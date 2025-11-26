The first energy conference has launched in the temporary capital, Aden, which will be held over two days under the slogan (Sustainable Energy for Yemen's Recovery), with wide participation from representatives of brotherly and friendly countries, Yemen's development partners, and a number of international experts and specialists in the field of energy.

The Yemeni Prime Minister, Saleh bin Bureik, stated that it is time for radical reforms and to work according to strict governance to ensure economic recovery and institutional reforms. He emphasized that there can never be a return to temporary solutions that drain vast amounts of money without providing realistic, reliable solutions.

He pointed out that the first energy conference represents a national platform to establish sustainable solutions for the electricity sector after years of accumulation, announcing 2026 as the Year of Energy. He said that the government will achieve a qualitative leap in production, transmission, and distribution, and is strongly moving towards renewable energy, reducing burdens, and enhancing energy security, with extensive partnerships for the private sector within the framework of the policy approved by his government.

He praised the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its continuous support for Yemen in all fields, granting it recent oil derivatives worth 81 million dollars to support electricity and the state’s general budget, commending the support of the United Arab Emirates and its recent announcement to provide dedicated support for the electricity sector.

He clarified that the first energy conference expresses a new phase characterized by hard work, courageous decisions, and the beginning of real transformation, in one of the most complex issues that have burdened the Yemeni people for decades. The Yemeni Prime Minister noted that the electricity problem in Yemen is not a transient crisis, nor an emergency circumstance, nor merely a result of the war ignited by the Houthis, but rather a chronic problem that has accumulated over many years due to a lack of planning, weak management, deteriorating infrastructure, poor governance, and negative interventions that have deprived this sector of development.

He said: “We all realize that the citizen pays the price of this crisis day after day, with every outage and suffering. Therefore, the government is not looking today for temporary patchwork solutions, nor for painkillers that alleviate the pain for hours or days, but is seeking comprehensive, radical solutions that rebuild this sector on sound foundations and ensure its sustainability,” pointing out that reforming electricity is not just a technical task, but a national political and economic decision that requires strong will, the cooperation of state institutions, and full commitment to the path of comprehensive reforms and the economic recovery plan, with the cooperation of everyone at the level of the state, government, and local authorities, emphasizing that his government will not allow the continuation of past imbalances, will not accept repeating mistakes, and will not keep the electricity sector hostage to randomness and chaos.

He added: “Today we are moving towards institutional, financial, and operational reforms that restore discipline and transparency, open the door to investment, and provide a fair competitive environment.”

For his part, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Mani bin Yameen, confirmed in a special statement to “Okaz” the importance of holding the first energy conference in Yemen, as it addresses various challenges facing the electricity sector and lays out practical solutions based on planning, realistic studies, strategies, and benefiting from all experiences and expertise, researchers and experts who have come to Yemen to participate and contribute to presenting visions, discussing serious solutions to the most pressing problems and complexities faced by Yemenis, explaining that holding the conference is the real launch for advancing the electricity sector with the support of brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to stand by the Yemeni people and support their government in serving the people.

Strong Foundations and Sustainable Solutions

He added in his remarks to “Okaz” that the launch of the first energy conference means the inauguration of a new phase for building a strong foundation for a sustainable electricity sector and a driver for development, according to government reforms that focus on investing in Yemen's future, and that the transition to this requires advancing the electricity sector and implementing sustainable strategic projects, reviewing the efforts made by the government led by Prime Minister Salem bin Bureik to support the reform paths taken by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy towards implementing strategic projects to establish sustainable projects in the fields of electricity, and ensuring a reduction in the cost of energy production, which has resulted in the approval of several projects currently being implemented.

Strategic Projects

He stated that the government is determined with insistence and will to improve the reality of electricity, as it represents the foundation of development and the advancement of the country's reality in general, adding, “We would not have reached this step towards implementing strategic projects without the support of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” pointing out that completing the projects requires time, during which citizens will feel the results of significant efforts that have been made and are ongoing for a better tomorrow for Yemen and Yemenis.