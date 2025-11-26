Continuing the significant successes achieved by his team in various liberated Yemeni governorates, which have contributed to restoring hope for many families displaced by the remnants of war, the "Masam" project for demining in Yemen today (Wednesday) destroyed 7,175 landmines and unexploded ordnance in the Wadi Dofas area of the Zinjibar district in Abyan governorate.



The project clarified in a statement obtained by "Okaz" that this operation was supervised and executed by the first special missions team affiliated with the project, as part of ongoing efforts to cleanse Yemeni lands from landmines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance that threaten civilian lives and were planted by the Houthis.



Eliminating the greatest danger to Yemenis



The statement mentioned that the materials destroyed included 17 anti-personnel mines, 6 anti-tank mines, 333 assorted shells, 255 fuses and detonators, 31 hand grenades, in addition to 6,521 rounds of ammunition. The operation also included the destruction of 12 rockets, indicating that the operation involved large quantities of war remnants collected by the project teams from the governorates of Aden, Lahij, and Abyan.



Team leader of the first special missions, Munther Ahmed Qassem, stated: The operation was successfully carried out in a safe area away from population centers and agricultural areas, adding that the team adhered to international standards for destruction operations, despite field challenges.



Qassem pointed out that the work of the special missions teams does not stop throughout the year, given the importance of these missions in protecting the lives of innocent civilians, emphasizing the team's commitment to continue working until all Yemeni lands are completely cleared of the danger of landmines.



"Masam" is a tremendous and ongoing effort



The "Masam" project continues its humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are experiencing widespread contamination from landmines and explosive devices, aiming to ensure a safe return to civilian life.



Since its inception until today, the Saudi project has removed 525,498 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, including 5,649 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices from the Midi district in Hajjah governorate, where work was recently launched.



During the past week, Masam teams managed to remove 875 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, and cleared 389,668 square meters of Yemeni land, bringing the total cleared area since the project launched in June 2018 until November 21, 2025, to 73,658,473 square meters of Yemeni land, including 1,244,869 square meters since the beginning of this November until today.