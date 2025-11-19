كشف مسؤول أوروبي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عزم الاتحاد تدريب ما يصل إلى ثلاثة آلاف شرطي في قطاع غزة، على غرار ما فعله سابقاً في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وقال المسؤول الأوروبي: «ستكون هناك ضرورة لتثبيت الاستقرار في غزة بقوة شرطة كبيرة»، مبيناً أن نحو 7 آلاف شرطي ما زالوا في غزة يتقاضون رواتبهم من السلطة الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، رغم أن عدداً كبيراً منهم أحيل إلى التقاعد أو لم يعد قادراً على العمل، لكن ثلاثة آلاف منهم يمكن تدريبهم.
تدريبات خارج غزة
وأشار إلى أن التدريبات ستتم خارج قطاع غزة.
ويمول الاتحاد الأوروبي منذ العام 2006 بعثة لتدريب الشرطة في الضفة الغربية، بميزانية تقارب 13 مليون يورو (نحو 15 مليون دولار).
ومن المقرر أن يبحث وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي هذا المقترح، الخميس، خلال اجتماعهم في بروكسل، كما تنظم بروكسل في اليوم نفسه مؤتمر الدول المانحة لفلسطين، بحضور نحو 60 وفداً بينها دول عربية، لكن من دون مشاركة إسرائيل.
قصف إسرائيلي على غزة
في غضون ذلك، أكدت مصادر فلسطينية، مقتل مدني وإصابة 4 آخرين في قصف مدفعي للاحتلال الإسرائيلي على حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة، موضحة أن القصف استهدف أيضا عددا من المواقع خلف الخط الأصفر شرقي مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس.
وكان مجلس الأمن الدولي قد تبنى، (الإثنين)، قرار دعم خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التي أسفرت عن وقف لإطلاق النار في غزة في 10 أكتوبر، بعد عامين من الحرب بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس في القطاع المحاصر.
A European official revealed today (Wednesday) the EU's intention to train up to three thousand police officers in the Gaza Strip, similar to what it previously did in the occupied West Bank.
The European official stated, "There will be a need to stabilize Gaza with a large police force," noting that about 7,000 police officers are still in Gaza receiving salaries from the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, although a large number of them have been retired or are no longer able to work, but three thousand of them can be trained.
Training Outside Gaza
He indicated that the training will take place outside the Gaza Strip.
The European Union has been funding a police training mission in the West Bank since 2006, with a budget of approximately 13 million euros (around 15 million dollars).
The foreign ministers of the European Union are scheduled to discuss this proposal on Thursday during their meeting in Brussels, and Brussels is also organizing a donor conference for Palestine on the same day, with the attendance of about 60 delegations, including Arab countries, but without the participation of Israel.
Israeli Shelling on Gaza
Meanwhile, Palestinian sources confirmed the death of one civilian and the injury of four others in an Israeli artillery shelling on the Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, explaining that the shelling also targeted several sites behind the yellow line east of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.
The United Nations Security Council had adopted, on Monday, a resolution supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza on October 10, after two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the besieged enclave.