توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (الأربعاء) المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على عنصرَي الحرس الوطني بدفع الثمن باهظاً للغاية.
وكتب ترمب على حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشال»: «الشخص الذي أطلق النار على عنصرَي الحرس الوطني، وكلاهما في حالة حرجة وفي مستشفيين مختلفين، هو أيضاً مصاب بجروح خطيرة».
وأضاف: «بغضّ النظر عن ذلك، سيدفع ثمناً باهظاً للغاية»، واصفاً الحرس الوطني وأفراد القوات العسكرية وإنفاذ القانون بـ«العظماء».
وخاطب ترمب تلك القوات بالقول: «أنا، بصفتي رئيس الولايات المتحدة، وكل من يرتبط بمكتب الرئاسة، نقف معكم».
من جهته، أكد حاكم فرجينيا مقتل عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين أصيبا في إطلاق النار، لكن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قال: هناك الكثير مما لم نكتشفه بعد بخصوص إطلاق النار. وأضاف: ما زلنا لا نعلم دوافع إطلاق النار على اثنين من عناصر الحرس الوطني.
وفرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً على موقع إطلاق النار ومنعت الدخول إليه، وكذلك الطرق المؤدية إلى البيت الأبيض، مؤكدة أن المشتبه به محتجز وتم تأمين مكان الحادث.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أنه تم إيقاف الرحلات المغادرة إلى مطار رونالد ريغان في واشنطن بعد إطلاق النار قرب البيت الأبيض، قبل أن يتم استئناف الرحلات الجوية.
وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية إغلاق البيت الأبيض، وبدء حالة طوارئ.
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed yesterday (Wednesday) that the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members would pay an extremely high price.
Trump wrote on his account on the "Truth Social" platform: "The person who shot at the National Guard members, both of whom are in critical condition in different hospitals, is also seriously injured."
He added: "Regardless of that, he will pay an extremely high price," describing the National Guard and military and law enforcement personnel as "great."
Trump addressed those forces by saying: "I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the presidency, stand with you."
For his part, Virginia's governor confirmed the death of the two National Guard members who were injured in the shooting, but U.S. Vice President JD Vance said: There is still much we have not discovered regarding the shooting. He added: We still do not know the motives behind the shooting of the two National Guard members.
The police cordoned off the shooting site and prevented access to it, as well as the roads leading to the White House, confirming that the suspect is in custody and the scene has been secured.
U.S. media reported that departures to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington were halted following the shooting near the White House, before flights were resumed.
The U.S. authorities announced the closure of the White House and the declaration of a state of emergency.