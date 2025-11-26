أُصيب عنصران من الحرس الوطني الأمريكي اليوم (الأربعاء) في إطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض الذي أغلق أبوابه وبدأ حالة طوارئ، فيما قالت شرطة واشنطن إنها احتجزت مشتبهاً به.


ونقلت شبكة (إي بي سي نيوز) عن مصدرين مطلعين على الوضع قولهما إن اثنين من أفراد الجيش الأمريكي بالزي الرسمي - يبدو أنهما من الحرس الوطني - تعرضا لإطلاق نار في وسط مدينة واشنطن بالقرب من البيت الأبيض، فيما قالت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أخرى إن اثنين من عناصر الحرس الوطني الأمريكي تعرّضا لإطلاق نار في واشنطن، على بُعد نحو ميل واحد من البيت الأبيض.


وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية إغلاق البيت الأبيض، مؤكدة على لسان متحدثة باسمه أنه تم إطلاع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على واقعة إطلاق النار.


وأوضحت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية كريستي نويم: نعمل مع سلطات إنفاذ القانون لجمع المزيد من المعلومات.


وأكدت شرطة العاصمة واشنطن القبض على المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على عنصرين من الحرس الوطني، مطالبة المواطنين بتجنب موقع إطلاق النار.