أعلنت الحكومة السودانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رغبتها الصادقة وعزمها الأكيد على إحلال السلام، موضحة أن السلام يجب أن يصون سيادة البلاد ووحدتها.
وقال وكيل وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي السفير معاوية عثمان خالد: «الحكومة تؤكد رغبتها الصادقة وعزمها الأكيد على إحلال سلام عادل وشامل في البلاد، يصون سيادة البلد ووحدة أراضيه، ويحقق تطلعات الشعب، على نحو ما جاء في خطاب رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي الفريق أول ركن عبدالفتاح البرهان للقيادات العسكرية»، مبينة في تصريحات لوكالة الأنباء «سونا» أن الحكومة ظلّت منفتحة على جميع المبادرات الجادة والهادفة لإنهاء الحرب التي أشعلتها قوات الدعم السريع.
وجددت الحكومة السودانية ترحيبها بمساعي ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرامية إلى إحلال السلام العادل في السودان.
وثمّن وكيل وزارة الخارجية السودانية، الطرح الذي قدمه ولي العهد خلال لقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، والذي يعكس التزام المملكة بدعم الشعب السوداني وتعزيز الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الساعية لإنهاء الحرب وتحقيق السلام.
وأكد السفير معاوية استعداد الحكومة للانخراط البناء في هذا المسار بما يقود إلى سلام عادل ومستدام.
وكان المستشار الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، قد أكد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جعل من مسألة تحقيق السلام في السودان أولوية، مشدداً على أن واشنطن قدمت مع حلفائها خطة للحل، لكنها رُفضت من قبل الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع على السواء.
وأوضح أن الإدارة الأمريكية تندد بالفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع والجيش، وتدعو لمحاسبة المتورطين، مشيراً إلى أن «مستويات المجاعة والنزوح في السودان لا مثيل لها».
The Sudanese government announced today (Tuesday) its sincere desire and firm determination to achieve peace, stating that peace must preserve the country's sovereignty and unity.
Sudan's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Maawiya Osman Khalid, said: "The government reaffirms its sincere desire and firm determination to establish a just and comprehensive peace in the country, which preserves the sovereignty of the nation and the unity of its territories, and fulfills the aspirations of the people, as mentioned in the speech of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to military leaders." He indicated in statements to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) that the government has remained open to all serious and purposeful initiatives aimed at ending the war ignited by the Rapid Support Forces.
The Sudanese government reiterated its welcome to the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at establishing just peace in Sudan.
The Sudanese Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs praised the proposal presented by the Crown Prince during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and enhancing regional and international efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving peace.
Ambassador Maawiya confirmed the government's readiness to constructively engage in this path leading to just and sustainable peace.
U.S. Special Advisor for African Affairs Masad Boulos confirmed that President Donald Trump has made achieving peace in Sudan a priority, emphasizing that Washington, along with its allies, presented a solution plan, but it was rejected by both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.
He explained that the U.S. administration condemns the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces and the army, and calls for accountability for those involved, noting that "the levels of famine and displacement in Sudan are unprecedented."