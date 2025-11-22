في لقاء مفاجئ، استقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الجمعة) رئيس بلدية نيويورك المنتخب زهران ممداني في البيت الأبيض، بعد أشهر من الانتقادات المتبادلة بين الطرفين.
وطلب السياسي الاشتراكي الديموقراطي عضو مجلس النواب ممداني، الذي فاز في انتخابات رئاسة بلدية نيويورك في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، مقابلة ترمب لمناقشة قضايا تكلفة المعيشة والسلامة العامة.
وبعد تبادل الانتقادات اللاذعة، التي تناولتها وسائل الإعلام على مدى أشهر، بدا أن رئيس البلدية المنتخب والرئيس نحّيا خلافاتهما جانباً، وسرعان ما نشأ بينهما تفاهم في المكتب البيضاوي.
وقال ترمب بعد دعوة الصحفيين إلى المكتب البيضاوي عقب اجتماع خاص: «اتفقنا على أمور فاقت ما كنا نتوقعه. لدينا شيء واحد مشترك: نريد الأفضل لنيويورك التي نحبها».
وجلس ترمب أمام مكتبه مبتسماً لممداني، الذي كان يقف على يمينه، وهنأه على فوزه في انتخابات رئاسة البلدية التي جرت في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، قائلاً: «أبلى بلاء حسناً في السباق الانتخابي ضد منافسين أقوياء وأذكياء للغاية».
وقال ممداني: «عقدنا اجتماعاً مثمراً ركز على مدينة نيويورك، التي تجمعنا بها مشاعر الإعجاب والمحبة، وعلى ضرورة توفير حياة ميسَّرة التكلفة لسكانها».
وعبر ترمب عن سعادته حيال تجاوز الخلافات الحزبية. وأضاف: «كلما حقق أداء أفضل كلما زادت سعادتي».
In a surprise meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the newly elected Mayor of New York, Zahraan Mamdani, at the White House on Friday, after months of mutual criticism between the two parties.
The democratic socialist politician and member of the House of Representatives, Mamdani, who won the New York City mayoral election earlier this month, requested to meet with Trump to discuss issues related to the cost of living and public safety.
After a period of sharp exchanges that had been covered by the media for months, it seemed that the elected mayor and the president set aside their differences, and a mutual understanding quickly developed in the Oval Office.
Trump said after inviting reporters to the Oval Office following the private meeting: "We agreed on matters that exceeded what we expected. We have one thing in common: we want the best for New York, which we love."
Trump sat in front of his desk smiling at Mamdani, who stood to his right, and congratulated him on his victory in the mayoral election held earlier this month, saying: "You did very well in the election against very strong and very smart opponents."
Mamdani stated: "We had a productive meeting focused on New York City, which we both admire and love, and the necessity of providing an affordable cost of living for its residents."
Trump expressed his happiness about overcoming partisan disagreements. He added: "The better he performs, the happier I am."