هذه ليست زيارة دولة فقط، بل تفوق البروتوكولات المعروفة في الولايات المتحدة؛ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ينتظر ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على باب السيارة؛ لحظة الوصول، حيث صافح سيد البيت الأبيض ولي العهد بطريقة كانت تعبِّر عن عمق العلاقة الشخصية بينهما، وحجم العلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.
شخصية استثنائية وعرض مهيب
كل تفاصيل هذه الزيارة كانت تعني سياسةً واقتصاداً وتحالفاً وتاريخاً ومستقبلاً، فمن شاهد صف الخيول السوداء مع سيارة ليموزين تقل ولي العهد إلى مدخل البيت الأبيض، في عرض دبلوماسي وعسكري مُهيب، علم أن محمد بن سلمان شخصية استثنائية بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة، وعرف أيضاً كيف يمكن للقائد الشاب القادم من الشرق الأوسط أن يؤثر بصُنَّاع القرار في واشنطن، إنها فعلا أحجية سياسية في هذا العصر بالنظر في ما أحدثه ولي العهد في السياسة الدولية خلال العقد الماضي.
زيارة دولة بمعنى الكلمة
تستحق هذه الزيارة الكثير من التأمل والتوصيف من حيث الشكل والمضمون، فكل تفصيل كان له مغزى.. بدءا من الفرق الموسيقية العسكرية حين وصول ولي العهد إلى تحليق طائرات مقاتلة من طراز F35، وهي الإشارة الأقوى في هذه الزيارة؛ حيث كانت تعني أن هذه الطائرات ستكون قريباً في السماء السعودية أيضاً.
وبعيداً عن الشكل، لا يمكن لأحد إلا أن يتوقف عند قراءة المضمون، خصوصاً عند إعلان البيت الأبيض توقيع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، والأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشتركة، ومثل هذه الاتفاقية تعتبر تحولاً وتطوراً كبيراً في دور ووزن السعودية على المستوى الدولي، هذه الاتفاقية اعتبرها البيت الأبيض تعمِّق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، وتوسِع فرص العمل الأمريكي بأجور عالية، وتعزِّز سلاسل التوريد الحيوية، وتثبِّت الاستقرار الإقليمي.
تحول بارز في
السياسة الأمريكية
زد على ذلك توقيع اتفاقات عسكرية واقتصادية، تشمل مبيعات في مجال الدفاع والتعاون في الطاقة النووية المدنية واستثمارات بمليارات الدولارات في البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي في الولايات المتحدة.
ومن المتوقع أن تدفع الزيارة قدماً باتفاق على بيع مقاتلات «إف-35»؛ الأمر الذي يعني تحولاً كبيراً في السياسة الأمريكية، بل يغيّر التوازن العسكري في الشرق الأوسط ومنع تفوق طرف على آخر؛ وبكل تأكيد تدرك الإدارة الأمريكية أن مثل هذه الامتيازات العسكرية للسعودية لأنها دولة تستحق وتعرف كيف تستخدم هذا النوع المتطور من السلاح الجوي.
ولأن السعودية هي السعودية؛ فلم تكن المباحثات على المستوى الثنائي فقط، حيث حازت ملفات المنطقة على قسم كبير من النقاش؛ لأن السعودية تدرك أن استثمار العلاقة مع القوى العظمى مثل الولايات المتحدة، سينعكس على أمن الشرق الأوسط وازدهاره، وهذه هي حرب محمد بن سلمان التي أعلنها صراحة أن حربه هي استقرار وازدهار الشرق الأوسط.
القضايا العربية حاضرة
فالقضية الفلسطينية وما يحدث في غزة تصدرت المباحثات السياسية، خصوصاً أن السعودية تدفع باتجاه ضرورة المضي بخطة ترمب ودفع إسرائيل للانسحاب الكامل من القطاع ودعم ملف الدولة الفلسطينية وتمكينها، وحماية المقدسات ومواجهة الأطماع الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية، كما أن تطورات الوضع في السودان كانت أيضاً جزءاً من المباحثات السعودية - الأمريكية، خصوصاً العمل من أجل وقف الحرب والكارثة الإنسانية.
ومن المتوقع أن تخرج الزيارة بخطوات عملية للضغط على أطراف الصراع المختلفة في سبيل الحفاظ على وحدة السودان وصون مؤسسات الدولة السودانية، وعقد قبل أيام اجتماع مهم بين وزيري الخارجية السعودي والأمريكي لبحث هذا الملف، وتتفق الرياض وواشنطن في نقاط كثيرة خصوصاً بعد الأحداث الأخيرة في الفاشر والكارثة الإنسانية.
وهذا يندرج أيضاً على الملف السوري وملف اليمن والعديد من القضايا ذات البعد الأمني والإستراتيجي، وهنا لا بد من القول بكل واقعية وقراءة سياسية إن السعودية الآن بهذا الحجم السياسي والاقتصادي والأمني قادرة على تغيير واقع سياسي إقليمي ودولي وقادرة أن تدخل عالم القيادة الدولية الخاص، وهذا يكون بالتفاف العالم العربي والإسلامي حوّل الرياض التي باتت تحدد اتجاهات السياسة الدولية.
This is not just a state visit, but it surpasses the known protocols in the United States; American President Donald Trump awaits Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the car door; the moment of arrival, where the White House chief shook hands with the Crown Prince in a manner that expressed the depth of their personal relationship and the magnitude of the strategic relationship between the two countries.
An exceptional personality and a majestic display
Every detail of this visit signified policy, economy, alliances, history, and the future. Those who witnessed the line of black horses accompanying the limousine carrying the Crown Prince to the entrance of the White House, in a majestic diplomatic and military display, understood that Mohammed bin Salman is an exceptional figure for the United States, and also recognized how a young leader from the Middle East can influence decision-makers in Washington. It is indeed a political puzzle in this era, considering what the Crown Prince has achieved in international politics over the past decade.
A state visit in every sense of the word
This visit deserves much contemplation and description in terms of form and content, as every detail had significance... starting from the military bands upon the Crown Prince's arrival to the flyover of F35 fighter jets, which was the strongest signal of this visit; indicating that these aircraft would soon be in Saudi skies as well.
Beyond the form, one cannot help but pause to read the content, especially when the White House announced the signing of a joint strategic defense agreement by President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such an agreement is considered a significant transformation and development in Saudi Arabia's role and weight on the international level; the White House regarded this agreement as deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, expanding opportunities for high-paying American jobs, enhancing vital supply chains, and stabilizing regional security.
A notable shift in
American policy
In addition to that, military and economic agreements were signed, including sales in the defense sector, cooperation in civilian nuclear energy, and billions of dollars in investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.
The visit is expected to advance an agreement on the sale of F-35 fighter jets; which means a significant shift in American policy, indeed altering the military balance in the Middle East and preventing one side from gaining superiority over another; and certainly, the American administration understands that such military privileges for Saudi Arabia are warranted, as it is a country that deserves and knows how to utilize this advanced type of air weaponry.
And because Saudi Arabia is Saudi Arabia; the discussions were not limited to the bilateral level only, as regional issues occupied a large part of the discussions; because Saudi Arabia understands that investing in the relationship with major powers like the United States will reflect on the security and prosperity of the Middle East, and this is the war that Mohammed bin Salman has openly declared is his fight for the stability and prosperity of the Middle East.
Arab issues are present
The Palestinian issue and what is happening in Gaza topped the political discussions, especially since Saudi Arabia is pushing for the necessity of proceeding with Trump's plan and urging Israel to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip and support the Palestinian statehood file and its empowerment, protecting holy sites, and confronting Israeli ambitions in the West Bank. Moreover, developments in the situation in Sudan were also part of the Saudi-American discussions, particularly working towards stopping the war and the humanitarian disaster.
The visit is expected to yield practical steps to pressure the various parties in the conflict to maintain the unity of Sudan and preserve the institutions of the Sudanese state, and just days ago, an important meeting was held between the Saudi and American foreign ministers to discuss this file. Riyadh and Washington agree on many points, especially after the recent events in El Fasher and the humanitarian disaster.
This also applies to the Syrian file, the Yemen file, and many issues with security and strategic dimensions. Here, it must be said with all realism and political insight that Saudi Arabia, now with its political, economic, and security stature, is capable of changing the regional and international political reality and can enter the realm of international leadership, which is achieved by uniting the Arab and Islamic world around Riyadh, which has begun to define the directions of international politics.