The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed today (Thursday) that any settlement must address the roots of the conflict between the two countries, commenting on the leaks that surfaced in the American media over the past hours regarding a plan prepared by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.



Peskov said: "Although there are communications with the United States, there are currently no negotiations with them regarding such a plan," adding, "Nothing new can be added about the dialogue between Moscow and Washington regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis beyond what was discussed during the Alaska summit."



Details of the American plan



The Kremlin spokesperson refused to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the details of the peace plan for Ukraine that several American reports mentioned.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he exchanged serious and realistic ideas, not an imposition that the United States seeks to impose on both parties, explaining that achieving lasting peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions. For this reason, we continue to develop a list of potential ideas to end this war based on data from both sides.



Previously, informed American officials revealed that a 28-point plan was developed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, in consultation with Kirill Dmitriev, who is close to Putin. The plan calls for Ukraine to fully hand over the Donbas region in the east of the country to Russia, including territories currently controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces.



The proposal urges Kyiv to abandon the dream of joining NATO for at least several years, without allowing it to deploy an international peacekeeping force within the country to deter any further Russian aggression.



The plan emphasizes granting Ukraine some form of security guarantees from the United States, with a Russian commitment not to launch further attacks on Ukrainian territory or any other countries in Europe, provided that Moscow formalizes this commitment in clear legislation.



European concerns about the American plan



U.S. allied countries and Ukrainian officials quickly sought clarifications regarding the terms of the American peace plan for Ukraine, amid widespread fears that Washington's efforts to expedite an end to the fighting could lead to yielding to Moscow's demands.



European and American officials indicated that many aspects of the plan are still under review, including NATO's role and the territorial concessions that Ukraine may offer to Russia in the plan.



Ukrainian and European officials were shocked after the announcement of Witkoff's plan, especially as they believed that Trump had begun to realize Putin's lack of seriousness in reaching a settlement, according to what the European edition of Politico reported from informed sources.



German Foreign Minister Johan Wadipol told reporters yesterday that his country had not been informed of the details of the proposal, while European officials viewed that the general framework of that plan, as they understood it, included many elements that had long been considered unacceptable, according to what the Wall Street Journal reported.