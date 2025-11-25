أعلن البيت الأبيض أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يسعى إلى «تأمين أمريكا» من خلال مواجهة شبكة الإخوان المسلمين «العابرة للحدود»، واصفا إياها بأنها «تغذي الإرهاب وحملات زعزعة الاستقرار» ضد المصالح الأمريكية وحلفائها في الشرق الأوسط.

جاء هذا الإعلان في منشور رسمي على منصة «إكس» اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد يوم واحد من توقيع ترمب قرارا تنفيذيا تاريخيا يُعد أولى الخطوات الرسمية نحو تصنيف فروع الجماعة كـ«منظمات إرهابية أجنبية»، مع إمكانية فرض عقوبات فورية عليها ككيانات «إرهابية عالمية».

ويوجه القرار التنفيذي، الذي وقّعه ترمب يوم الاثنين، بعنوان «تصنيف فروع معينة من الإخوان المسلمين كمنظمات إرهابية أجنبية وإرهابيين عالميين مُحددين»، وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت إلى تقديم تقرير مشترك خلال 30 يوما يقيم ما إذا كان يجب تصنيف فروع الجماعة في لبنان، الأردن، ومصر كـ«منظمات إرهابية أجنبية» بموجب قانون الهجرة والجنسية، و«إرهابيين عالميين مُحددين» بموجب قانون الطوارئ الاقتصادية الدولية.


البيت الأبيض: ترمب يسعى لـ«تأمين أمريكا» بمواجهة شبكة «الإخوان»

تهديدات إخوانية استثنائية

ووفقا لورقة حقائق البيت الأبيض، يأتي هذا الإجراء كرد على «تهديدات استثنائية»، مشيرا إلى أن الجناح العسكري لفرع الإخوان في لبنان ساعد في إطلاق صواريخ على إسرائيل بعد هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، بينما قدم قادة الفرع الأردني «دعما ماديا» لحماس، ودعا قائد مصري بارز إلى هجمات عنيفة ضد حلفاء أمريكا.

ويُعد هذا القرار استكمالا لوعود ترمب الانتخابية، إذ وعد بـ«حظر الإخوان المسلمين» ومكافحة ما وصفه بـ«الإرهاب الإسلامي»، ويعكس دعما من اليمين الأمريكي، إذ صنف حاكم تكساس غريغ أبوت الإخوان ومنظمة كير كـ«منظمات إرهابية» على المستوى الولائي يوم 18 نوفمبر.

حظر دولي متزايد لـ«الإخوان»

وأدت أنشطة جماعة الإخوان المسلمين التي أسسها حسن البنا في مصر عام 1928 والتي تحولت من الدعوة السلمية إلى ممارسات مسلحة وإرهابية إلى تصنيفها كـ«منظمة إرهابية» في دول مثل مصر، والسعودية، والإمارات، والبحرين، وروسيا، وسورية.

وفي الولايات المتحدة، حاولت إدارة ترمب الأولى (2017-2021) تصنيفها كذلك، لكنها توقفت بسبب معارضة داخلية ودولية، معتبرين أن الجماعة ليست كيانا عسكريا موحدا بل شبكة فكرية.