The Governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, and the Commander of the Al-Baha Axis, Brigadier Abu Bakr Al-Jabouli, survived an assassination attempt today (Monday) that targeted their convoy in the Najd Al-Bard area south of the governorate. Five of their escorts were killed, and two others were injured.



Security sources reported that armed men opened fire heavily on the governor's and the commander's convoy while they were passing through the Heijjat Al-Abd road linking the governorates of Taiz and Lahij, as they were leaving the city of Al-Turbah towards Tor Al-Baha.



The local authority in Taiz governorate confirmed in a statement that the criminal attempt represents a blatant assault aimed at undermining security and stability and disturbing public tranquility, noting that the attack also resulted in two escorts being injured with varying degrees of wounds.



The local authority stated that the attack falls within the framework of the plans of armed elements outside the law, which only serve the Houthis, accusing them of attempting to undermine the state's prestige and its security institutions, jeopardizing the safety and stability of citizens, and dragging the governorate into a state of chaos and disorder.



The local authority in Taiz vowed to continue confronting criminal acts with determination, ensuring the protection of citizens' security and safety, indicating that security and military forces, in coordination with the Tor Al-Baha Axis, launched an operation to pursue the perpetrators and those involved to apprehend them and bring them to justice to receive their deterrent punishment.



The local authority called on the people of Taiz to enhance community cohesion and unify efforts to maintain the security and developmental stability that has been achieved, reaffirming its commitment to confront these threats with determination.