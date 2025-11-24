أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن إجرائه «اتصالاً هاتفياً جيداً جداً» مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج، كاشفاً عن عزمه زيارة بكين في أبريل القادم.
وقال ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: بحثت مع شي عدداً من القضايا، من بينها أوكرانيا وروسيا، وملف الفنتانيل، وفول الصويا، ومنتجات زراعية أخرى، مضيفاً: أنجزنا اتفاقاً جيّداً ومهماً للغاية لصالح المزارعين الأمريكيين.
وأشار إلى أن العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين قوية للغاية، مبيناً أن الاتصال جاء متابعة لاجتماعهما الناجح للغاية في كوريا الجنوبية قبل 3 أسابيع.
ولفت إلى إحراز تقدم كبير من الجانبين منذ ذلك الاجتماع «للحفاظ على الاتفاقات حديثة ودقيقة».
وأكد ترمب موافقته على دعوة شي لزيارة بكين في أبريل 2026، مبيناً أنه وجّه دعوة للرئيس الصيني ليكون ضيفاً في «زيارة دولة» إلى الولايات المتحدة في وقت لاحق من العام.
من جهته، أكد الرئيس الصيني لنظيره الأمريكي على تمسك بكين بـ«عودة تايوان»، داعياً جميع أطراف الأزمة الأوكرانية إلى تقليص خلافاتها.
ونقلت وكالة «شينخوا» الصينية عن الرئيس شي قوله: عودة تايوان إلى الصين جزء مهم من النظام الدولي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مشدداً على أهمية تعاون الصين والولايات المتحدة لحماية الانتصارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that he had a "very good" phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, revealing his intention to visit Beijing next April.
Trump stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: I discussed a number of issues with Xi, including Ukraine and Russia, the fentanyl issue, soybeans, and other agricultural products, adding: We reached a very good and important agreement for the benefit of American farmers.
He noted that the relationship between the United States and China is very strong, indicating that the call followed their very successful meeting in South Korea three weeks ago.
He pointed out that significant progress has been made by both sides since that meeting "to keep the agreements current and accurate."
Trump confirmed his agreement to Xi's invitation to visit Beijing in April 2026, stating that he extended an invitation to the Chinese president to be a guest on a "state visit" to the United States later this year.
For his part, the Chinese president affirmed to his American counterpart Beijing's commitment to the "return of Taiwan," calling on all parties in the Ukrainian crisis to reduce their differences.
The Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported President Xi as saying: The return of Taiwan to China is an important part of the international order after World War II, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between China and the United States to protect the victories of World War II.