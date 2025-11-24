أعاد رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي قائد الجيش السوداني الفريق عبدالفتاح البرهان الجهود الدولية لإيقاف الحرب الدائرة في السودان منذ منتصف أبريل 2023 إلى المربع الأول؛ لإعلانه الليلة قبل الماضية، أمام ضباط الجيش من رتبة لواء فما فوق في الخرطوم، رفضه مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، وتطبيق هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر.
وكانت اللجنة الرباعية قدمت مبادرة في بيان أصدرته في 12 سبتمبر 2025 تشمل هدنة إنسانية، يعقبها وقف دائم للنار. ورحبت قوات الدعم السريع، التي تقاتل الجيش الحكومي، بالمبادرة. غير أن البرهان اكتفى بالترحيب بفكرة السلام، من دون أن يبدي أي التزام تجاه اللجنة الرباعية.
وتقول الأمم المتحدة إن حرب السودان أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 40 ألف سوداني، ونزوح 14 مليون سوداني عن منازلهم. ووصف البرهان مقترح «الرباعية»، الذي أعلنه مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، بأنه «أسوأ وثيقة حتى الآن». وأشار إلى أن المقترح يتضمن حل الأجهزة الأمنية. وزاد: إذا مضت الوساطة في هذا الاتجاه فسنعتبرها وساطة متحيزة. واتهم بولس بأنه يريد «فرض بعض الشروط علينا». وقال: «نخشى أن يكون مسعد بولس عقبة أمام السلام الذي يسعى إليه شعب السودان».
ورفض البرهان الاتهامات بسيطرة الإسلاميين على الجيش وقرار حكومته، وبأن الجيش استخدم أسلحة كيماوية. وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كشف الليل قبل الماضي أن إدارته تعكف على إعلان تنظيم الإخوان المسلمين منظمة أجنبية إرهابية. ويقول خصوم البرهان إن تنظيم «الحركة الإسلامية»، الذي يقوده علي أحمد كرتي، يسطر على القوات المسلحة، ويدير الحكومة بشكل فعلي.
وأوضح البرهان أمام كبار ضباطه أن الجيش السوداني لن يوافق على أية هدنة إلا إذا انسحبت قوات الدعم السريع من المدن التي تسيطر عليها، وألقت سلاحها، حتى يتمكن النازحون والمشردون من العودة لبيوتهم. وشدد على «أننا لسنا دعاة حرب.. ولا نرفض السلام. لكن لا يمكن لأحد أن يهددنا أو يفرض علينا شروطا». وتعهد أمام ضباطه بالزحف إلى الغرب لتحرير دارفور وكردفان.
جهود كبيرة لولي العهد لإنهاء أزمة السودان
وأكد سفير السودان لدى المملكة دفع الله الحاج علي، لـ«عكاظ»، أن جهود ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان من أجل إنهاء الأزمة السودانية سيكون لها دور كبير في تحقيق الأمن إقليميا ودوليا. وأضاف أن الاستقرار في السودان سيكون له تأثير كبير في منطقة البحر الأحمر، والقرن الأفريقي، والشرق الأوسط. وأشار إلى أن المبادرة السعودية الأمريكية التي أعقبت اندلاع الحرب، وقادت إلى إجراء محادثات سلام في جدة في مايو 2023، تؤكد حرص المملكة على استتباب الأمن في المنطقة.
The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has returned international efforts to stop the war ongoing in Sudan since mid-April 2023 to square one; by announcing the night before last, in front of army officers of the rank of general and above in Khartoum, his rejection of the proposal for a ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce for three months.
The Quartet Committee had presented an initiative in a statement issued on September 12, 2025, which includes a humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire. The Rapid Support Forces, which are fighting the government army, welcomed the initiative. However, Al-Burhan limited himself to welcoming the idea of peace, without showing any commitment to the Quartet Committee.
The United Nations states that the war in Sudan has resulted in the death of more than 40,000 Sudanese and the displacement of 14 million Sudanese from their homes. Al-Burhan described the "Quartet" proposal, announced by U.S. President's advisor for African affairs, Masad Boulos, as "the worst document so far." He pointed out that the proposal includes the dissolution of security agencies. He added: If mediation proceeds in this direction, we will consider it biased mediation. He accused Boulos of wanting to "impose certain conditions on us." He said: "We fear that Masad Boulos will be an obstacle to the peace that the people of Sudan are seeking."
Al-Burhan rejected accusations of Islamist control over the army and his government's decisions, and that the army has used chemical weapons. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the night before last that his administration is working on designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Al-Burhan's opponents say that the "Islamic Movement," led by Ali Ahmed Karti, dominates the armed forces and effectively runs the government.
Al-Burhan clarified to his senior officers that the Sudanese army will not agree to any truce unless the Rapid Support Forces withdraw from the cities they control and lay down their arms, so that the displaced and homeless can return to their homes. He emphasized, "We are not advocates of war... nor do we reject peace. But no one can threaten us or impose conditions on us." He pledged to his officers to advance westward to liberate Darfur and Kordofan.
Significant efforts by the Crown Prince to end the Sudan crisis
Sudan's ambassador to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, confirmed to "Okaz" that the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to end the Sudanese crisis will play a significant role in achieving security regionally and internationally. He added that stability in Sudan will have a major impact on the Red Sea region, the Horn of Africa, and the Middle East. He pointed out that the Saudi-American initiative that followed the outbreak of the war, which led to peace talks in Jeddah in May 2023, confirms the Kingdom's keenness on establishing security in the region.