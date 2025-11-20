أكدت المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الخميس)، أن أي تسوية يجب أن تعالج جذور الصراع بين البلدين، وذلك في تعليقه على التسريبات التي طفت خلال الساعات الماضية في الإعلام الأمريكي حول خطة أعدتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من أجل وقف الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


وقال بيسكوف: على الرغم من وجود اتصالات مع الولايات المتحدة، لكن لا توجد حاليا مفاوضات معها بشأن خطة كهذه، مضيفا: «لا يمكن إضافة أي جديد حول حوار موسكو وواشنطن بشأن تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية عما تمت مناقشته خلال قمة ألاسكا».


تفاصيل الخطة الأمريكية


ورفض متحدث الكرملين التعليق عما إذا كان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اطلع على تفاصيل خطة السلام في أوكرانيا التي وردت عدة تقارير أمريكية بشأنها.


وكان وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو قال إنه تبادل أفكارا جدية وواقعية وليس إملاء تسعى الولايات المتحدة لفرضه على الطرفين، موضحا أن تحقيق سلام دائم سيتطلب من الطرفين الموافقة على تنازلات صعبة ولكن ضرورية، لهذا السبب نواصل تطوير قائمة من الأفكار المحتملة لإنهاء هذه الحرب بناء على معطيات من كلا الطرفين.


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون مطلعون كشفوا سابقا أن خطة من 28 نقطة وضعها وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف وصهر ترمب جاريد كوشنر، بالتشاور مع كيريل دميترييف، المقرب من بوتين، تدعو أوكرانيا إلى تسليم منطقة دونباس في شرق البلاد بالكامل إلى روسيا، بما في ذلك الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها حاليا القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية.


ويحث المقترح كييف على التخلي عن حلم الانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، لعدة سنوات على الأقل، دون أن يُسمح لها بنشر قوة حفظ سلام دولية داخل البلاد لردع أي عدوان روسي إضافي.


وتؤكد الخطة منح أوكرانيا نوعا من الضمانات الأمنية من الولايات المتحدة، مع تعهد روسي بعدم شن المزيد من الهجمات على الأراضي الأوكرانية أو أي دول أخرى في أوروبا، على أن تُقنن موسكو هذا التعهد في تشريعات واضحة.


مخاوف أوروبية من الخطة الأمريكية


وسارعت دول حليفة للولايات المتحدة ومسؤولون أوكرانيون إلى طلب توضيحات بشأن بنود خطة السلام الأمريكية في أوكرانيا، وسط مخاوف واسعة من أن تؤدي مساعي واشنطن للتعجيل بإنهاء القتال، إلى رضوخها لمطالب موسكو.


وأشار مسؤولون أوروبيون وأمريكيون إلى أن جوانب كثيرة من الخطة لا تزال قيد المراجعة، بما في ذلك دور حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، والتنازلات الإقليمية التي قد تقدمها أوكرانيا لروسيا في الخطة.


وشعر مسؤولون أوكرانيون وأوروبيون بصدمة بعد الإعلان عن خطة ويتكوف، خصوصا أنهم اعتقدوا أن ترمب بدأ يدرك عدم جدية بوتين في التوصل إلى تسوية، وفقا لما نقلته مجلة «بوليتيكو» في نسختها الأوروبية، عن مصادر مطلعة.


وقال وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان واديبول للصحفيين، أمس، إن بلاده لم تُطلع على تفاصيل المقترح، فيما رأى مسؤولون أوروبيون أن الإطار العام لتلك الخطة، كما فهموه، يتضمن العديد من العناصر التي طالما اعتُبرت غير مقبولة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».