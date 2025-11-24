كثّفت الولايات المتحدة الضغوط على فنزويلا، معلنة دخول تصنيف «كارتل دي لوس سولس» منظمةً إرهابيةً أجنبيةً حيز التنفيذ، في وقت يزور رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كين، اليوم (الإثنين)، قوات بلاده المتمركزة في البحر الكاريبي، قبالة سواحل فنزويلا.


أحدث إجراء في حملة واشنطن


ويُعدّ تصنيف «كارتل دي لوس سولس» أحدث إجراء في حملة واشنطن المتصاعدة ضد الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو، وتتزامن مع تقييم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لاحتمال اتخاذ عمل عسكري ضد فنزويلا، وهو خيار لم يستبعده رغم حديثه عن إمكانية إجراء محادثات مع مادورو.


و«كارتل دي لوس سوليس» أو «كارتل الشموس» ليس تنظيماً فعلياً ولا كارتلاً قائماً بذاته، بل هو مصطلح يُستخدم في فنزويلا للإشارة إلى كبار الضباط العسكريين الذين اتهموا بجمع ثروات طائلة من خلال تهريب المخدرات.


مجموعة واسعة من الخيارات


من جانبه، قال وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث إن «تصنيف كارتل دي لوس سوليس منظمة إرهابية سيمنح الولايات المتحدة مجموعة واسعة من الخيارات» للتعامل مع مادورو، لكنه لم يوضح الخيارات المطروحة، ورفض التصريح بشأن ضربات محتملة داخل الأراضي الفنزويلية. وأضاف: «لا شيء مستبعد، ولا شيء مضمون»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


تحركات في الكاريبي


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله، إن من المتوقع أن يجري رئيس الأركان الأمريكي الذي يزور بورتريكو مشاورات مع القادة العسكريين حول استعدادات هذا الحشد البحري.


ووصلت حاملة الطائرات «جيرالد آر فورد»، الأكبر والأحدث في البحرية الأمريكية، إلى الكاريبي الأسبوع الماضي، وباتت القوات الأمريكية المنتشرة في المنطقة تضم 15 ألف جندي، بينهم مشاة بحرية على سفن هجومية برمائية، ونحو 5 آلاف فرد في قواعد عسكرية في بورتوريكو.


وتأتي زيارة كين، بينما وافق ترمب على إجراءات عدة تهدف للضغط على فنزويلا والاستعداد لاحتمال القيام بعمل عسكري، بحسب ما نقلت «نيويورك تايمز» عن مصادر مطلعة.


تنفيذ عمليات سرية


وذكرت المصادر أن ترمب وافق على خطط لوكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (CIA) لتنفيذ عمليات سرية داخل فنزويلا قد تكون تمهيداً لعمليات لاحقة. كما وافق على جولة جديدة من المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع فنزويلا، التي أدت في مرحلة ما إلى عرض من مادورو بالتنحي بعد عامين، وهو عرض رفضه البيت الأبيض.


وقالت «نيويورك تايمز» إنها حللت صور أقمار اصطناعية، ولفتت إلى أن البحرية الأمريكية تسيّر بانتظام سفناً حربية على بُعد 80 إلى 160 كيلومتراً من السواحل الفنزويلية، وهي منطقة بعيدة عن خطوط تهريب المخدرات الأكثر نشاطاً قرب كولومبيا.