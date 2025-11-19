A European official revealed today (Wednesday) the EU's intention to train up to three thousand police officers in the Gaza Strip, similar to what it previously did in the occupied West Bank.



The European official stated, "There will be a need to stabilize Gaza with a large police force," noting that about 7,000 police officers are still in Gaza receiving salaries from the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, although a large number of them have been retired or are no longer able to work, but three thousand of them can be trained.



Training Outside Gaza



He indicated that the training will take place outside the Gaza Strip.



The European Union has been funding a police training mission in the West Bank since 2006, with a budget of approximately 13 million euros (around 15 million dollars).



The foreign ministers of the European Union are scheduled to discuss this proposal on Thursday during their meeting in Brussels, and Brussels is also organizing a donor conference for Palestine on the same day, with the attendance of about 60 delegations, including Arab countries, but without the participation of Israel.



Israeli Shelling on Gaza



Meanwhile, Palestinian sources confirmed the death of one civilian and the injury of four others in an Israeli artillery shelling on the Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, explaining that the shelling also targeted several sites behind the yellow line east of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.



The United Nations Security Council had adopted, on Monday, a resolution supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza on October 10, after two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the besieged enclave.