Two members of the U.S. National Guard were injured today (Wednesday) in a shooting near the White House, which closed its doors and initiated a state of emergency, while Washington police stated that they have detained a suspect.



ABC News reported from two sources familiar with the situation that two uniformed U.S. Army personnel - believed to be from the National Guard - were shot in downtown Washington near the White House, while other U.S. media outlets reported that two members of the U.S. National Guard were shot in Washington, about a mile away from the White House.



The U.S. authorities announced the closure of the White House, confirming through a spokesperson that President Donald Trump has been informed about the shooting incident.



U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated: We are working with law enforcement authorities to gather more information.



The Washington D.C. police confirmed the arrest of the suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members, urging citizens to avoid the shooting site.