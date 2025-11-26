ألمانيا تسجل تقلُّص عدد طلبات اللجوء بأكثر من 60%.. كيف حققت ذلك؟

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the number of initial asylum applications in Germany has decreased by more than 60% over the past year compared to September 2024, considering this the first major success of the new immigration policies and asylum granting policy.

The Chancellor's announcement came during an interview with business leaders, amid a government campaign to boost confidence in the border reforms being implemented by the German government to regulate immigration and asylum processes in the country.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of applications in the first half of 2025 reached about 61,336, compared to more than 122,000 in the same period of 2024, with a decrease of 60% in August (7,803 applications compared to 18,427).

Merz attributed the achievement to the strict policies he introduced since taking office in May 2025, including permanent control of the borders, rejecting refugees who passed through other European countries (implementation of the Dublin Agreement), and agreements with North African countries to curb illegal immigration.

Restoring Control to Germany

Merz stated, "These policies have restored control to Germany and alleviated the pressure on our public services, which were on the verge of collapse," emphasizing that the goal is to maintain fewer than 100,000 applications annually, and inviting Syrians (over 1.3 million in Germany) to return voluntarily after the "collapse of the Assad regime" in October 2024.

This announcement comes in the context of Merz's campaign to counter the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which received 20% in the February 2025 elections, reflecting a shift in German policy from "welcoming" to "controlling," with expectations of more international agreements in 2026.

However, the announcement was not without controversy; the left-wing opposition accused the government of "falsification," pointing out that the decrease is partly due to improvements in the situation in Syria and Ukraine, and increased pressure on other countries like Spain (76,020 applications) and France (75,428).