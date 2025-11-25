About 21 years after his death, Major General Mohamed Al-Daya (the personal attendant of the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat) revealed for the first time that Abu Ammar died as a result of deliberate poisoning through medication.



Al-Daya stated that the fingers of accusation point towards individuals close to the late Abu Ammar, describing what happened as a "conspiracy."



In his talk on the podcast "After the Seventh" via the Mix platform affiliated with the "Al Arabiya" network, Al-Daya disclosed secret meetings and encounters that the late President Arafat held with prominent Israeli officials in Tel Aviv and Gaza, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.



The meeting, which was broadcast in two parts, discussed the behind-the-scenes of the signing of the Oslo Agreement, and Al-Daya denied what was circulated at the time regarding the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak insulting Arafat during the signing.



He also spoke about the nature of the relationship between Abu Ammar and Hamas, confirming that the late Palestinian leader supported the movement and provided it with assistance.



The Palestinian leader and President of the Palestinian National Authority, Yasser Arafat, died on November 11, 2004, at the Percy Military Hospital near Paris, after his health deteriorated suddenly in late October of the same year, following a long siege imposed by Israel on his headquarters in Ramallah since 2002.



The cause of death remained a subject of great controversy, as official French medical reports indicated that the death resulted from a severe brain hemorrhage caused by blood disorders, while Palestinian sources confirmed the poisoning hypothesis.



Palestinian officials called for the formation of an international committee to investigate Arafat's death, following a Swiss report that discussed the possibility of his death being "poisoned."



Swiss experts held a press conference in the Swiss city of Lausanne regarding a report they prepared on the causes of death. The Swiss report stated that Arafat may have died "poisoned" with radioactive polonium.



The report, the results of which were published by the British newspaper "The Guardian," indicated that unexpectedly high levels of radioactive polonium were found, reasonably supporting the hypothesis that he "died poisoned."



Arafat's medical records indicate that he died in 2004 due to a stroke resulting from a blood disorder.