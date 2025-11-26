أعلن المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عدد الطلبات الأولية للجوء في ألمانيا تقلص بنسبة تزيد على 60% خلال العام الأخير بالمقارنة مع سبتمبر 2024، معتبراً ذلك أول نجاح كبير لسياسات الهجرة الجديدة وسياسة منح اللجوء.

جاء إعلان المستشار الألماني خلال مقابلة مع أرباب الأعمال، وسط حملة حكومية لتعزيز الثقة في الإصلاحات الحدودية التي تنفذها الحكومة الألمانية، لضبط عمليات الهجرة واللجوء إلى البلاد.

ووفقاً لبيانات وزارة الداخلية، بلغ عدد الطلبات في النصف الأول من 2025 نحو 61,336، مقارنة بأكثر من 122,000 في الفترة نفسها من 2024، مع انخفاض بنسبة 60% في أغسطس (7,803 طلبات مقابل 18,427).

وأرجع ميرتس الإنجاز إلى السياسات الصارمة التي أدخلها منذ توليه المنصب في مايو 2025، بما في ذلك السيطرة الدائمة على الحدود، رفض اللاجئين الذين مرّوا بدول أوروبية أخرى (تطبيق اتفاقية دبلن)، واتفاقيات مع دول شمال أفريقيا للحد من الهجرة غير الشرعية.

ألمانيا تسجل تقلُّص عدد طلبات اللجوء بأكثر من 60%.. كيف حققت ذلك؟

عودة السيطرة إلى ألمانيا

وقال ميرتس «هذه السياسات أعادت السيطرة إلى ألمانيا، وخففت الضغط على خدماتنا العامة التي كانت على وشك الانهيار»، مشدداً على أن الهدف الحفاظ على أقل من 100,000 طلب سنوياً، ودعوة السوريين (أكثر من 1.3 مليون في ألمانيا) للعودة الطوعية بعد «انهيار نظام الأسد» في أكتوبر 2024.

يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق حملة ميرتس لمواجهة صعود حزب البديل لألمانيا AfD، الذي حصل على 20% في انتخابات فبراير 2025، ويعكس تحولاً في السياسة الألمانية من «الترحيب» إلى «السيطرة»، مع توقعات بمزيد من الاتفاقيات الدولية في 2026.

ومع ذلك لم يخلُ الإعلان من الجدل؛ فالمعارضة اليسارية اتهمت الحكومة بـ«التزييف»، مشيرة إلى أن الانخفاض جزئي بسبب تحسن الوضع في سورية وأوكرانيا، وزيادة الضغط على دول أخرى مثل إسبانيا (76,020 طلباً) وفرنسا (75,428).