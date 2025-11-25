The Sudanese government announced today (Tuesday) its sincere desire and firm determination to achieve peace, stating that peace must preserve the country's sovereignty and unity.



Sudan's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Maawiya Osman Khalid, said: "The government reaffirms its sincere desire and firm determination to establish a just and comprehensive peace in the country, which preserves the sovereignty of the nation and the unity of its territories, and fulfills the aspirations of the people, as mentioned in the speech of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to military leaders." He indicated in statements to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) that the government has remained open to all serious and purposeful initiatives aimed at ending the war ignited by the Rapid Support Forces.



The Sudanese government reiterated its welcome to the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at establishing just peace in Sudan.



The Sudanese Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs praised the proposal presented by the Crown Prince during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and enhancing regional and international efforts aimed at ending the war and achieving peace.



Ambassador Maawiya confirmed the government's readiness to constructively engage in this path leading to just and sustainable peace.



U.S. Special Advisor for African Affairs Masad Boulos confirmed that President Donald Trump has made achieving peace in Sudan a priority, emphasizing that Washington, along with its allies, presented a solution plan, but it was rejected by both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.



He explained that the U.S. administration condemns the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces and the army, and calls for accountability for those involved, noting that "the levels of famine and displacement in Sudan are unprecedented."