عاماً، ويشكلون نصف إجمالي الطلاب في المدرسة البالغ عددهم 629.

وسبق هذه العملية هجوم آخر على مدرسة داخلية للبنات في ولاية كيبي المجاورة يوم 17 نوفمبر، حيث خطف مسلحون أكثر من 20 طالبة مسلمة، تم إطلاق سراحهن لاحقاً يوم 25 نوفمبر بعد جهود أمنية مكثفة أشاد بها الرئيس تينوبو.

تهديد أمريكي بالتدخل العسكري

كما تعرضت كنيسة في ولاية كوارا الغربية لهجوم يوم 19 نوفمبر، أسفر عن مقتل شخصين واختطاف 38، في حادثة أثارت مخاوف من دوافع دينية، خصوصاً مع تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب السابقة التي هدد فيها بتدخل عسكري أمريكي لحماية المسيحيين في نيجيريا.

وأدت هذه الأحداث إلى إغلاق جميع المدارس في ولاية نيجر حتى عام 2026، مع بدء العطلة المبكرة، إضافة إلى إغلاق 47 كلية اتحادية موحدة على المستوى الوطني، وفقاً لإعلان الحكومة الفيدرالية.

كما ألغى الرئيس تينوبو رحلاته الخارجية المقررة، بما في ذلك قمة مجموعة العشرين في جنوب أفريقيا وقمة الاتحاد الأوروبي-الأفريقي، للتركيز على الأزمة الداخلية.

وفي اجتماع طارئ مع رؤساء الأجهزة الأمنية يوم 24 نوفمبر، أمر بإعادة نشر عشرات الآلاف من الضباط الذين كانوا مخصصين لحماية الشخصيات المهمة مثل السياسيين ورجال الأعمال، لتعزيز الحماية في المناطق الريفية ضعيفة الأمن.