The United States has intensified pressure on Venezuela, announcing the designation of the "Cartel de los Soles" as a foreign terrorist organization, at a time when the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Keen, is visiting U.S. forces stationed in the Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela today (Monday).



The Latest Move in Washington's Campaign



The designation of the "Cartel de los Soles" is the latest action in Washington's escalating campaign against President Nicolás Maduro, coinciding with President Donald Trump's assessment of the possibility of military action against Venezuela, an option he has not ruled out despite discussing the potential for talks with Maduro.



The "Cartel de los Soles" or "Cartel of the Suns" is not an actual organization or a standalone cartel; rather, it is a term used in Venezuela to refer to high-ranking military officers accused of amassing vast fortunes through drug trafficking.



A Wide Range of Options



For his part, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that "designating the Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization will provide the United States with a wide range of options" to deal with Maduro, but he did not specify the options available and declined to comment on potential strikes within Venezuelan territory. He added: "Nothing is off the table, and nothing is guaranteed," according to the Associated Press.



Movements in the Caribbean



The New York Times reported that an American official stated that the U.S. Chief of Staff, who is visiting Puerto Rico, is expected to consult with military leaders regarding preparations for this naval buildup.



The aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford," the largest and newest in the U.S. Navy, arrived in the Caribbean last week, and U.S. forces deployed in the region now include 15,000 troops, including Marines on amphibious assault ships, and about 5,000 personnel at military bases in Puerto Rico.



Ken's visit comes as Trump has approved several measures aimed at pressuring Venezuela and preparing for the possibility of military action, according to The New York Times citing informed sources.



Executing Covert Operations



Sources indicated that Trump approved plans for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela that could pave the way for subsequent actions. He also approved a new round of indirect negotiations with Venezuela, which at one point led to an offer from Maduro to step down after two years, an offer that was rejected by the White House.



The New York Times stated that it analyzed satellite images and noted that the U.S. Navy regularly operates warships 80 to 160 kilometers off the Venezuelan coast, an area far from the most active drug trafficking routes near Colombia.