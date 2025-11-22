يشارك المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في محادثات مع مسؤولين أوكرانيين وأروبيين بشأن أوكرانيا في جنيف غداً (الأحد)، وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي فإن روسيا لن تشارك في المحادثات وإنما سيتم عقد اجتماع قريباً.


وقال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي: «في الأيام القادمة، سنجري مشاورات مع شركائنا حول الخطوات اللازمة لإنهاء الحرب»، مضيفاً: «ممثلونا يعرفون كيف يدافعون عن المصالح الوطنية لأوكرانيا، وما يجب فعله تحديداً لمنع روسيا من شنّ حرب ثالثة، أو ضربة أخرى ضد أوكرانيا».


الموقف الأوروبي


في الوقت ذاته، أعلن قادة أوروبيون رفضهم تغيير حدود أوكرانيا بالقوة. وقال القادة الأوروبيون المجتمعون في جوهانسبرغ إنهم يعتقدون أن مسودة الخطة الأمريكية المكوّنة من 28 بنداً لإنهاء الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا تشكّل أساساً يتطلّب مزيداً من العمل، معربين في بيان مشترك عن قلقهم من القيود المقترحة على القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية.


وأوضح القادة الأوروبيون أن العناصر المتعلقة بالاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) تتطلّب موافقتهما، موضحين أنهم سيواصلون التنسيق بشكل وثيق مع أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة خلال الأيام القادمة.


ورحب القادة الأوروبيون بالجهود الأمريكية المستمرة لإحلال السلام في أوكرانيا.


تفاصيل خطة ترمب


وتتضمن الخطة الأمريكية المكونة من 28 بنداً إلى جانب تنازل أوكرانيا عن بعض الأراضي، بما فيها التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في الشرق، القبول بسقف محدد لحجم قواتها المسلحة، إضافة إلى التعهد بعدم الانضمام إلى الناتو.


واجتمع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، والرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستاب، ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا على هامش قمة مجموعة العشرين في جوهانسبرغ، التي قاطعها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وسط خلاف دبلوماسي مع البلد المضيف.


وقال رئيس الوزراء البولندي دونالد توسك إن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قدّم رأيه بشأن مقترح السلام الأمريكي خلال مكالمة هاتفية، وذلك بعد أن أبلغت الولايات المتحدة زيلينسكي بأن على كييف قبول الإطار الذي صاغته واشنطن لإنهاء الصراع مع روسيا، بحلول 27 نوفمبر.


وقال توسك على منصة «إكس»: «يتطلّب الأمر عملاً مشتركاً، لا يمكن لروسيا أن تفرض شروطها على أوكرانيا وأوروبا، وكل ما يتعلّق ببولندا يجب أن يُتفق عليه مع الحكومة البولندية».