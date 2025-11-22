في لقاء مفاجئ، استقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الجمعة) رئيس بلدية نيويورك المنتخب زهران ممداني في البيت الأبيض، بعد أشهر من الانتقادات المتبادلة بين الطرفين.

وطلب السياسي الاشتراكي الديموقراطي عضو مجلس النواب ممداني، الذي فاز في انتخابات رئاسة بلدية نيويورك في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، مقابلة ترمب لمناقشة قضايا تكلفة المعيشة والسلامة العامة.

وبعد تبادل الانتقادات اللاذعة، التي تناولتها وسائل الإعلام على مدى أشهر، بدا أن رئيس البلدية المنتخب والرئيس نحّيا خلافاتهما جانباً، وسرعان ما نشأ بينهما تفاهم في المكتب البيضاوي.

وقال ترمب بعد دعوة الصحفيين إلى المكتب البيضاوي عقب اجتماع خاص: «اتفقنا على أمور فاقت ما كنا نتوقعه. لدينا شيء واحد مشترك: نريد الأفضل لنيويورك التي نحبها».

وجلس ترمب أمام مكتبه مبتسماً لممداني، الذي كان يقف على يمينه، وهنأه على فوزه في انتخابات رئاسة البلدية التي جرت في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، قائلاً: «أبلى بلاء حسناً في السباق الانتخابي ضد منافسين أقوياء وأذكياء للغاية».

وقال ممداني: «عقدنا اجتماعاً مثمراً ركز على مدينة نيويورك، التي تجمعنا بها مشاعر الإعجاب والمحبة، وعلى ضرورة توفير حياة ميسَّرة التكلفة لسكانها».

وعبر ترمب عن سعادته حيال تجاوز الخلافات الحزبية. وأضاف: «كلما حقق أداء أفضل كلما زادت سعادتي».