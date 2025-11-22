كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا فاجأت المسؤولين في الاستخبارات ووزارة الخارجية، وأثارت بلبلة في السفارات لدى واشنطن والعواصم الأوروبية.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن القلق يتزايد لدى مسؤولين ومشرعين أمريكيين حيال اجتماع عُقد الشهر الماضي في ميامي، والتقى فيه المبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر صهر ترمب، مع المبعوث الروسي كيريل دميترييف لصياغة الخطة.


خطة مفاجئة من 28 بنداً


وقال مصدران مطلعان إن الاجتماع أفضى إلى خطة من 28 نقطة لإنهاء الحرب. وكانت الخطة، التي كشفها الموقع الأمريكي، مفاجئة للمسؤولين الأمريكيين في مختلف مستويات الإدارة، وأثارت انتقادات من الأوكرانيين وحلفائهم؛ لأنها بدت مائلة بشدة نحو المصالح الروسية.


ولم يتضح ما إذا كان دميترييف قد جاء إلى اجتماع ميامي بمطالب روسية معينة وما إذا كانت تلك المطالب أُدرجت في خطة السلام.


وكشف المصدران أن أمين المجلس الوطني الأوكراني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف كان أيضاً في ميامي الأسبوع الماضي، لمناقشة الخطة مع ويتكوف.


وأفاد أحد المصادر بأن ويتكوف أخبر عمروف بالخطة خلال تلك الزيارة، وأن الولايات المتحدة قدمت الخطة إلى أوكرانيا عبر الحكومة التركية الأربعاء الماضي، قبل عرضها مباشرة في كييف الخميس. إلا أن عمروف وصف دوره بأنه «فني» ونفى بحث الخطة من حيث المضمون مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين.


ضمانات وحوافز اقتصادية


من جانبها، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت في بيان إن أي خطة سلام «يتعين أن تقدم ضمانات للأمن والردع لأوكرانيا وأوروبا وروسيا»، وأن تقدم حوافز اقتصادية لكل من كييف وموسكو.


وأضافت أنه تمت صياغة هذه الخطة لتعكس حقائق الوضع، ولإيجاد أفضل سيناريو يفوز فيه الطرفان، ويكسب كلا الطرفين أكثر مما يجب أن يعطيا.


وتوقع ترمب، أمس الجمعة، أن يوقع زيلينسكي على الخطة بحلول عطلة يوم الخميس. ونقلت وسائل إعلام أن الولايات المتحدة حذرت أوكرانيا من أنها قد تحد من المساعدات العسكرية إذا لم توقع على الخطة.


خلافات حول دور روبيو


وأفصح المصدران أن العديد من المسؤولين الكبار داخل وزارة الخارجية، وفي مجلس الأمن القومي لم يتم إطلاعهم على الخطة. وأضافا أن المبعوث الخاص لأوكرانيا كيث كيلوج، الذي كان يعمل مع الأوكرانيين على التفاوض لإنهاء الحرب، ويخطط للتنحي في يناير القادم، تم استبعاده من المحادثات التي قادها ويتكوف ودميترييف. وأكد مسؤول أمريكي كبير إن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو اطلع على الخطة، لكنه لم يوضح متى حدث ذلك.


لكن النائب الرئيسي للمتحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيجوت قال في بيان: إن روبيو شارك عن كثب طوال عملية وضع خطة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا. وأي تلميحات بخلاف ذلك خاطئة تماماً. ويشمل ذلك التحدث إلى طرفي النزاع- مرات عدة- لتسهيل تبادل الأفكار من أجل إحلال سلام دائم. فيما أعلن مسؤول أمريكي آخر أنه «لم يكن هناك تنسيق، ولم يطلع أحد في وزارة الخارجية على ذلك، ولا روبيو». وأضاف أن الخطة تحتوي على نقاط رفضها وزير الخارجية في السابق.


مطالب روسية في الخطة


وتتضمن الخطة مطالب سبق أن قدمتها روسيا؛ وهي أن تتخلى أوكرانيا عن بعض أراضيها في الجزء الشرقي الذي لا تزال تسيطر عليه والاعتراف بشبه جزيرة القرم جزءاً من روسيا والتعهد بعدم الانضمام إلى (الناتو).


وقال رئيس لجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ السيناتور الجمهوري روجر ويكر: «ما يطلق عليها «خطة السلام» هذه تنطوي على مشكلات حقيقية، وأنا أشك بشدة في أنها ستحقق السلام». وأضاف: «لا ينبغي إجبار أوكرانيا على التخلي عن أراضيها».


وحسب مسؤول أمريكي مطلع، فإن مناقشات الإدارة مع دميترييف أثارت أيضاً قلق البعض داخل دوائر الاستخبارات.