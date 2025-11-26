ألمانيا تسجل تقلُّص عدد طلبات اللجوء بأكثر من 60%.. كيف حققت ذلك؟

أعلن المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عدد الطلبات الأولية للجوء في ألمانيا تقلص بنسبة تزيد على 60% خلال العام الأخير بالمقارنة مع سبتمبر 2024، معتبراً ذلك أول نجاح كبير لسياسات الهجرة الجديدة وسياسة منح اللجوء.
جاء إعلان المستشار الألماني خلال مقابلة مع أرباب الأعمال، وسط حملة حكومية لتعزيز الثقة في الإصلاحات الحدودية التي تنفذها الحكومة الألمانية، لضبط عمليات الهجرة واللجوء إلى البلاد.
ووفقاً لبيانات وزارة الداخلية، بلغ عدد الطلبات في النصف الأول من 2025 نحو 61,336، مقارنة بأكثر من 122,000 في الفترة نفسها من 2024، مع انخفاض بنسبة 60% في أغسطس (7,803 طلبات مقابل 18,427).
وأرجع ميرتس الإنجاز إلى السياسات الصارمة التي أدخلها منذ توليه المنصب في مايو 2025، بما في ذلك السيطرة الدائمة على الحدود، رفض اللاجئين الذين مرّوا بدول أوروبية أخرى (تطبيق اتفاقية دبلن)، واتفاقيات مع دول شمال أفريقيا للحد من الهجرة غير الشرعية.
عودة السيطرة إلى ألمانيا
وقال ميرتس «هذه السياسات أعادت السيطرة إلى ألمانيا، وخففت الضغط على خدماتنا العامة التي كانت على وشك الانهيار»، مشدداً على أن الهدف الحفاظ على أقل من 100,000 طلب سنوياً، ودعوة السوريين (أكثر من 1.3 مليون في ألمانيا) للعودة الطوعية بعد «انهيار نظام الأسد» في أكتوبر 2024.
يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق حملة ميرتس لمواجهة صعود حزب البديل لألمانيا AfD، الذي حصل على 20% في انتخابات فبراير 2025، ويعكس تحولاً في السياسة الألمانية من «الترحيب» إلى «السيطرة»، مع توقعات بمزيد من الاتفاقيات الدولية في 2026.
ومع ذلك لم يخلُ الإعلان من الجدل؛ فالمعارضة اليسارية اتهمت الحكومة بـ«التزييف»، مشيرة إلى أن الانخفاض جزئي بسبب تحسن الوضع في سورية وأوكرانيا، وزيادة الضغط على دول أخرى مثل إسبانيا (76,020 طلباً) وفرنسا (75,428).
The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the number of initial asylum applications in Germany has decreased by more than 60% over the past year compared to September 2024, considering this the first major success of the new immigration policies and asylum granting policy.
The Chancellor's announcement came during an interview with business leaders, amid a government campaign to boost confidence in the border reforms being implemented by the German government to regulate immigration and asylum processes in the country.
According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of applications in the first half of 2025 reached about 61,336, compared to more than 122,000 in the same period of 2024, with a decrease of 60% in August (7,803 applications compared to 18,427).
Merz attributed the achievement to the strict policies he introduced since taking office in May 2025, including permanent control of the borders, rejecting refugees who passed through other European countries (implementation of the Dublin Agreement), and agreements with North African countries to curb illegal immigration.
Restoring Control to Germany
Merz stated, "These policies have restored control to Germany and alleviated the pressure on our public services, which were on the verge of collapse," emphasizing that the goal is to maintain fewer than 100,000 applications annually, and inviting Syrians (over 1.3 million in Germany) to return voluntarily after the "collapse of the Assad regime" in October 2024.
This announcement comes in the context of Merz's campaign to counter the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which received 20% in the February 2025 elections, reflecting a shift in German policy from "welcoming" to "controlling," with expectations of more international agreements in 2026.
However, the announcement was not without controversy; the left-wing opposition accused the government of "falsification," pointing out that the decrease is partly due to improvements in the situation in Syria and Ukraine, and increased pressure on other countries like Spain (76,020 applications) and France (75,428).