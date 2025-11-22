نقلت القناة الـ12، عن مصدر إسرائيلي، تأكيده أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف في غزة مسؤول منظومة الإمداد بالجناح العسكري لحركة حماس علاء الحديدي.
وأكد مصدر أمني أن «هدف الهجوم في مدينة غزة علاء حديدي مسؤول قسم التسليح في كتائب القسام». وذكرت القناة العبرية أن الجيش ما زال يشن مزيداً من الهجمات الآن على قطاع غزة.
ونقلت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي عن مصدر أمني زعمه: "إن الاغتيال بغزة جاء رداً على خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من حماس، اليوم السبت".
وكان الإسعاف والطوارئ في قطاع غزة أعلن استشهاد 5 وجرح آخرين في استهداف إسرائيلي لمركبة مدنية في حي الرمال بمدينة غزة.
وقالت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية إن الهجوم على غزة تم بالتنسيق مع مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري الأمريكي في «كريات غات».
واتهمت حركة حماس، اليوم السبت، جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتوسيع مناطق سيطرته في غزة أخيراً، مؤكدة أنه «خرق فاضح» لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مطالبة الوسطاء والإدارة الأمريكية بالتصدي لمحاولات تل أبيب تقويض مسار وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع.
ودخل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه بين حماس وإسرائيل، ويستند لخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب، حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.
وأنهى الاتفاق حرب إبادة جماعية بدأتها إسرائيل في 7 أكتوبر 2023، واستمرت عامين، وخلّفت أكثر من 69 ألف شهيد وما يزيد على 170 ألف جريح، ودماراً هائلاً طال 90% من البنى التحتية في المدنية.
The 12th channel reported, citing an Israeli source, that the Israeli army targeted in Gaza the head of the supply system in the military wing of Hamas, Alaa Al-Hadidi.
An security source confirmed that "the target of the attack in Gaza City was Alaa Hadidi, the head of the armament department in the Al-Qassam Brigades." The Hebrew channel mentioned that the army is still conducting further attacks now on the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army radio quoted a security source claiming: "The assassination in Gaza was a response to Hamas's violation of the ceasefire agreement today, Saturday."
The ambulance and emergency services in the Gaza Strip announced the martyrdom of 5 and the injury of others in an Israeli targeting of a civilian vehicle in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
The Israeli broadcasting authority stated that the attack on Gaza was coordinated with the American military-civilian coordination center in "Kiryat Gat."
Hamas accused the Israeli occupation army today, Saturday, of expanding its areas of control in Gaza recently, asserting that it was a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire agreement, calling on mediators and the U.S. administration to confront Tel Aviv's attempts to undermine the ceasefire process in the sector.
The ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, based on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war, came into effect on October 10th.
The agreement ended a genocide war initiated by Israel on October 7, 2023, which lasted for two years, resulting in more than 69,000 martyrs and over 170,000 injured, along with massive destruction affecting 90% of the infrastructure in the city.