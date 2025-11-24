رفضت فنزويلا، اليوم (الإثنين)، إدراج الولايات المتحدة «كارتيل الشمس» الذي يشتبه بتهريبه المخدرات على قائمتها للمنظمات «الإرهابية».


وقالت الخارجية الفنزويلية إن كراكاس ترفض بشكل قاطع وحازم وتام الكذبة الجديدة والسخيفة الصادرة عن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، الذي يصنّف «كارتيل الشمس» على أنه منظمة إرهابية لتبرير تدخل غير شرعي وغير قانوني ضد فنزويلا.


تصنيف «كارتيل الشمس» منظمة إرهابية


وصنّفت واشنطن، اليوم، رسمياً «كارتيل دي لوس سوليس» (كارتيل الشمس) على أنه منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، ما يفسح المجال لضغوط أمريكية جديدة على الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


وأكدت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مادورو يدير الكارتيل الذي لا يُعرف عنه الكثير، لكن لم يتم إعلان أي دليل على ذلك.


يعتبر التصنيف جزءاً من حملة أمريكية ضد المخدرات والهجرة غير الشرعية من أمريكا اللاتينية، بعد أن نشرت واشنطن أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم وقوات أخرى في مياه الكاريبي كجزء من حملة إدارة ترمب لمكافحة المخدرات، لكن مسؤولين في كراكاس يشتبهون بأن الولايات المتحدة تتحرّك لإطاحة مادورو.


مخاوف من حرب


وكان وزير الأمريكي مارك روبيو قد قال في 16 نوفمبر: «كارتيل الشمس» مسؤول عن أعمال عنف إرهابية في جميع أنحاء نصفنا من الكرة الأرضية.


وكانت ستّ شركات طيران قد ألغت (السبت) الرحلات إلى فنزويلا بسبب مخاوف تتعلق بالسلامة، كما دعت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية، الطائرات المدنية في المجال الجوي لفنزويلا إلى الحذر نتيجة الوضع الأمني المتدهور.