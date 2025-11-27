U.S. President Donald Trump vowed yesterday (Wednesday) that the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members would pay an extremely high price.

Trump wrote on his account on the "Truth Social" platform: "The person who shot at the National Guard members, both of whom are in critical condition in different hospitals, is also seriously injured."

He added: "Regardless of that, he will pay an extremely high price," describing the National Guard and military and law enforcement personnel as "great."

Trump addressed those forces by saying: "I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the presidency, stand with you."

For his part, Virginia's governor confirmed the death of the two National Guard members who were injured in the shooting, but U.S. Vice President JD Vance said: There is still much we have not discovered regarding the shooting. He added: We still do not know the motives behind the shooting of the two National Guard members.

The police cordoned off the shooting site and prevented access to it, as well as the roads leading to the White House, confirming that the suspect is in custody and the scene has been secured.

U.S. media reported that departures to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington were halted following the shooting near the White House, before flights were resumed.

The U.S. authorities announced the closure of the White House and the declaration of a state of emergency.