توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (الأربعاء) المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على عنصرَي الحرس الوطني بدفع الثمن باهظاً للغاية.

وكتب ترمب على حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشال»: «الشخص الذي أطلق النار على عنصرَي الحرس الوطني، وكلاهما في حالة حرجة وفي مستشفيين مختلفين، هو أيضاً مصاب بجروح خطيرة».

وأضاف: «بغضّ النظر عن ذلك، سيدفع ثمناً باهظاً للغاية»، واصفاً الحرس الوطني وأفراد القوات العسكرية وإنفاذ القانون بـ«العظماء».

وخاطب ترمب تلك القوات بالقول: «أنا، بصفتي رئيس الولايات المتحدة، وكل من يرتبط بمكتب الرئاسة، نقف معكم». إغلاق الشوارع.

من جهته، أكد حاكم فرجينيا مقتل عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين أصيبا في إطلاق النار، لكن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قال: هناك الكثير مما لم نكتشفه بعد بخصوص إطلاق النار. وأضاف: ما زلنا لا نعلم دوافع إطلاق النار على اثنين من عناصر الحرس الوطني.

وفرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً على موقع إطلاق النار ومنعت الدخول إليه، وكذلك الطرق المؤدية إلى البيت الأبيض، مؤكدة أن المشتبه به محتجز وتم تأمين مكان الحادث.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أنه تم إيقاف الرحلات المغادرة إلى مطار رونالد ريغان في واشنطن بعد إطلاق النار قرب البيت الأبيض، قبل أن يتم استئناف الرحلات الجوية.

وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية إغلاق البيت الأبيض، وبدء حالة طوارئ.