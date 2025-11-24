مصر: 1,316 مرشحاً يتنافسون على 141 مقعداً

Voters in Egypt began casting their votes today (Monday) in the second phase of the parliamentary elections, which are taking place over two days.



The second phase includes 13 governorates: Cairo, Qalyubia, Menoufia, Dakahlia, Kafr El Sheikh, Gharbia, Damietta, Sharqia, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai, and South Sinai.



More than 34 million eligible voters



The number of voters eligible to vote is 34,611,991, distributed across 73 electoral districts that include 5,287 polling stations.



There are 1,316 candidates competing for the individual seats in this round, vying for 141 seats in the Egyptian House of Representatives.



The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on November 10 and 11 in 14 governorates, featuring competition under both the closed party list system and individual seats, which include representatives from parties and independents.



Cancellation of results in 19 districts



The National Election Authority announced last Tuesday the cancellation of election results in 19 electoral districts across 7 governorates for individual seats, with elections in the canceled districts scheduled for December 3 and 4, following hours after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for a thorough review to ensure the realization of the "true will of the voters."



Results were canceled in entire governorates such as Qena and Sohag, or in specific electoral committees.



The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated that this decision made by the Authority's Board of Directors was based on violations observed by the Authority, including breaches in the electoral process at polling stations, failure to provide the candidate or their agent with a copy of the vote counting report, and discrepancies in the number of votes between the sub-committees and the general committees. He pointed out that these violations "represent substantial flaws that undermine the integrity and legitimacy of the voting and counting processes in those districts."



Badawy announced the victory of the "National List for Egypt" for the list seats in the first phase of the elections, through the districts of "West Delta" and "North, Central, and South Upper Egypt," meaning that the list has secured 142 seats so far.



Transparency of procedures



Last week, President El-Sisi called on the National Election Authority to conduct a thorough review when examining incidents and appeals related to the parliamentary elections.



He urged the Authority in a post on the "X" platform to "enhance the transparency of procedures by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote counting report from the sub-committee, so that the members of the House of Representatives truly represent the people of Egypt."



The first phase was conducted in 14 governorates, where 1,281 candidates competed for individual seats, alongside a single list, the "National List for Egypt," which includes 12 political parties, including "Future of the Nation," "Democratic Front," and "Guardians of the Nation."