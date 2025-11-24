U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that he had a "very good" phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, revealing his intention to visit Beijing next April.



Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: I discussed a number of issues with Xi, including Ukraine and Russia, the fentanyl issue, soybeans, and other agricultural products, adding: We reached a very good and important agreement for the benefit of American farmers.



He noted that the relationship between the United States and China is very strong, indicating that the call followed their very successful meeting in South Korea three weeks ago.



He pointed out that significant progress has been made by both sides since that meeting "to keep the agreements current and accurate."



Trump confirmed his agreement to Xi's invitation to visit Beijing in April 2026, stating that he extended an invitation to the Chinese president to be a guest on a "state visit" to the United States later this year.



For his part, the Chinese president affirmed to his American counterpart Beijing's commitment to the "return of Taiwan," calling on all parties in the Ukrainian crisis to reduce their differences.



The Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported President Xi as saying: The return of Taiwan to China is an important part of the international order after World War II, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between China and the United States to protect the victories of World War II.