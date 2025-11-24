أعاد رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي قائد الجيش السوداني الفريق عبدالفتاح البرهان الجهود الدولية لإيقاف الحرب الدائرة في السودان منذ منتصف أبريل 2023 إلى المربع الأول؛ لإعلانه الليلة قبل الماضية، أمام ضباط الجيش من رتبة لواء فما فوق في الخرطوم، رفضه مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، وتطبيق هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر.


وكانت اللجنة الرباعية قدمت مبادرة في بيان أصدرته في 12 سبتمبر 2025 تشمل هدنة إنسانية، يعقبها وقف دائم للنار. ورحبت قوات الدعم السريع، التي تقاتل الجيش الحكومي، بالمبادرة. غير أن البرهان اكتفى بالترحيب بفكرة السلام، من دون أن يبدي أي التزام تجاه اللجنة الرباعية.


وتقول الأمم المتحدة إن حرب السودان أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 40 ألف سوداني، ونزوح 14 مليون سوداني عن منازلهم. ووصف البرهان مقترح «الرباعية»، الذي أعلنه مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، بأنه «أسوأ وثيقة حتى الآن». وأشار إلى أن المقترح يتضمن حل الأجهزة الأمنية. وزاد: إذا مضت الوساطة في هذا الاتجاه فسنعتبرها وساطة متحيزة. واتهم بولس بأنه يريد «فرض بعض الشروط علينا». وقال: «نخشى أن يكون مسعد بولس عقبة أمام السلام الذي يسعى إليه شعب السودان».


ورفض البرهان الاتهامات بسيطرة الإسلاميين على الجيش وقرار حكومته، وبأن الجيش استخدم أسلحة كيماوية. وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كشف الليل قبل الماضي أن إدارته تعكف على إعلان تنظيم الإخوان المسلمين منظمة أجنبية إرهابية. ويقول خصوم البرهان إن تنظيم «الحركة الإسلامية»، الذي يقوده علي أحمد كرتي، يسطر على القوات المسلحة، ويدير الحكومة بشكل فعلي.


وأوضح البرهان أمام كبار ضباطه أن الجيش السوداني لن يوافق على أية هدنة إلا إذا انسحبت قوات الدعم السريع من المدن التي تسيطر عليها، وألقت سلاحها، حتى يتمكن النازحون والمشردون من العودة لبيوتهم. وشدد على «أننا لسنا دعاة حرب.. ولا نرفض السلام. لكن لا يمكن لأحد أن يهددنا أو يفرض علينا شروطا». وتعهد أمام ضباطه بالزحف إلى الغرب لتحرير دارفور وكردفان.


جهود كبيرة لولي العهد لإنهاء أزمة السودان


وأكد سفير السودان لدى المملكة دفع الله الحاج علي، لـ«عكاظ»، أن جهود ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان من أجل إنهاء الأزمة السودانية سيكون لها دور كبير في تحقيق الأمن إقليميا ودوليا. وأضاف أن الاستقرار في السودان سيكون له تأثير كبير في منطقة البحر الأحمر، والقرن الأفريقي، والشرق الأوسط. وأشار إلى أن المبادرة السعودية الأمريكية التي أعقبت اندلاع الحرب، وقادت إلى إجراء محادثات سلام في جدة في مايو 2023، تؤكد حرص المملكة على استتباب الأمن في المنطقة.