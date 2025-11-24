The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has returned international efforts to stop the war ongoing in Sudan since mid-April 2023 to square one; by announcing the night before last, in front of army officers of the rank of general and above in Khartoum, his rejection of the proposal for a ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce for three months.



The Quartet Committee had presented an initiative in a statement issued on September 12, 2025, which includes a humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire. The Rapid Support Forces, which are fighting the government army, welcomed the initiative. However, Al-Burhan limited himself to welcoming the idea of peace, without showing any commitment to the Quartet Committee.



The United Nations states that the war in Sudan has resulted in the death of more than 40,000 Sudanese and the displacement of 14 million Sudanese from their homes. Al-Burhan described the "Quartet" proposal, announced by U.S. President's advisor for African affairs, Masad Boulos, as "the worst document so far." He pointed out that the proposal includes the dissolution of security agencies. He added: If mediation proceeds in this direction, we will consider it biased mediation. He accused Boulos of wanting to "impose certain conditions on us." He said: "We fear that Masad Boulos will be an obstacle to the peace that the people of Sudan are seeking."



Al-Burhan rejected accusations of Islamist control over the army and his government's decisions, and that the army has used chemical weapons. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the night before last that his administration is working on designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Al-Burhan's opponents say that the "Islamic Movement," led by Ali Ahmed Karti, dominates the armed forces and effectively runs the government.



Al-Burhan clarified to his senior officers that the Sudanese army will not agree to any truce unless the Rapid Support Forces withdraw from the cities they control and lay down their arms, so that the displaced and homeless can return to their homes. He emphasized, "We are not advocates of war... nor do we reject peace. But no one can threaten us or impose conditions on us." He pledged to his officers to advance westward to liberate Darfur and Kordofan.



Significant efforts by the Crown Prince to end the Sudan crisis



Sudan's ambassador to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, confirmed to "Okaz" that the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to end the Sudanese crisis will play a significant role in achieving security regionally and internationally. He added that stability in Sudan will have a major impact on the Red Sea region, the Horn of Africa, and the Middle East. He pointed out that the Saudi-American initiative that followed the outbreak of the war, which led to peace talks in Jeddah in May 2023, confirms the Kingdom's keenness on establishing security in the region.