U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in talks with Ukrainian and European officials regarding Ukraine in Geneva tomorrow (Sunday). According to a U.S. official, Russia will not participate in the talks, but a meeting will be held soon.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “In the coming days, we will hold consultations with our partners on the necessary steps to end the war,” adding: “Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what specifically needs to be done to prevent Russia from launching a third war or another strike against Ukraine.”



The European Position



At the same time, European leaders announced their rejection of changing Ukraine's borders by force. The European leaders gathered in Johannesburg stated that they believe the U.S. draft plan consisting of 28 points to end the Russian war in Ukraine forms a basis that requires further work, expressing in a joint statement their concern over the proposed restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces.



The European leaders clarified that the elements related to the European Union and NATO require their approval, stating that they will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days.



The European leaders welcomed the ongoing U.S. efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.



Details of Trump's Plan



The U.S. plan consisting of 28 points includes, in addition to Ukraine conceding some territories, including those it still controls in the east, agreeing to a specified cap on the size of its armed forces, as well as a commitment not to join NATO.



French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Council President Antonio Costa met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, which was boycotted by U.S. President Donald Trump amid a diplomatic dispute with the host country.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided his opinion on the U.S. peace proposal during a phone call, after the United States informed Zelensky that Kyiv must accept the framework drafted by Washington to end the conflict with Russia by November 27.



Tusk said on the platform "X": “It requires joint work; Russia cannot impose its conditions on Ukraine and Europe, and everything related to Poland must be agreed upon with the Polish government.”