أعلنت الحكومة السودانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رغبتها الصادقة وعزمها الأكيد على إحلال السلام، موضحة أن السلام يجب أن يصون سيادة البلاد ووحدتها.


وقال وكيل وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي السفير معاوية عثمان خالد: «الحكومة تؤكد رغبتها الصادقة وعزمها الأكيد على إحلال سلام عادل وشامل في البلاد، يصون سيادة البلد ووحدة أراضيه، ويحقق تطلعات الشعب، على نحو ما جاء في خطاب رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي الفريق أول ركن عبدالفتاح البرهان للقيادات العسكرية»، مبينة في تصريحات لوكالة الأنباء «سونا» أن الحكومة ظلّت منفتحة على جميع المبادرات الجادة والهادفة لإنهاء الحرب التي أشعلتها قوات الدعم السريع.


وجددت الحكومة السودانية ترحيبها بمساعي ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرامية إلى إحلال السلام العادل في السودان.


وثمّن وكيل وزارة الخارجية السودانية، الطرح الذي قدمه ولي العهد خلال لقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، والذي يعكس التزام المملكة بدعم الشعب السوداني وتعزيز الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الساعية لإنهاء الحرب وتحقيق السلام.


وأكد السفير معاوية استعداد الحكومة للانخراط البناء في هذا المسار بما يقود إلى سلام عادل ومستدام.


وكان المستشار الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، قد أكد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جعل من مسألة تحقيق السلام في السودان أولوية، مشدداً على أن واشنطن قدمت مع حلفائها خطة للحل، لكنها رُفضت من قبل الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع على السواء.


وأوضح أن الإدارة الأمريكية تندد بالفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع والجيش، وتدعو لمحاسبة المتورطين، مشيراً إلى أن «مستويات المجاعة والنزوح في السودان لا مثيل لها».