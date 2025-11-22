كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا فاجأت المسؤولين في الاستخبارات ووزارة الخارجية، وأثارت بلبلة في السفارات لدى واشنطن والعواصم الأوروبية.
وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن القلق يتزايد لدى مسؤولين ومشرعين أمريكيين حيال اجتماع عُقد الشهر الماضي في ميامي، والتقى فيه المبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر صهر ترمب، مع المبعوث الروسي كيريل دميترييف لصياغة الخطة.
خطة مفاجئة من 28 بنداً
وقال مصدران مطلعان إن الاجتماع أفضى إلى خطة من 28 نقطة لإنهاء الحرب. وكانت الخطة، التي كشفها الموقع الأمريكي، مفاجئة للمسؤولين الأمريكيين في مختلف مستويات الإدارة، وأثارت انتقادات من الأوكرانيين وحلفائهم؛ لأنها بدت مائلة بشدة نحو المصالح الروسية.
ولم يتضح ما إذا كان دميترييف قد جاء إلى اجتماع ميامي بمطالب روسية معينة وما إذا كانت تلك المطالب أُدرجت في خطة السلام.
وكشف المصدران أن أمين المجلس الوطني الأوكراني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف كان أيضاً في ميامي الأسبوع الماضي، لمناقشة الخطة مع ويتكوف.
وأفاد أحد المصادر بأن ويتكوف أخبر عمروف بالخطة خلال تلك الزيارة، وأن الولايات المتحدة قدمت الخطة إلى أوكرانيا عبر الحكومة التركية الأربعاء الماضي، قبل عرضها مباشرة في كييف الخميس. إلا أن عمروف وصف دوره بأنه «فني» ونفى بحث الخطة من حيث المضمون مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين.
ضمانات وحوافز اقتصادية
من جانبها، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت في بيان إن أي خطة سلام «يتعين أن تقدم ضمانات للأمن والردع لأوكرانيا وأوروبا وروسيا»، وأن تقدم حوافز اقتصادية لكل من كييف وموسكو.
وأضافت أنه تمت صياغة هذه الخطة لتعكس حقائق الوضع، ولإيجاد أفضل سيناريو يفوز فيه الطرفان، ويكسب كلا الطرفين أكثر مما يجب أن يعطيا.
وتوقع ترمب، أمس الجمعة، أن يوقع زيلينسكي على الخطة بحلول عطلة يوم الخميس. ونقلت وسائل إعلام أن الولايات المتحدة حذرت أوكرانيا من أنها قد تحد من المساعدات العسكرية إذا لم توقع على الخطة.
خلافات حول دور روبيو
وأفصح المصدران أن العديد من المسؤولين الكبار داخل وزارة الخارجية، وفي مجلس الأمن القومي لم يتم إطلاعهم على الخطة. وأضافا أن المبعوث الخاص لأوكرانيا كيث كيلوج، الذي كان يعمل مع الأوكرانيين على التفاوض لإنهاء الحرب، ويخطط للتنحي في يناير القادم، تم استبعاده من المحادثات التي قادها ويتكوف ودميترييف. وأكد مسؤول أمريكي كبير إن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو اطلع على الخطة، لكنه لم يوضح متى حدث ذلك.
لكن النائب الرئيسي للمتحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيجوت قال في بيان: إن روبيو شارك عن كثب طوال عملية وضع خطة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا. وأي تلميحات بخلاف ذلك خاطئة تماماً. ويشمل ذلك التحدث إلى طرفي النزاع- مرات عدة- لتسهيل تبادل الأفكار من أجل إحلال سلام دائم. فيما أعلن مسؤول أمريكي آخر أنه «لم يكن هناك تنسيق، ولم يطلع أحد في وزارة الخارجية على ذلك، ولا روبيو». وأضاف أن الخطة تحتوي على نقاط رفضها وزير الخارجية في السابق.
مطالب روسية في الخطة
وتتضمن الخطة مطالب سبق أن قدمتها روسيا؛ وهي أن تتخلى أوكرانيا عن بعض أراضيها في الجزء الشرقي الذي لا تزال تسيطر عليه والاعتراف بشبه جزيرة القرم جزءاً من روسيا والتعهد بعدم الانضمام إلى (الناتو).
وقال رئيس لجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ السيناتور الجمهوري روجر ويكر: «ما يطلق عليها «خطة السلام» هذه تنطوي على مشكلات حقيقية، وأنا أشك بشدة في أنها ستحقق السلام». وأضاف: «لا ينبغي إجبار أوكرانيا على التخلي عن أراضيها».
وحسب مسؤول أمريكي مطلع، فإن مناقشات الإدارة مع دميترييف أثارت أيضاً قلق البعض داخل دوائر الاستخبارات.
The Axios website revealed that President Donald Trump's plan to end the Ukraine war surprised officials in intelligence and the State Department, causing confusion in embassies in Washington and European capitals.
Informed sources reported that there is growing concern among American officials and lawmakers regarding a meeting held last month in Miami, where special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev to formulate the plan.
A Surprising 28-Point Plan
Two informed sources stated that the meeting resulted in a 28-point plan to end the war. The plan, revealed by the American website, was surprising to American officials at various levels of the administration and drew criticism from Ukrainians and their allies, as it appeared heavily tilted towards Russian interests.
It was unclear whether Dmitriev came to the Miami meeting with specific Russian demands and whether those demands were included in the peace plan.
The two sources disclosed that the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, was also in Miami last week to discuss the plan with Witkoff.
One of the sources reported that Witkoff informed Umerov of the plan during that visit, and that the United States presented the plan to Ukraine through the Turkish government last Wednesday, before it was directly presented in Kyiv on Thursday. However, Umerov described his role as "technical" and denied discussing the plan in terms of content with American officials.
Guarantees and Economic Incentives
For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated in a statement that any peace plan "must provide guarantees for the security and deterrence of Ukraine, Europe, and Russia," and offer economic incentives for both Kyiv and Moscow.
She added that this plan was formulated to reflect the realities of the situation and to find the best scenario where both sides win, gaining more than they should give.
Trump predicted yesterday, Friday, that Zelensky would sign the plan by Thursday's holiday. Media reports indicated that the United States warned Ukraine that it might limit military aid if it did not sign the plan.
Disputes Over Rubio's Role
The two sources revealed that many senior officials within the State Department and the National Security Council were not informed about the plan. They added that the special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who had been working with Ukrainians to negotiate an end to the war and plans to resign next January, was excluded from the talks led by Witkoff and Dmitriev. A senior American official confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefed on the plan, but did not clarify when that occurred.
However, the principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Tommy Vietor, stated in a statement that Rubio was closely involved throughout the process of developing a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Any implications to the contrary are completely false. This includes speaking to both sides of the conflict—multiple times—to facilitate the exchange of ideas for achieving lasting peace. Meanwhile, another American official announced that "there was no coordination, and no one in the State Department was informed about it, not even Rubio." He added that the plan contains points that the Secretary of State had previously rejected.
Russian Demands in the Plan
The plan includes demands that Russia had previously made; namely, that Ukraine relinquish some of its territory in the eastern part it still controls, recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and pledge not to join NATO.
Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated: "What is being called this 'peace plan' involves real problems, and I seriously doubt that it will achieve peace." He added: "Ukraine should not be forced to give up its territory."
According to an informed American official, the administration's discussions with Dmitriev also raised concerns among some within intelligence circles.