The 12th channel reported, citing an Israeli source, that the Israeli army targeted in Gaza the head of the supply system in the military wing of Hamas, Alaa Al-Hadidi.



An security source confirmed that "the target of the attack in Gaza City was Alaa Hadidi, the head of the armament department in the Al-Qassam Brigades." The Hebrew channel mentioned that the army is still conducting further attacks now on the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli army radio quoted a security source claiming: "The assassination in Gaza was a response to Hamas's violation of the ceasefire agreement today, Saturday."



The ambulance and emergency services in the Gaza Strip announced the martyrdom of 5 and the injury of others in an Israeli targeting of a civilian vehicle in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.



The Israeli broadcasting authority stated that the attack on Gaza was coordinated with the American military-civilian coordination center in "Kiryat Gat."



Hamas accused the Israeli occupation army today, Saturday, of expanding its areas of control in Gaza recently, asserting that it was a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire agreement, calling on mediators and the U.S. administration to confront Tel Aviv's attempts to undermine the ceasefire process in the sector.



The ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, based on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war, came into effect on October 10th.



The agreement ended a genocide war initiated by Israel on October 7, 2023, which lasted for two years, resulting in more than 69,000 martyrs and over 170,000 injured, along with massive destruction affecting 90% of the infrastructure in the city.