Seventeen years after being convicted of producing propaganda videos to recruit members for Al-Qaeda, The New York Times revealed the return of the only prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment to the military court in Guantanamo last Thursday, reiterating the challenge he posed during his war crimes trial in 2008.



Prisoner Hamza al-Bahlul



The newspaper reported that the Yemeni prisoner Ali Hamza al-Bahlul (56 years old) stubbornly refused to sit in the witness stand, refused to take an oath to tell the truth, and refused to seek the assistance of a lawyer for his defense.



From the same seat he occupied during the indictment session years ago, he made interventions in Arabic praising the terrorist organization, admitting that he deliberately misled American investigators during the years of interrogation that followed his arrest in Pakistan in 2001.



He said, “One of the investigators put a gun to my head, and I showed no reaction.” He added that another investigator moved it away from him.



Explosion of the USS Cole



The newspaper mentioned that the case presented in last week’s session concerns whether the prosecution can use what al-Bahlul said to FBI investigators at the beginning of his detention in the upcoming death penalty trial of another prisoner, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who is accused of planning the bombing of the USS Cole on October 12, 2000.



Al-Bahlul is one of only two convicted individuals among 15 detainees in Guantanamo; attempts to hold death penalty trials for al-Nashiri and those accused of conspiring in the September 11, 2001 attacks have stalled due to the torture of the defendants and potential witnesses.



Oldest prisoner in the facility



A military jury convicted al-Bahlul on November 3, 2008, after he refused to present any defense during his trial before a military commission and refused to allow his Air Force military lawyer to speak on his behalf. He sometimes waved a sign that read “Boycott” in Arabic.



He spent years in solitary confinement and refused to meet with lawyers, while higher courts were overturning parts of his 2008 conviction related to producing a propaganda video about the Cole bombing. He is considered the oldest prisoner in Guantanamo, serving a life sentence for a single charge of “conspiracy.”



7 hours before the judge



According to the newspaper's report, al-Bahlul appeared unaware of the reason for his presence in court, having been captured in 2001 and transferred to Guantanamo on January 11, 2002. The judge set the trial date for al-Nashiri, who has been detained since 2002, for June 1, more than 25 years after the suicide bombing by Al-Qaeda off the coast of Yemen that resulted in the deaths of 17 American sailors.



Over approximately 7 hours spent in court, al-Bahlul repeated that he had no prior knowledge of Al-Qaeda's attacks, including the bombing of the Cole and the September 11 attacks, as he was not privy to sensitive operational information in his capacity as a media official for Osama bin Laden.



At the end of the session, the judge asked: “Is this a retrial, Your Honor?” He replied, “It is not.”