نجا محافظ تعز نبيل شمسان وقائد محور الباحة العميد أبوبكر الجبولي اليوم (الإثنين) من محاولة اغتيال استهدفت موكبهما في منطقة نجد البرد جنوب المحافظة، وقُتل 5 من مرافقيهما وأُصيب اثنان آخران.
وأفادت مصادر أمنية إن مسلحين فتحوا النار بكثافة على موكب المحافظ وقائد المحور أثناء مرورهما في طريق هيجة العبد الرابط بين محافظتي تعز ولحج، أثناء خروجهما من مدينة التربة نحو طور الباحة.
وأكدت السلطة المحلية في محافظة تعز في بيان أن المحاولة الإجرامية الآثمة تمثل اعتداءً سافراً يستهدف تقويض الأمن والاستقرار وزعزعة السكينة العامة، مشيرة إلى أن الهجوم أسفر أيضاً عن إصابة اثنين من المرافقين بجروح متفاوتة.
وقالت السلطة المحلية إن الهجوم يندرج في إطار مخططات العناصر المسلحة الخارجة عن القانون، التي لا تخدم سوى الحوثي، متهمة إياهم بالمحاولة بالإضرار بهيبة الدولة ومؤسساتها الأمنية، والنيل من أمن المواطنين واستقرارهم، وجر المحافظة إلى حالة من الفوضى والاضطراب.
وتوعدت السلطة المحلية في تعز بمواصلة مواجهة الأعمال الإجرامية بكل حزم، وبما يضمن حماية أمن وسلامة المواطنين، مبينة أن القوات الأمنية والعسكرية، بالتنسيق مع محور طور الباحة، أطلقت عملية لملاحقة الجناة والمتورطين لضبطهم وإحالتهم إلى العدالة لينالوا جزاءهم الرادع.
ودعت السلطة المحلية أبناء تعز إلى تعزيز التماسك المجتمعي وتوحيد الجهود للحفاظ على ما تحقق من استقرار أمني وتنموي، مؤكدة التزامها بالتصدي لهذه التهديدات بكل حزم.
The Governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, and the Commander of the Al-Baha Axis, Brigadier Abu Bakr Al-Jabouli, survived an assassination attempt today (Monday) that targeted their convoy in the Najd Al-Bard area south of the governorate. Five of their escorts were killed, and two others were injured.
Security sources reported that armed men opened fire heavily on the governor's and the commander's convoy while they were passing through the Heijjat Al-Abd road linking the governorates of Taiz and Lahij, as they were leaving the city of Al-Turbah towards Tor Al-Baha.
The local authority in Taiz governorate confirmed in a statement that the criminal attempt represents a blatant assault aimed at undermining security and stability and disturbing public tranquility, noting that the attack also resulted in two escorts being injured with varying degrees of wounds.
The local authority stated that the attack falls within the framework of the plans of armed elements outside the law, which only serve the Houthis, accusing them of attempting to undermine the state's prestige and its security institutions, jeopardizing the safety and stability of citizens, and dragging the governorate into a state of chaos and disorder.
The local authority in Taiz vowed to continue confronting criminal acts with determination, ensuring the protection of citizens' security and safety, indicating that security and military forces, in coordination with the Tor Al-Baha Axis, launched an operation to pursue the perpetrators and those involved to apprehend them and bring them to justice to receive their deterrent punishment.
The local authority called on the people of Taiz to enhance community cohesion and unify efforts to maintain the security and developmental stability that has been achieved, reaffirming its commitment to confront these threats with determination.