بعد نحو 21 عاما على وفاته، كشف اللواء محمد الداية (المرافق الشخصي للرئيس الفلسطيني الراحل ياسر عرفات)، للمرة الأولى، أن أبوعمار مات نتيجة تسميم متعمد عبر الدواء.


وقال الداية إن أصابع الاتهام تتجه نحو أشخاص مقربين من الراحل أبوعمار، واصفاً ما حدث بـ «المؤامرة».

محمد الداية
وفي حديثه لبودكاست «ما بعد السابع» عبر منصة مزيج التابعة لشبكة «العربية»، أفصح الداية عن اجتماعات ولقاءات سرية عقدها الرئيس الراحل عرفات مع مسؤولين إسرائيليين بارزين في تل أبيب وغزة، بينهم رئيس الوزراء السابق إيهود باراك.


وتناول اللقاء الذي بُثّ على جزءين كواليس توقيع اتفاق أوسلو، ونفى الداية ما تم تداوله حينها حول توجيه الرئيس المصري الراحل حسني مبارك شتائم لعرفات أثناء التوقيع.


كما تحدث عن طبيعة العلاقة بين أبوعمار وحركة حماس، مؤكداً أن الزعيم الفلسطيني الراحل دعم الحركة وقدّم لها المساندة.


وتوفي الزعيم الفلسطيني ورئيس السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية ياسر عرفات، يوم 11 نوفمبر 2004 في مستشفى بيرسي العسكري قرب باريس، بعد أن تدهورت حالته الصحية بشكل مفاجئ في أواخر شهر أكتوبر من العام نفسه، إثر حصار طويل فرضته إسرائيل على مقرّه في رام الله منذ عام 2002.


وظل سبب الوفاة مثار جدل كبير، إذ تحدثت تقارير طبية فرنسية رسمية أن الوفاة نتجت عن نزيف دماغي حاد ناجم عن اضطرابات دموية، أكدت مصادر فلسطينية فرضية التسميم.


وطالب مسؤولون فلسطينيون بتشكيل لجنة دولية للتحقيق في وفاة عرفات، عقب تقرير سويسري تحدث عن احتمالية وفاته «مسموماً».


وعقد خبراء سويسريون مؤتمراً صحفياً في مدينة لوزان السويسرية حول تقرير أعدوه حول أسباب الوفاة. وأفاد التقرير السويسري بأن عرفات ربما مات «مسموماً» بمادة البولونيوم المشع.


وجاء في التقرير الذي نشرت نتائجه صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، أنه عثر على معدلات مرتفعة بصورة غير متوقعة من البولونيوم المشع، ما يؤيد بصورة معقولة فرضية أنه «مات مسموماً».


وتشير سجلات عرفات الطبية إلى أنه مات عام 2004 جراء إصابته بجلطة ناجمة عن اضطراب في الدم.