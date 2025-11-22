In a surprise meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the newly elected Mayor of New York, Zahraan Mamdani, at the White House on Friday, after months of mutual criticism between the two parties.

The democratic socialist politician and member of the House of Representatives, Mamdani, who won the New York City mayoral election earlier this month, requested to meet with Trump to discuss issues related to the cost of living and public safety.

After a period of sharp exchanges that had been covered by the media for months, it seemed that the elected mayor and the president set aside their differences, and a mutual understanding quickly developed in the Oval Office.

Trump said after inviting reporters to the Oval Office following the private meeting: "We agreed on matters that exceeded what we expected. We have one thing in common: we want the best for New York, which we love."

Trump sat in front of his desk smiling at Mamdani, who stood to his right, and congratulated him on his victory in the mayoral election held earlier this month, saying: "You did very well in the election against very strong and very smart opponents."

Mamdani stated: "We had a productive meeting focused on New York City, which we both admire and love, and the necessity of providing an affordable cost of living for its residents."

Trump expressed his happiness about overcoming partisan disagreements. He added: "The better he performs, the happier I am."