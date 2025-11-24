مصر: 1,316 مرشحاً يتنافسون على 141 مقعداً

شرع الناخبون في مصر في الإدلاء بأصواتهم، اليوم (الإثنين)، في المرحلة الثانية من انتخابات مجلس النواب التي تجرى على مدار يومين.
وتضم المرحلة الثانية 13 محافظة، هي: القاهرة، القليوبية، المنوفية، الدقهلية، كفر الشيخ، الغربية، دمياط، الشرقية، بورسعيد، الإسماعيلية، السويس، شمال سيناء، وجنوب سيناء.
أكثر من 34 مليون يحق لهم التصويت
ويبلغ عدد الناخبين الذين يحق لهم التصويت 34 مليوناً و611 ألفاً و991 ناخباً، موزعين على 73 دائرة انتخابية تضم 5,287 لجنة اقتراع فرعية.
فيما يبلغ عدد المرشحين الذين يخوضون السباق على المقعد الفردي في هذه الجولة 1,316 مرشحاً، ويتنافسون على 141 مقعداً في مجلس النواب المصري.
وأجريت الجولة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري في 14 محافظة، وتضمنت المنافسة بنظامي القائمة الحزبية المغلقة والمقاعد الفردية التي تشمل ممثلي الأحزاب والمستقلين.
إلغاء نتائج 19 دائرة
وأعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، الثلاثاء الماضي، إلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 19 دائرة انتخابية في 7 محافظات على مقاعد الفردي، على أن تجري الانتخابات في الدوائر الملغاة في يومي 3 و4 ديسمبر القادم، وذلك بعد ساعات من مطالبة الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بتدقيق تام يضمن الوصول إلى «إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».
وألغيت نتائج الانتخابات في محافظات كاملة مثل محافظة قنا، وسوهاج، أو دوائر في لجان انتخابية بعينها.
وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، إن هذا القرار الذي اتخذه مجلس إدارة الهيئة، جاء في ضوء ما رصدته الهيئة من مخالفات تتمثل في خروقات بالعملية الانتخابية أمام لجان الاقتراع، وعدم تسليم المرشح أو وكيله صورة من محضر حصر الأصوات، والتفاوت في عدد الأصوات في اللجان الفرعية واللجان العامة. ولفت إلى أن هذه المخالفات «تمثل عيوباً جوهرية تنال من نزاهة ومشروعية عمليتي الاقتراع والفرز في تلك الدوائر».
وأعلن بدوي فوز «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، بمقاعد القائمة في المرحلة الأولي من الانتخابات، عبر دائرتي «غرب الدلتا»، و«شمال ووسط وجنوب الصعيد»، أي أن القائمة ضمنت 142 مقعداً حتى اللحظة.
شفافية الإجراءات
ودعا الرئيس السيسي الأسبوع الماضي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، إلى التدقيق التام عند فحص الأحداث والطعون المقدمة حول انتخابات مجلس النواب.
وطالب الهيئة في منشور على منصة «إكس»، بأن «تُعلي من شفافية الإجراءات من خلال التيقن من حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات من اللجنة الفرعية، حتى يأتي أعضاء مجلس النواب ممثلين فعليين عن شعب مصر.
وأجريت المرحلة الأولى في 14 محافظة، تنافس فيها 1,281 مرشحاً على النظام الفردي، إلى جانب قائمة واحدة هي «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، التي تضم 12 حزباً سياسياً من بينها «مستقبل وطن»، و«الجبهة الديمقراطية»، و«حماة الوطن».
Voters in Egypt began casting their votes today (Monday) in the second phase of the parliamentary elections, which are taking place over two days.
The second phase includes 13 governorates: Cairo, Qalyubia, Menoufia, Dakahlia, Kafr El Sheikh, Gharbia, Damietta, Sharqia, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai, and South Sinai.
More than 34 million eligible voters
The number of voters eligible to vote is 34,611,991, distributed across 73 electoral districts that include 5,287 polling stations.
There are 1,316 candidates competing for the individual seats in this round, vying for 141 seats in the Egyptian House of Representatives.
The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on November 10 and 11 in 14 governorates, featuring competition under both the closed party list system and individual seats, which include representatives from parties and independents.
Cancellation of results in 19 districts
The National Election Authority announced last Tuesday the cancellation of election results in 19 electoral districts across 7 governorates for individual seats, with elections in the canceled districts scheduled for December 3 and 4, following hours after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for a thorough review to ensure the realization of the "true will of the voters."
Results were canceled in entire governorates such as Qena and Sohag, or in specific electoral committees.
The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated that this decision made by the Authority's Board of Directors was based on violations observed by the Authority, including breaches in the electoral process at polling stations, failure to provide the candidate or their agent with a copy of the vote counting report, and discrepancies in the number of votes between the sub-committees and the general committees. He pointed out that these violations "represent substantial flaws that undermine the integrity and legitimacy of the voting and counting processes in those districts."
Badawy announced the victory of the "National List for Egypt" for the list seats in the first phase of the elections, through the districts of "West Delta" and "North, Central, and South Upper Egypt," meaning that the list has secured 142 seats so far.
Transparency of procedures
Last week, President El-Sisi called on the National Election Authority to conduct a thorough review when examining incidents and appeals related to the parliamentary elections.
He urged the Authority in a post on the "X" platform to "enhance the transparency of procedures by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote counting report from the sub-committee, so that the members of the House of Representatives truly represent the people of Egypt."
The first phase was conducted in 14 governorates, where 1,281 candidates competed for individual seats, alongside a single list, the "National List for Egypt," which includes 12 political parties, including "Future of the Nation," "Democratic Front," and "Guardians of the Nation."