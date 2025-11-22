The Axios website revealed that President Donald Trump's plan to end the Ukraine war surprised officials in intelligence and the State Department, causing confusion in embassies in Washington and European capitals.



Informed sources reported that there is growing concern among American officials and lawmakers regarding a meeting held last month in Miami, where special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to formulate the plan.



A Surprising 28-Point Plan



Two informed sources stated that the meeting resulted in a 28-point plan to end the war. The plan, revealed by the American website, was surprising to American officials at various levels of the administration and drew criticism from Ukrainians and their allies, as it appeared heavily tilted towards Russian interests.



It was unclear whether Dmitriev came to the Miami meeting with specific Russian demands and whether those demands were included in the peace plan.



The two sources disclosed that the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, was also in Miami last week to discuss the plan with Witkoff.



One of the sources reported that Witkoff informed Umerov of the plan during that visit, and that the United States presented the plan to Ukraine through the Turkish government last Wednesday, before it was directly presented in Kyiv on Thursday. However, Umerov described his role as "technical" and denied discussing the plan in terms of content with American officials.



Guarantees and Economic Incentives



For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated in a statement that any peace plan "must provide guarantees for the security and deterrence of Ukraine, Europe, and Russia," and offer economic incentives for both Kyiv and Moscow.



She added that this plan was formulated to reflect the realities of the situation and to find the best scenario where both sides win, gaining more than they should give.



Trump predicted yesterday, Friday, that Zelensky would sign the plan by Thursday's holiday. Media reports indicated that the United States warned Ukraine that it might limit military aid if it did not sign the plan.



Disputes Over Rubio's Role



The two sources revealed that many senior officials within the State Department and the National Security Council were not informed about the plan. They added that the special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who had been working with Ukrainians to negotiate an end to the war and plans to resign next January, was excluded from the talks led by Witkoff and Dmitriev. A senior American official confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefed on the plan, but did not clarify when that occurred.



However, the principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Tommy Vietor, stated in a statement that Rubio was closely involved throughout the process of developing a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Any implications to the contrary are completely false. This includes speaking to both sides of the conflict—multiple times—to facilitate the exchange of ideas for achieving lasting peace. Meanwhile, another American official announced that "there was no coordination, and no one in the State Department was informed about it, not even Rubio." He added that the plan contains points that the Secretary of State had previously rejected.



Russian Demands in the Plan



The plan includes demands that Russia had previously made; namely, that Ukraine relinquish some of its territory in the eastern part it still controls, recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and pledge not to join NATO.



Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated: "What is being called this 'peace plan' involves real problems, and I seriously doubt that it will achieve peace." He added: "Ukraine should not be forced to give up its territory."



According to an informed American official, the administration's discussions with Dmitriev also raised concerns among some within intelligence circles.