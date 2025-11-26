انطلقت في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن أعمال المؤتمر الأول للطاقة الذي ينعقد على مدى يومين تحت شعار (الطاقة المستدامة من أجل تعافي اليمن)، بمشاركة واسعة لممثلي الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، وشركاء اليمن في التنمية وعدد من الخبراء والمختصين الدوليين في مجال الطاقة.

وقال رئيس الوزراء اليمني صالح بن بريك إنه حان وقت الإصلاحات الجذرية والعمل وفقاً للحوكمة الصارمة لضمان تعافٍ اقتصادي وترسيخ الإصلاحات المؤسسية، وإنه لا يمكن العودة أبداً للحلول المؤقتة التي تستنزف الأموال الطائلة، ولا تقدم حلولاً واقعية يمكن الاعتماد عليها.

وأشار إلى أن المؤتمر الأول للطاقة يمثل منصة وطنية لوضع حلول مستدامة لقطاع الكهرباء بعد سنوات من التراكمات، معلناً 2026 عاماً للطاقة. وقال إن الحكومة سوف تحقق نقلة نوعية في الإنتاج والنقل والتوزيع، وتتجه بقوة نحو الطاقة المتجددة وخفض الأعباء وتعزيز أمن الطاقة، مع شراكات واسعة للقطاع الخاص في إطار السياسة التي أقرتها حكومته.

وثمّن الدور الريادي للمملكة العربية السعودية بدعم اليمن المستمر والمتواصل في المجالات كافة، ومنحه المشتقات النفطية الأخيرة بقيمة 81 مليون دولار لدعم الكهرباء والموازنة العامة للدولة، مشيداً بدعم دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وإعلانها الأخير بتقديم دعم مخصص لقطاع الكهرباء.

وأوضح أن المؤتمر الأول للطاقة يعبّر عن مرحلة جديدة، عنوانها العمل الجاد، والقرارات الشجاعة، وبداية التحول الحقيقي، في واحد من أعقد الملفات التي أثقلت كاهل أبناء الشعب اليمني لعقود طويلة. ولفت رئيس الوزراء اليمني إلى أن مشكلة الكهرباء في اليمن ليست أزمة عابرة، ولا ظرفاً طارئاً، ولا نتيجة فقط للحرب التي أشعلها الحوثي، بل هي مشكلة مزمنة تراكمت عبر سنوات طويلة بسبب غياب التخطيط، وضعف الإدارة، وتآكل البنية التحتية، وسوء الحوكمة، والتدخلات السلبية التي حرمت هذا القطاع من التطوير.

وقال: «جميعنا ندرك أن المواطن يدفع ثمن هذه الأزمة يوماً بعد يوم، ومع كل انقطاع ومعاناة، ولهذا فإن الحكومة لا تبحث اليوم عن حلول ترقيعية مؤقتة، ولا عن مسكّنات تخفف الألم لساعات أو أيام، بل تسعى لحلول جذرية شاملة، ومتكاملة، تُعيد بناء هذا القطاع على أسس سليمة، وتضمن استدامته»، مشيراً إلى أن إصلاح الكهرباء ليست مهمة فنية فقط، بل قرار سياسي واقتصادي وطني يتطلب إرادة قوية، وتكاتف مؤسسات الدولة، والتزاماً كاملاً بمسار الإصلاحات الشاملة وخطة التعافي الاقتصادي، وبتكاتف الجميع على مستوى الدولة والحكومة والسلطات المحلية، مؤكداً أن حكومته لن تسمح باستمرار الاختلالات الماضية، ولن تقبل بتكرار الأخطاء، ولن تبقي قطاع الكهرباء رهينة العشوائية والفوضى.

وأضاف: «نحن اليوم نمضي نحو إصلاحات مؤسسية ومالية وتشغيلية تعيد الانضباط والشفافية، وتفتح الباب أمام الاستثمار، وتوفّر بيئة تنافسية عادلة».

من جانبه أكد وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس مانع بن يمين في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أهمية انعقاد المؤتمر الأول للطاقة في اليمن، كونه يقف أمام مختلف التحديات التي تواجه قطاع الكهرباء، ويضع الحلول العملية القائمة على التخطيط والدراسات الواقعية والإستراتيجيات، والاستفادة من كل التجارب والخبرات، والباحثين والخبراء الذين حضروا لليمن للمشاركة والإسهام في تقديم الرؤى، وعرض ومناقشة الحلول الجدية لأكثر المشاكل والتعقيدات التي عاني منها اليمنيون، موضحاً أن انعقاد المؤتمر يعد الانطلاقة الحقيقية للنهوض بقطاع الكهرباء بدعم الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة للوقوف الى جانب الشعب اليمني، ودعم حكومته في خدمة الشعب.

أسس قوية وحلول مستدامة

وأضاف في سياق حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن انطلاق المؤتمر الأول للطاقة يعني تدشين مرحلة جديدة لبناء أساس قوي لقطاع كهرباء مستدام ومحرك للتنمية، وفقاً للإصلاحات الحكومية التي تركز على الاستثمار في مستقبل اليمن، وأن الانتقال لذلك يمر عبر النهوض بقطاع الكهرباء وتنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية المستدامة، مستعرضاً الجهود التي بذلتها الحكومة برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء سالم بن بريك لدعم مسارات الإصلاحات التي اتخذتها وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة في الاتجاه نحو تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية لإنشاء المشاريع المستدامة في مجالات الكهرباء، وضمان خفض كلفة إنتاج الطاقة التي أثمرت اعتماد عدد من المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها.

مشاريع إستراتيجية

وقال إن الحكومة عازمة بإصرار وإرادة على النهوض بواقع الكهرباء انطلاقاً من كونها تمثل أساس التنمية والنهوض بواقع البلد عموماً، مضيفاً «ما كنّا سنصل إلى هذه الخطوة في الانتقال نحو تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية لولا دعم الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية»، مشيراً إلى أن إنجاز المشاريع يتطلب الوقت، وخلاله سوف يلمس المواطنون نتائج جهود كبيرة من العمل بُذلت ومستمرة من أجل غد أفضل لليمن واليمنيين.