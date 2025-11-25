البيت الأبيض: ترمب يسعى لـ«تأمين أمريكا» بمواجهة شبكة «الإخوان»

The White House announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to "secure America" by confronting the "transnational" Muslim Brotherhood network, describing it as "fueling terrorism and destabilization campaigns" against American interests and its allies in the Middle East.

This announcement came in an official post on the "X" platform today (Tuesday), one day after Trump signed a historic executive order that marks the first official steps toward designating the group's branches as "foreign terrorist organizations," with the possibility of imposing immediate sanctions on them as "global terrorists."

The executive order, signed by Trump on Monday, titled "Designation of Certain Branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists," directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt to submit a joint report within 30 days assessing whether the group's branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt should be classified as "foreign terrorist organizations" under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and "specially designated global terrorists" under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.





Exceptional Brotherhood Threats

According to a White House fact sheet, this action comes in response to "exceptional threats," noting that the military wing of the Brotherhood branch in Lebanon helped launch rockets at Israel following the October 7, 2023 attack, while leaders of the Jordanian branch provided "material support" to Hamas, and a prominent Egyptian leader called for violent attacks against America's allies.

This decision is a continuation of Trump's electoral promises, as he pledged to "ban the Muslim Brotherhood" and combat what he described as "Islamic terrorism," reflecting support from the American right, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott classified the Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as "terrorist organizations" at the state level on November 18.

Increasing International Ban on the "Brotherhood"

The activities of the Muslim Brotherhood, founded by Hassan al-Banna in Egypt in 1928, which shifted from peaceful advocacy to armed and terrorist practices, have led to its classification as a "terrorist organization" in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Russia, and Syria.

In the United States, the Trump administration's first term (2017-2021) attempted to classify it as such as well, but it was halted due to internal and international opposition, considering that the group is not a unified military entity but rather an ideological network.