This is not just a state visit, but it surpasses the known protocols in the United States; American President Donald Trump awaits Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the car door; the moment of arrival, where the White House chief shook hands with the Crown Prince in a manner that expressed the depth of their personal relationship and the magnitude of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

An exceptional personality and a majestic display

Every detail of this visit signified policy, economy, alliances, history, and the future. Those who witnessed the line of black horses accompanying the limousine carrying the Crown Prince to the entrance of the White House, in a majestic diplomatic and military display, understood that Mohammed bin Salman is an exceptional figure for the United States, and also recognized how a young leader from the Middle East can influence decision-makers in Washington. It is indeed a political puzzle in this era, considering what the Crown Prince has achieved in international politics over the past decade.

A state visit in every sense of the word

This visit deserves much contemplation and description in terms of form and content, as every detail had significance... starting from the military bands upon the Crown Prince's arrival to the flyover of F35 fighter jets, which was the strongest signal of this visit; indicating that these aircraft would soon be in Saudi skies as well.

Beyond the form, one cannot help but pause to read the content, especially when the White House announced the signing of a joint strategic defense agreement by President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such an agreement is considered a significant transformation and development in Saudi Arabia's role and weight on the international level; the White House regarded this agreement as deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, expanding opportunities for high-paying American jobs, enhancing vital supply chains, and stabilizing regional security.

A notable shift in

American policy

In addition to that, military and economic agreements were signed, including sales in the defense sector, cooperation in civilian nuclear energy, and billions of dollars in investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

The visit is expected to advance an agreement on the sale of F-35 fighter jets; which means a significant shift in American policy, indeed altering the military balance in the Middle East and preventing one side from gaining superiority over another; and certainly, the American administration understands that such military privileges for Saudi Arabia are warranted, as it is a country that deserves and knows how to utilize this advanced type of air weaponry.

And because Saudi Arabia is Saudi Arabia; the discussions were not limited to the bilateral level only, as regional issues occupied a large part of the discussions; because Saudi Arabia understands that investing in the relationship with major powers like the United States will reflect on the security and prosperity of the Middle East, and this is the war that Mohammed bin Salman has openly declared is his fight for the stability and prosperity of the Middle East.

Arab issues are present

The Palestinian issue and what is happening in Gaza topped the political discussions, especially since Saudi Arabia is pushing for the necessity of proceeding with Trump's plan and urging Israel to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip and support the Palestinian statehood file and its empowerment, protecting holy sites, and confronting Israeli ambitions in the West Bank. Moreover, developments in the situation in Sudan were also part of the Saudi-American discussions, particularly working towards stopping the war and the humanitarian disaster.

The visit is expected to yield practical steps to pressure the various parties in the conflict to maintain the unity of Sudan and preserve the institutions of the Sudanese state, and just days ago, an important meeting was held between the Saudi and American foreign ministers to discuss this file. Riyadh and Washington agree on many points, especially after the recent events in El Fasher and the humanitarian disaster.

This also applies to the Syrian file, the Yemen file, and many issues with security and strategic dimensions. Here, it must be said with all realism and political insight that Saudi Arabia, now with its political, economic, and security stature, is capable of changing the regional and international political reality and can enter the realm of international leadership, which is achieved by uniting the Arab and Islamic world around Riyadh, which has begun to define the directions of international politics.