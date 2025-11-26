فيما ترددت أنباء عن وجود خلافات بين نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، حول التعامل مع أوكرانيا من أجل حثها على قبول خطة السلام المقترحة وإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، دخل وزير الخارجية الأمريكي على الخط.

وقال روبيو في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن التقارير التي تتحدث عن انقسام بينه وبين معسكر نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس، كاذبة بل ملفقة.


وكانت شبكة «إن بي سي» نقلت عن مصادر مطلعة تأكيدها وجود خلافات بين معسكر روبيو وفانس حول التعامل مع كييف.


وأفصح مسؤولون أمريكيون حاليون وسابقون أن المجموعة التي تضم فانس والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف ومسؤولين آخرين، ترى أن أوكرانيا هي العقبة الرئيسية أمام السلام وتفضل استخدام النفوذ الأمريكي لإجبارها على تقديم تنازلات كبيرة.


فيما ترى المجموعة الأخرى التي يمثلها روبيو ومسؤولون آخرون، أن روسيا هي الجاني لأنها شنت غزوًا غير مبرر على جارتها، وتعتبر أن موسكو لن تتراجع إلا إذا دفعت ثمن عدوانها من خلال العقوبات وغيرها من الضغوط.


من جانبه، أفاد دبلوماسي أمريكي كبير سابق لديه خبرة في أوروبا الشرقية، أن الانقسام في الإدارة الأمريكية كان واضحًا منذ فترة، مضيفا «لكننا لم نشهده علنًا بالطريقة التي رأيناها في الأيام القليلة الماضية».


وكان وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول، قدم في اجتماع مع مسؤولين أوكرانيين في كييف الأسبوع الماضي، تقييمًا قاتمًا، بحسب ما أوردت «أن بي سي نيوز»، إذ أبلغ دريسكول نظراءه الأوكرانيين أن قواتهم ستواجه وضعًا خطيرًا في ساحة المعركة وستتعرض لهزيمة وشيكة أمام القوات الروسية.


وحذر من أن الوضع بالنسبة لأوكرانيا سيزداد سوءًا مع مرور الوقت، معتبرا أنه من الأفضل التفاوض على تسوية سلمية الآن بدلًا من الوصول إلى موقف أضعف في المستقبل.


وذكر الوفد الأمريكي أن صناعة الدفاع الأمريكية لا يمكنها الاستمرار في تزويد أوكرانيا بالأسلحة وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي بالمعدل المطلوب لحماية البنية التحتية والسكان، وفقًا للمصادر.