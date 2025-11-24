نجا محافظ تعز نبيل شمسان وقائد محور الباحة العميد أبوبكر الجبولي اليوم (الإثنين) من محاولة اغتيال استهدفت موكبهما في منطقة نجد البرد جنوب المحافظة، وقُتل 5 من مرافقيهما وأُصيب اثنان آخران.


وأفادت مصادر أمنية إن مسلحين فتحوا النار بكثافة على موكب المحافظ وقائد المحور أثناء مرورهما في طريق هيجة العبد الرابط بين محافظتي تعز ولحج، أثناء خروجهما من مدينة التربة نحو طور الباحة.


وأكدت السلطة المحلية في محافظة تعز في بيان أن المحاولة الإجرامية الآثمة تمثل اعتداءً سافراً يستهدف تقويض الأمن والاستقرار وزعزعة السكينة العامة، مشيرة إلى أن الهجوم أسفر أيضاً عن إصابة اثنين من المرافقين بجروح متفاوتة.


وقالت السلطة المحلية إن الهجوم يندرج في إطار مخططات العناصر المسلحة الخارجة عن القانون، التي لا تخدم سوى الحوثي، متهمة إياهم بالمحاولة بالإضرار بهيبة الدولة ومؤسساتها الأمنية، والنيل من أمن المواطنين واستقرارهم، وجر المحافظة إلى حالة من الفوضى والاضطراب.


وتوعدت السلطة المحلية في تعز بمواصلة مواجهة الأعمال الإجرامية بكل حزم، وبما يضمن حماية أمن وسلامة المواطنين، مبينة أن القوات الأمنية والعسكرية، بالتنسيق مع محور طور الباحة، أطلقت عملية لملاحقة الجناة والمتورطين لضبطهم وإحالتهم إلى العدالة لينالوا جزاءهم الرادع.


ودعت السلطة المحلية أبناء تعز إلى تعزيز التماسك المجتمعي وتوحيد الجهود للحفاظ على ما تحقق من استقرار أمني وتنموي، مؤكدة التزامها بالتصدي لهذه التهديدات بكل حزم.