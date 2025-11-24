أكد البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعهد بتصنيف «الإخوان المسلمين» منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، بعد يوم من تأكيد ترمب عزمه تصنيف «الإخوان» منظمة إرهابية.


وأكد ترمب أن القرار سيصدر بأقوى الشروط، وبصيغة مشددة وملزمة، موضحاً أن الوثائق النهائية قيد الإعداد حالياً.


ضغوط في الكونغرس


ويضغط أعضاء في الحزب الجمهوري داخل الكونغرس لدفع الإدارة الأمريكية نحو خطوات مباشرة ضد التنظيم الذي يُنظر إليه في الأوساط المحافظة كعامل يزعزع الاستقرار الإقليمي ويسهم في نشر التطرف.


وذكر تقرير أن التصنيف سيمنع تدفق الأموال الأمريكية إلى أي نشاط مرتبط بالتنظيم، كما سيحظر دخول أعضائه إلى الولايات المتحدة، ويركز على مواجهة أي تهديدات ترتبط بالعنف أو الترهيب.


يذكر أن تصنيف التنظيم كان مطروحاً في إدارة ترمب الأولى عام 2019 خصوصاً في ظل تقارير لمنظمات ومراكز بحوث ودراسات أن جماعة الإخوان يشكلون بوابة أيديولوجية للتطرف، عبر طرح أفكار تستخدم لتبرير العنف أو تطبيع خطاب المواجهة.


ويرى خبراء أن أهمية القرار الأمريكي في حال اعتماده رسمياً ستتجاوز البعد القانوني، لتمتد إلى إعادة تشكيل البيئة الإقليمية التي تعمل فيها التنظيم الإرهابي منذ عقود، وبحسب مراقبين فإن القرار سيمنح واشنطن وحلفاءها أدوات أكثر فاعلية للتعامل مع التنظيمات المرتبطة بفكر الإخوان أو المنبثقة عنها.


أهمية التصنيف الأمريكي لـ«الإخوان»


ويرى متخصصون في شؤون الأمن القومي أن التصنيف سيؤدي إلى تجفيف جزء مهم من مصادر التمويل المرتبطة بالجماعة، عبر تجميد الأصول ومنع التحويلات، إضافة إلى ملاحقة الجهات التي يثبت دعمها مالياً أو لوجستياً لها، ما يحدّ من قدرتها على النشاط الإعلامي والسياسي داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.


ويتوقع مراقبون أن يشكّل القرار مرجعاً دولياً قد يدفع دولاً غربية أخرى إلى اتخاذ خطوات مشابهة، مستشهدين بتجارب سابقة مثل اعتماد العديد من الدول قرارات أمريكية سابقة تخص تنظيمات أخرى. وأشار المراقبون إلى أن القرار سيضع فروع الجماعة في المنطقة أمام ضغوط سياسية وقانونية متزايدة، خصوصاً في الدول التي تستضيف قياداتها أو تتيح لها هامشاً من العمل العام.


ولم تصدر وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية حتى الآن بياناً نهائياً بشأن آليات أو موعد التصنيف، بينما تواصل شخصيات وخبراء في واشنطن مناقشة مدى اتساع القرار المرتقب ونطاق تأثيره الدولي.