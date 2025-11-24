شرع الناخبون في مصر في الإدلاء بأصواتهم، اليوم (الإثنين)، في المرحلة الثانية من انتخابات مجلس النواب التي تجرى على مدار يومين.


وتضم المرحلة الثانية 13 محافظة، هي: القاهرة، القليوبية، المنوفية، الدقهلية، كفر الشيخ، الغربية، دمياط، الشرقية، بورسعيد، الإسماعيلية، السويس، شمال سيناء، وجنوب سيناء.

مصر: 1,316 مرشحاً يتنافسون على 141 مقعداً


أكثر من 34 مليون يحق لهم التصويت


ويبلغ عدد الناخبين الذين يحق لهم التصويت 34 مليوناً و611 ألفاً و991 ناخباً، موزعين على 73 دائرة انتخابية تضم 5,287 لجنة اقتراع فرعية.


فيما يبلغ عدد المرشحين الذين يخوضون السباق على المقعد الفردي في هذه الجولة 1,316 مرشحاً، ويتنافسون على 141 مقعداً في مجلس النواب المصري.


وأجريت الجولة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري في 14 محافظة، وتضمنت المنافسة بنظامي القائمة الحزبية المغلقة والمقاعد الفردية التي تشمل ممثلي الأحزاب والمستقلين.


إلغاء نتائج 19 دائرة


وأعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، الثلاثاء الماضي، إلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 19 دائرة انتخابية في 7 محافظات على مقاعد الفردي، على أن تجري الانتخابات في الدوائر الملغاة في يومي 3 و4 ديسمبر القادم، وذلك بعد ساعات من مطالبة الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بتدقيق تام يضمن الوصول إلى «إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».


وألغيت نتائج الانتخابات في محافظات كاملة مثل محافظة قنا، وسوهاج، أو دوائر في لجان انتخابية بعينها.


وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، إن هذا القرار الذي اتخذه مجلس إدارة الهيئة، جاء في ضوء ما رصدته الهيئة من مخالفات تتمثل في خروقات بالعملية الانتخابية أمام لجان الاقتراع، وعدم تسليم المرشح أو وكيله صورة من محضر حصر الأصوات، والتفاوت في عدد الأصوات في اللجان الفرعية واللجان العامة. ولفت إلى أن هذه المخالفات «تمثل عيوباً جوهرية تنال من نزاهة ومشروعية عمليتي الاقتراع والفرز في تلك الدوائر».


وأعلن بدوي فوز «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، بمقاعد القائمة في المرحلة الأولي من الانتخابات، عبر دائرتي «غرب الدلتا»، و«شمال ووسط وجنوب الصعيد»، أي أن القائمة ضمنت 142 مقعداً حتى اللحظة.


شفافية الإجراءات


ودعا الرئيس السيسي الأسبوع الماضي الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، إلى التدقيق التام عند فحص الأحداث والطعون المقدمة حول انتخابات مجلس النواب.


وطالب الهيئة في منشور على منصة «إكس»، بأن «تُعلي من شفافية الإجراءات من خلال التيقن من حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات من اللجنة الفرعية، حتى يأتي أعضاء مجلس النواب ممثلين فعليين عن شعب مصر.


وأجريت المرحلة الأولى في 14 محافظة، تنافس فيها 1,281 مرشحاً على النظام الفردي، إلى جانب قائمة واحدة هي «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، التي تضم 12 حزباً سياسياً من بينها «مستقبل وطن»، و«الجبهة الديمقراطية»، و«حماة الوطن».