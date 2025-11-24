Venezuela rejected today (Monday) the inclusion of the United States' "Cartel of the Sun," which is suspected of drug trafficking, on its list of "terrorist" organizations.



The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that Caracas firmly, decisively, and completely rejects the new and ridiculous lie issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who classifies the "Cartel of the Sun" as a terrorist organization to justify illegal and unlawful intervention against Venezuela.



Classification of "Cartel of the Sun" as a terrorist organization



Washington officially classified "Cartel de los Solis" (Cartel of the Sun) today as a foreign terrorist organization, paving the way for new U.S. pressures on President Nicolás Maduro.



The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Maduro runs the cartel, about which not much is known, but no evidence has been presented to support this claim.



This classification is part of an American campaign against drugs and illegal immigration from Latin America, after Washington deployed the largest aircraft carrier in the world and other forces in Caribbean waters as part of the Trump administration's anti-drug campaign. However, officials in Caracas suspect that the United States is moving to overthrow Maduro.



Concerns about war



U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio stated on November 16: "The Cartel of the Sun" is responsible for terrorist acts of violence throughout our hemisphere.



Six airlines canceled flights to Venezuela on Saturday due to safety concerns, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advised civilian aircraft in Venezuelan airspace to exercise caution due to the deteriorating security situation.