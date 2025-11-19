كشف مسؤول أوروبي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عزم الاتحاد تدريب ما يصل إلى ثلاثة آلاف شرطي في قطاع غزة، على غرار ما فعله سابقاً في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وقال المسؤول الأوروبي: «ستكون هناك ضرورة لتثبيت الاستقرار في غزة بقوة شرطة كبيرة»، مبيناً أن نحو 7 آلاف شرطي ما زالوا في غزة يتقاضون رواتبهم من السلطة الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، رغم أن عدداً كبيراً منهم أحيل إلى التقاعد أو لم يعد قادراً على العمل، لكن ثلاثة آلاف منهم يمكن تدريبهم.


تدريبات خارج غزة


وأشار إلى أن التدريبات ستتم خارج قطاع غزة.


ويمول الاتحاد الأوروبي منذ العام 2006 بعثة لتدريب الشرطة في الضفة الغربية، بميزانية تقارب 13 مليون يورو (نحو 15 مليون دولار).


ومن المقرر أن يبحث وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي هذا المقترح، الخميس، خلال اجتماعهم في بروكسل، كما تنظم بروكسل في اليوم نفسه مؤتمر الدول المانحة لفلسطين، بحضور نحو 60 وفداً بينها دول عربية، لكن من دون مشاركة إسرائيل.شرطة غزة بعد الحرب الإسرائيلية


قصف إسرائيلي على غزة


في غضون ذلك، أكدت مصادر فلسطينية، مقتل مدني وإصابة 4 آخرين في قصف مدفعي للاحتلال الإسرائيلي على حي الشجاعية شرقي مدينة غزة، موضحة أن القصف استهدف أيضا عددا من المواقع خلف الخط الأصفر شرقي مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس.


وكان مجلس الأمن الدولي قد تبنى، (الإثنين)، قرار دعم خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التي أسفرت عن وقف لإطلاق النار في غزة في 10 أكتوبر، بعد عامين من الحرب بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس في القطاع المحاصر.