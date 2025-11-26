استمراراً للنجاحات الكبيرة التي يحققها فريقه في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية المحررة والتي أسهمت في عودة الأمل للكثير من الأسر التي شردتها مخلفات الحرب، أتلف مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء) 7175 لغماً و ذخائر غير منفجرة في منطقة وادي دوفس بمديرية زنجبار بمحافظة أبين.


وأوضح المشروع في بيان حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه أن هذه العملية بإشراف وتنفيذ فريق المهمات الخاصة الأول التابع للمشروع، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي تهدد حياة المدنيين والتي زرعها الحوثيون. انفجار الألغام في منطقة مفتوحة في أبين


إتلاف أكبر خطر على اليمنيين


وذكر البيان أن المواد التي جرى إتلافها تشمل 17 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و6 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و333 قذيفة متنوعة، و 255 فيوزاً وصاعقاً، و31 قنبلة يدوية، بالإضافة إلى 6521 طلقة ذخيرة، كما تضمنت العملية إتلاف 12 صاروخاً، مبيناً أن العملية تضمت كميات كبيرة من مخلفات الحرب التي جمعتها فرق المشروع من محافظات عدن ولحج وأبين.


وشقال قائد فريق المهمات الخاصة الأول منذر أحمد قاسم: العملية نُفذت بنجاح في منطقة آمنة بعيدة عن التجمعات السكانية والمناطق الزراعية، مضيفاً أن الفريق التزم بالمعايير الدولية الخاصة بعمليات الإتلاف، رغم التحديات الميدانية.


ولفت قاسم إلى أن عمل فرق المهمات الخاصة لا يتوقف طوال العام، نظراً لأهمية هذه المهمات في حماية أرواح المدنيين الأبرياء، مؤكداً على التزام الفريق بمواصلة العمل حتى تطهير الأراضي اليمنية بالكامل من خطر الألغام. انفجارات الألغام اثناء اتلافها في أبين


«مسام» جهود جبارة ومستمرة


ويواصل مشروع «مسام»، جهوده الإنسانية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثاً واسع النطاق بالألغام والعبوات الناسفة بهدف ضمان عودة آمنة للحياة المدنية.


وانتزع المشروع السعودي منذ نشأته وحتى اليوم 525,498 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، منها 5649 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة من مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة التي دشن العمل فيها أخيراً وحدهاً.


وتمكنت فِرق مسام خلال الأسبوع الماضي من نزع 875 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، وطهرات 389,668 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، ليرتفع إجمالي المساحات المطهرة منذ انطلاق المشروع في عام في يونيو 2018 وحتى 21 نوفمبر 2025 إلى 73,658,473 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، منها 1,244,869 متراً مربعاً منذ مطلع نوفمبر الجاري وحتى اليوم.