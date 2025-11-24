بعد 17 عاماً على إدانته بإنتاج فيديوهات دعائية لتجنيد عناصر لصالح تنظيم القاعدة، كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عودة السجين الوحيد المحكوم بالسجن المؤبد إلى المحكمة العسكرية في غوانتانامو، الخميس الماضي، مكرراً عرض التحدّي الذي أبداه خلال محاكمته في جرائم الحرب عام 2008.


السجين حمزة البهلول


وأفادت الصحيفة، بأن السجين اليمني علي حمزة البهلول (56 عاماً)، رفض بإصرار الجلوس في منصة الشهود، ورفض أداء قسم قول الحقيقة، ورفض الاستعانة بمحامٍ للدفاع.


ومن المقعد نفسه الذي جلس فيه خلال جلسة توجيه الاتهام قبل سنوات، أطلق مداخلات باللغة العربية تمجّد التنظيم الإرهابي، مقراً بأنه تعمّد تضليل المحققين الأمريكيين خلال سنوات التحقيق التي أعقبت اعتقاله في باكستان عام 2001.


وقال: «وضع أحد المحققين مسدساً على رأسي ولم يُرَ مني أي ردّة فعل». وأضاف أن محققاً آخر أبعده عنه.


تفجير المدمرة الأمريكية


وذكرت الصحيفة أن القضية المطروحة في جلسة الأسبوع الماضي تتعلق بما إذا كان الادعاء يستطيع استخدام ما قاله البهلول لمحققي مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في بدايات احتجازه، في محاكمة الإعدام القادمة لسجين آخر هو عبدالرحيم النشيري، المتهم بالتخطيط لتفجير المدمرة الأمريكية «يو إس إس كول» في 12 أكتوبر 2000.


والبهلول هو واحد من مُدانين اثنين فقط من بين 15 معتقلاً في غوانتانامو؛ إذ إن محاولات عقد محاكمات الإعدام للنشيري وللمتهمين بالتآمر في هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001 تعثرت بسبب تعرّض المتهمين وشهود محتملين للتعذيب.


أقدم سجين في المعتقل


وأدانت هيئة محلفين عسكرية البهلول في 3 نوفمبر 2008، بعد أن رفض تقديم أي دفاع خلال محاكمته أمام لجنة عسكرية، ورفض السماح لمحاميه العسكري من سلاح الجو بالتحدث نيابة عنه. وكان أحياناً يلوّح بلافتة كتب عليها «مقاطعة» بالعربية.


وأمضى سنوات في الحبس الانفرادي، ورفض الاجتماع بمحامين، بينما كانت محاكم عليا تُسقط أجزاءً من إدانته لعام 2008 المتعلقة بإعداد فيديو دعائي عن تفجير «كول». ويُعدّ أقدم سجين في غوانتانامو، إذ يقضي حكماً بالمؤبد على تهمة واحدة هي «التآمر».


7 ساعات أمام القاضي


ووفق تقرير الصحيفة ، بدا البهلول غير مدرك لسبب إحضاره إلى المحكمة، وهو الذي أسر عام 2001، ونقل إلى غوانتنامو في 11 يناير 2002. فيما حدّد القاضي موعد محاكمة النشيري المحتجز منذ العام 2002 في الأول من يونيو، أي بعد أكثر من 25 عاماً على تفجير القاعدة الانتحاري قبالة سواحل اليمن الذي أسفر عن مقتل 17 بحاراً أمريكياً.


وعلى مدى نحو 7 ساعات أمضاها في المحكمة، كرّر البهلول أنه لم يكن على علم مسبق بهجمات القاعدة، بما فيها تفجير المدمرة «كول» وهجمات 11 سبتمبر، لأنه لم يكن مطلعاً على المعلومات العملياتية الحساسة بوصفه مسؤولاً إعلامياً لدى أسامة بن لادن.


وسأل القاضي في نهاية الجلسة: هل هذه إعادة محاكمة، حضرة القاضي؟فأجابه: «ليست كذلك».