Amid reports of disagreements between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding how to deal with Ukraine to encourage it to accept the proposed peace plan and end the war with Russia, the U.S. Secretary of State has entered the fray.

Rubio stated in a post on his "X" account today (Wednesday) that reports of a rift between him and Vice President JD Vance's camp are false and fabricated.



NBC reported that informed sources confirmed the existence of disagreements between Rubio's camp and Vance's regarding how to engage with Kyiv.



Current and former U.S. officials revealed that the group including Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and other officials believes that Ukraine is the main obstacle to peace and prefers to use American leverage to force it to make significant concessions.



Meanwhile, the other group represented by Rubio and other officials sees Russia as the aggressor for launching an unjustified invasion of its neighbor, believing that Moscow will not back down unless it pays the price for its aggression through sanctions and other pressures.



For his part, a former senior U.S. diplomat with experience in Eastern Europe stated that the division within the U.S. administration has been evident for some time, adding, "But we haven't seen it publicly in the way we have in the past few days."



Last week, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll provided a grim assessment in a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv, according to NBC News, informing his Ukrainian counterparts that their forces would face a dire situation on the battlefield and would be at risk of imminent defeat against Russian forces.



He warned that the situation for Ukraine would worsen over time, considering it better to negotiate a peaceful settlement now rather than end up in a weaker position in the future.



The U.S. delegation mentioned that the American defense industry cannot continue supplying Ukraine with weapons and air defense systems at the required rate to protect infrastructure and civilians, according to sources.