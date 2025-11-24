The White House confirmed today (Monday) that U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to classify the "Muslim Brotherhood" as a foreign terrorist organization, a day after Trump affirmed his intention to designate the "Brotherhood" as a terrorist organization.



Trump stated that the decision will be issued under the strongest terms, in a strict and binding format, explaining that the final documents are currently being prepared.



Pressure in Congress



Members of the Republican Party in Congress are pressuring the U.S. administration to take direct steps against the organization, which is viewed in conservative circles as a destabilizing factor in the region and a contributor to the spread of extremism.



A report mentioned that the classification will prevent the flow of U.S. funds to any activities related to the organization, as well as prohibit its members from entering the United States, focusing on countering any threats related to violence or intimidation.



It is worth noting that the classification of the organization was proposed during Trump's first administration in 2019, especially in light of reports from organizations and research centers indicating that the Muslim Brotherhood serves as an ideological gateway to extremism, through the promotion of ideas used to justify violence or normalize confrontational rhetoric.



Experts believe that the significance of the U.S. decision, if officially adopted, will extend beyond the legal dimension to reshape the regional environment in which the terrorist organization has operated for decades. According to observers, the decision will provide Washington and its allies with more effective tools to deal with organizations linked to the Brotherhood's ideology or emerging from it.



The Importance of the U.S. Classification of the "Brotherhood"



National security specialists believe that the classification will lead to drying up a significant portion of the funding sources associated with the group, through asset freezes and the prevention of transfers, in addition to pursuing entities proven to provide financial or logistical support to it, which limits its ability to engage in media and political activities both within and outside the United States.



Observers expect that the decision will serve as an international reference that may prompt other Western countries to take similar steps, citing previous experiences where many countries adopted prior U.S. decisions concerning other organizations. The observers pointed out that the decision will place the group's branches in the region under increasing political and legal pressure, especially in countries that host its leaders or allow them a margin of public activity.



The U.S. State Department has not yet issued a final statement regarding the mechanisms or timing of the classification, while figures and experts in Washington continue to discuss the extent of the anticipated decision and its international impact.