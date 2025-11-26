استمراراً للنجاحات الكبيرة التي يحققها فريقه في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية المحررة والتي أسهمت في عودة الأمل للكثير من الأسر التي شردتها مخلفات الحرب، أتلف مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء) 7175 لغماً و ذخائر غير منفجرة في منطقة وادي دوفس بمديرية زنجبار بمحافظة أبين.
وأوضح المشروع في بيان حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه أن هذه العملية بإشراف وتنفيذ فريق المهمات الخاصة الأول التابع للمشروع، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي تهدد حياة المدنيين والتي زرعها الحوثيون.
إتلاف أكبر خطر على اليمنيين
وذكر البيان أن المواد التي جرى إتلافها تشمل 17 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و6 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و333 قذيفة متنوعة، و 255 فيوزاً وصاعقاً، و31 قنبلة يدوية، بالإضافة إلى 6521 طلقة ذخيرة، كما تضمنت العملية إتلاف 12 صاروخاً، مبيناً أن العملية تضمت كميات كبيرة من مخلفات الحرب التي جمعتها فرق المشروع من محافظات عدن ولحج وأبين.
وشقال قائد فريق المهمات الخاصة الأول منذر أحمد قاسم: العملية نُفذت بنجاح في منطقة آمنة بعيدة عن التجمعات السكانية والمناطق الزراعية، مضيفاً أن الفريق التزم بالمعايير الدولية الخاصة بعمليات الإتلاف، رغم التحديات الميدانية.
ولفت قاسم إلى أن عمل فرق المهمات الخاصة لا يتوقف طوال العام، نظراً لأهمية هذه المهمات في حماية أرواح المدنيين الأبرياء، مؤكداً على التزام الفريق بمواصلة العمل حتى تطهير الأراضي اليمنية بالكامل من خطر الألغام.
«مسام» جهود جبارة ومستمرة
ويواصل مشروع «مسام»، جهوده الإنسانية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثاً واسع النطاق بالألغام والعبوات الناسفة بهدف ضمان عودة آمنة للحياة المدنية.
وانتزع المشروع السعودي منذ نشأته وحتى اليوم 525,498 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، منها 5649 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة من مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة التي دشن العمل فيها أخيراً وحدهاً.
وتمكنت فِرق مسام خلال الأسبوع الماضي من نزع 875 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، وطهرات 389,668 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، ليرتفع إجمالي المساحات المطهرة منذ انطلاق المشروع في عام في يونيو 2018 وحتى 21 نوفمبر 2025 إلى 73,658,473 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، منها 1,244,869 متراً مربعاً منذ مطلع نوفمبر الجاري وحتى اليوم.
Continuing the significant successes achieved by his team in various liberated Yemeni governorates, which have contributed to restoring hope for many families displaced by the remnants of war, the "Masam" project for demining in Yemen today (Wednesday) destroyed 7,175 landmines and unexploded ordnance in the Wadi Dofas area of the Zinjibar district in Abyan governorate.
The project clarified in a statement obtained by "Okaz" that this operation was supervised and executed by the first special missions team affiliated with the project, as part of ongoing efforts to cleanse Yemeni lands from landmines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance that threaten civilian lives and were planted by the Houthis.
Eliminating the greatest danger to Yemenis
The statement mentioned that the materials destroyed included 17 anti-personnel mines, 6 anti-tank mines, 333 assorted shells, 255 fuses and detonators, 31 hand grenades, in addition to 6,521 rounds of ammunition. The operation also included the destruction of 12 rockets, indicating that the operation involved large quantities of war remnants collected by the project teams from the governorates of Aden, Lahij, and Abyan.
Team leader of the first special missions, Munther Ahmed Qassem, stated: The operation was successfully carried out in a safe area away from population centers and agricultural areas, adding that the team adhered to international standards for destruction operations, despite field challenges.
Qassem pointed out that the work of the special missions teams does not stop throughout the year, given the importance of these missions in protecting the lives of innocent civilians, emphasizing the team's commitment to continue working until all Yemeni lands are completely cleared of the danger of landmines.
"Masam" is a tremendous and ongoing effort
The "Masam" project continues its humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are experiencing widespread contamination from landmines and explosive devices, aiming to ensure a safe return to civilian life.
Since its inception until today, the Saudi project has removed 525,498 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, including 5,649 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices from the Midi district in Hajjah governorate, where work was recently launched.
During the past week, Masam teams managed to remove 875 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, and cleared 389,668 square meters of Yemeni land, bringing the total cleared area since the project launched in June 2018 until November 21, 2025, to 73,658,473 square meters of Yemeni land, including 1,244,869 square meters since the beginning of this November until today.