قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إن خطة السلام المقترحة، التي تخضع للنقاش حالياً مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، تضمنت بعض التعديلات الجيدة، مضيفاً أن بعض القضايا الحساسة سيناقشها لاحقاً مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


تقليص عدد البنود


وتضمنت التعديلات تقليص عدد النقاط في المقترح السابق من 28 إلى 19، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، عن مسؤول أوكراني.


وأفاد المسؤول لشبكة «إي بي سي» بأن خطة السلام الأمريكية أصبحت الآن أقل شمولاً، وتم تخفيض بنودها من 28 إلى 19.


وكشف مصدر مطلع أن الاتفاقية المُحدثة لا تتضمن حداً أقصى للجيش الأوكراني، فيما كانت النسخة الأولى تنص على تقليص عدد الجيش الأوكراني إلى 600 ألف.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن بند «العفو عن الجرائم المرتكبة خلال الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية لن يدرج في النسخة الجديدة من مقترح السلام المحدث».

الوفدان الأمريكي والأوكراني.(إ ب أ)


جلسة بدايتها متوترة


وأفصح النائب الأول لوزير الخارجية الأوكراني سيرجي كيسليتسيا، أن المحادثات في جنيف بدأت الأحد الماضي وسط أجواء متوترة لكنها انتهت بنبرة إيجابية. إذ وصل الأمريكيون بداية وهم يشعرون بالإحباط بسبب التسريبات التي سبقت الاجتماع حول بنود مسودة الاقتراح الأولى.


وأضاف: الأمر استغرق نحو ساعتين من المحادثات بين رئيس مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني أندري يرماك والوفد الأمريكي لتهدئة الأجواء وإعادة الأمور إلى مسارها.


ولفت كيسليتسيا إلى أن الجلسة الصباحية الطويلة مع الأمريكيين سمحت للأوكرانيين بطرح مخاوفهم وطلباتهم، تلتها استراحة قصيرة ومراجعة تفصيلية نقطة بنقطة لخطة السلام المقترحة.


وأضاف: الاجتماع كان مكثفاً لكنه مثمر، وأسفر عن مسودة منقحة بالكامل جعلت كلا الطرفين يشعران بـ«الإيجابية». وقال إن المسودة الجديدة لا تشبه كثيراً النسخة المسربة السابقة من اقتراح السلام، التي أثارت غضباً في كييف. وأوضح أن نقاطاً قليلة جداً بقيت من النسخة الأصلية.


اتفاق حول قضايا عدة


وحسب مصادر شاركت في الاجتماع، فإنه بعد ساعات من المحادثات الدقيقة توصل الفريقان الأمريكي والأوكراني إلى اتفاق حول قضايا عدة، لكنهما «وضعا بين أقواس النقاط الأكثر خلافية - بما في ذلك القضايا الإقليمية والعلاقات بين الناتو وروسيا والولايات المتحدة ليقررها الرئيسان دونالد ترامب وفولوديمير زيلينسكي».


وأكد الأوكرانيون أنهم لم يُمنحوا تفويضاً لاتخاذ قرارات بشأن التنازل عن أراضٍ، كما اقترحت المسودة الأصلية، وهو ما يتطلب وفقاً لدستور بلادهم إجراء استفتاء وطني.


يذكر أن المناقشات التي جرت داخل مقر البعثة الأمريكية في جنيف أديرت من قبل الجانب الأوكراني بواسطة رئيس مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني أندري يرماك وأمين مجلس الأمن والدفاع الوطني روستيم أوميروف، مع دعم من كيسليتسيا وعدد من الضباط العسكريين ومسؤولي الاستخبارات.


وضم الوفد الأمريكي وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزير الجيش دان دريسكول، والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، وصهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر.