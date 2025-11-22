نقلت القناة الـ12، عن مصدر إسرائيلي، تأكيده أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف في غزة مسؤول منظومة الإمداد بالجناح العسكري لحركة حماس علاء الحديدي.


وأكد مصدر أمني أن «هدف الهجوم في مدينة غزة علاء حديدي مسؤول قسم التسليح في كتائب القسام». وذكرت القناة العبرية أن الجيش ما زال يشن مزيداً من الهجمات الآن على قطاع غزة.


ونقلت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي عن مصدر أمني زعمه: "إن الاغتيال بغزة جاء رداً على خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من حماس، اليوم السبت".


وكان الإسعاف والطوارئ في قطاع غزة أعلن استشهاد 5 وجرح آخرين في استهداف إسرائيلي لمركبة مدنية في حي الرمال بمدينة غزة.


وقالت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية إن الهجوم على غزة تم بالتنسيق مع مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري الأمريكي في «كريات غات».


واتهمت حركة حماس، اليوم السبت، جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتوسيع مناطق سيطرته في غزة أخيراً، مؤكدة أنه «خرق فاضح» لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مطالبة الوسطاء والإدارة الأمريكية بالتصدي لمحاولات تل أبيب تقويض مسار وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع.


ودخل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه بين حماس وإسرائيل، ويستند لخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب، حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.


وأنهى الاتفاق حرب إبادة جماعية بدأتها إسرائيل في 7 أكتوبر 2023، واستمرت عامين، وخلّفت أكثر من 69 ألف شهيد وما يزيد على 170 ألف جريح، ودماراً هائلاً طال 90% من البنى التحتية في المدنية.