كشف رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام اليوم (الخميس) رفض الجانب الإسرائيلي التفاوض والتسوية، داعياً أمريكا إلى المساعدة في دفع التفاوض قدماً.


وقال سلام في مقابلة مع وكالة بلومبيرغ اليوم: «نريد مساعدة أمريكا في دفع التفاوض مع إسرائيل قدماً»، مضيفاً:«لن تتخلف عن ركب التغيير في المنطقة هذه المرة».


وأشار سلام خلال إلى أن المنطقة تمرّ بتحوّل تاريخي ولبنان لا يمكن أن يبقى على الهامش، مشدداً بالقول:«لا نهوض للبنان خارج التعاون والشراكة مع عمقه العربي».


وأشار سلام خلال حفل عشاء في السراي الحكومي إلى أن الحكومة تواصل جهودها بهدف بسط سلطة الدولة على كامل أراضيها وحصر السلاح في يدها وحدها في جنوب نهر الليطاني واحتوائه في سائر أنحاء البلاد قبل نهاية هذا العام، مؤكداً أنه لا أمن ولا استقرار من دون حصر السلاح.. ولا استقرار طالما استمرّت الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية.


ولفت إلى أن إعادة الإعمار في الجنوب ليست مسألة هندسية أو مالية بل هي عملية سياسية واقتصادية واجتماعية تهدف إلى تثبيت الناس في أرضهم.