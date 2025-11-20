The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, revealed today (Thursday) the Israeli side's refusal to negotiate and settle, calling on America to help push the negotiations forward.



Salam said in an interview with Bloomberg today: "We want America's help in advancing negotiations with Israel," adding, "This time, it will not lag behind the changes in the region."



Salam pointed out that the region is undergoing a historic transformation and that Lebanon cannot remain on the sidelines, emphasizing: "There is no revival for Lebanon outside of cooperation and partnership with its Arab depth."



During a dinner at the Grand Serail, Salam indicated that the government continues its efforts to extend the authority of the state over all its territories and to confine weapons solely in its hands in the south of the Litani River and to contain them throughout the country before the end of this year, stressing that there is no security or stability without weapon confinement... and there is no stability as long as Israeli violations continue.



He noted that reconstruction in the south is not merely an engineering or financial issue but a political, economic, and social process aimed at stabilizing people in their land.