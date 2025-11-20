هذه ليست زيارة دولة فقط، بل تفوق البروتوكولات المعروفة في الولايات المتحدة؛ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ينتظر ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على باب السيارة؛ لحظة الوصول، حيث صافح سيد البيت الأبيض ولي العهد بطريقة كانت تعبِّر عن عمق العلاقة الشخصية بينهما، وحجم العلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.

شخصية استثنائية وعرض مهيب

كل تفاصيل هذه الزيارة كانت تعني سياسةً واقتصاداً وتحالفاً وتاريخاً ومستقبلاً، فمن شاهد صف الخيول السوداء مع سيارة ليموزين تقل ولي العهد إلى مدخل البيت الأبيض، في عرض دبلوماسي وعسكري مُهيب، علم أن محمد بن سلمان شخصية استثنائية بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة، وعرف أيضاً كيف يمكن للقائد الشاب القادم من الشرق الأوسط أن يؤثر بصُنَّاع القرار في واشنطن، إنها فعلا أحجية سياسية في هذا العصر بالنظر في ما أحدثه ولي العهد في السياسة الدولية خلال العقد الماضي.

زيارة دولة بمعنى الكلمة

تستحق هذه الزيارة الكثير من التأمل والتوصيف من حيث الشكل والمضمون، فكل تفصيل كان له مغزى.. بدءا من الفرق الموسيقية العسكرية حين وصول ولي العهد إلى تحليق طائرات مقاتلة من طراز F35، وهي الإشارة الأقوى في هذه الزيارة؛ حيث كانت تعني أن هذه الطائرات ستكون قريباً في السماء السعودية أيضاً.

وبعيداً عن الشكل، لا يمكن لأحد إلا أن يتوقف عند قراءة المضمون، خصوصاً عند إعلان البيت الأبيض توقيع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، والأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشتركة، ومثل هذه الاتفاقية تعتبر تحولاً وتطوراً كبيراً في دور ووزن السعودية على المستوى الدولي، هذه الاتفاقية اعتبرها البيت الأبيض تعمِّق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، وتوسِع فرص العمل الأمريكي بأجور عالية، وتعزِّز سلاسل التوريد الحيوية، وتثبِّت الاستقرار الإقليمي.

تحول بارز في

السياسة الأمريكية

زد على ذلك توقيع اتفاقات عسكرية واقتصادية، تشمل مبيعات في مجال الدفاع والتعاون في الطاقة النووية المدنية واستثمارات بمليارات الدولارات في البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي في الولايات المتحدة.

ومن المتوقع أن تدفع الزيارة قدماً باتفاق على بيع مقاتلات «إف-35»؛ الأمر الذي يعني تحولاً كبيراً في السياسة الأمريكية، بل يغيّر التوازن العسكري في الشرق الأوسط ومنع تفوق طرف على آخر؛ وبكل تأكيد تدرك الإدارة الأمريكية أن مثل هذه الامتيازات العسكرية للسعودية لأنها دولة تستحق وتعرف كيف تستخدم هذا النوع المتطور من السلاح الجوي.

ولأن السعودية هي السعودية؛ فلم تكن المباحثات على المستوى الثنائي فقط، حيث حازت ملفات المنطقة على قسم كبير من النقاش؛ لأن السعودية تدرك أن استثمار العلاقة مع القوى العظمى مثل الولايات المتحدة، سينعكس على أمن الشرق الأوسط وازدهاره، وهذه هي حرب محمد بن سلمان التي أعلنها صراحة أن حربه هي استقرار وازدهار الشرق الأوسط.

القضايا العربية حاضرة

فالقضية الفلسطينية وما يحدث في غزة تصدرت المباحثات السياسية، خصوصاً أن السعودية تدفع باتجاه ضرورة المضي بخطة ترمب ودفع إسرائيل للانسحاب الكامل من القطاع ودعم ملف الدولة الفلسطينية وتمكينها، وحماية المقدسات ومواجهة الأطماع الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية، كما أن تطورات الوضع في السودان كانت أيضاً جزءاً من المباحثات السعودية - الأمريكية، خصوصاً العمل من أجل وقف الحرب والكارثة الإنسانية.

ومن المتوقع أن تخرج الزيارة بخطوات عملية للضغط على أطراف الصراع المختلفة في سبيل الحفاظ على وحدة السودان وصون مؤسسات الدولة السودانية، وعقد قبل أيام اجتماع مهم بين وزيري الخارجية السعودي والأمريكي لبحث هذا الملف، وتتفق الرياض وواشنطن في نقاط كثيرة خصوصاً بعد الأحداث الأخيرة في الفاشر والكارثة الإنسانية.

وهذا يندرج أيضاً على الملف السوري وملف اليمن والعديد من القضايا ذات البعد الأمني والإستراتيجي، وهنا لا بد من القول بكل واقعية وقراءة سياسية إن السعودية الآن بهذا الحجم السياسي والاقتصادي والأمني قادرة على تغيير واقع سياسي إقليمي ودولي وقادرة أن تدخل عالم القيادة الدولية الخاص، وهذا يكون بالتفاف العالم العربي والإسلامي حوّل الرياض التي باتت تحدد اتجاهات السياسة الدولية.