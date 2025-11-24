أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن إجرائه «اتصالاً هاتفياً جيداً جداً» مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج، كاشفاً عن عزمه زيارة بكين في أبريل القادم.


وقال ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: بحثت مع شي عدداً من القضايا، من بينها أوكرانيا وروسيا، وملف الفنتانيل، وفول الصويا، ومنتجات زراعية أخرى، مضيفاً: أنجزنا اتفاقاً جيّداً ومهماً للغاية لصالح المزارعين الأمريكيين.


وأشار إلى أن العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين قوية للغاية، مبيناً أن الاتصال جاء متابعة لاجتماعهما الناجح للغاية في كوريا الجنوبية قبل 3 أسابيع.


ولفت إلى إحراز تقدم كبير من الجانبين منذ ذلك الاجتماع «للحفاظ على الاتفاقات حديثة ودقيقة».


وأكد ترمب موافقته على دعوة شي لزيارة بكين في أبريل 2026، مبيناً أنه وجّه دعوة للرئيس الصيني ليكون ضيفاً في «زيارة دولة» إلى الولايات المتحدة في وقت لاحق من العام.


من جهته، أكد الرئيس الصيني لنظيره الأمريكي على تمسك بكين بـ«عودة تايوان»، داعياً جميع أطراف الأزمة الأوكرانية إلى تقليص خلافاتها.


ونقلت وكالة «شينخوا» الصينية عن الرئيس شي قوله: عودة تايوان إلى الصين جزء مهم من النظام الدولي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مشدداً على أهمية تعاون الصين والولايات المتحدة لحماية الانتصارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.