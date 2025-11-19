تعد طائرة F-35 التي تعتزم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بيعها إلى السعودية، بالتزامن مع زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، من أكثر المقاتلات تطورا في العالم.

التخفي عن الرادار

صممت الطائرة المقاتلة بتقنية التخفي التي تُمكنها من الهروب من الرادارات، وتصفها شركة Lockheed Martin المصنعة لـF-35 بالأكثر فتكا وبقاء واتصالا في العالم، ما يمنح الطيارين ميزة ضد أي خصم.

وتوجد 3 فئات من طائرة الجيل الخامس الأمريكية الصنع F-35A وF-35B، وF-35C.

وصممت طائرة F-35A للعمل من المدرجات التقليدية، وهي الطراز الأكثر شيوعا لدى القوات الجوية الأمريكية وحلفائها، وبفضل أدائها الديناميكي الهوائي المتقدم توفر F-35A الجيل القادم من التخفي والوعي الميداني وتقليل مستوى الخطر.

وتمنح طائرة F-35A القوات الأمريكية وحلفاءها القدرة على السيطرة الجوية في أي وقت وأي مكان، وتُعد مقاتلة رشيقة وعالية الأداء، تجمع بين التخفي ودمج أجهزة الاستشعار والوعي الظرفي المتطور.

وصُممت حزمة الاستشعار المتقدمة في طائرة F-35A لجمع ودمج وتوزيع معلومات أكثر من أي مقاتلة سابقة، ما يمنح المشغلين ميزة حاسمة على جميع الخصوم. 

وفيما تتمكن طائرة F-35B من الهبوط عموديا كطائرة مروحية، ويمكنها الإقلاع لمسافات قصيرة جدا، ما يسمح لها بالعمل من قواعد ميدانية وسفن متعددة، صمم طراز F-35C للعمل من على متن حاملات الطائرات، وتعتبر أول مقاتلة شبحية في العالم بعيدة المدى من الجيل الخامس.

مميزات F-35

تجمع المقاتلة F-35 القدرة على التخفي والسرعة وتمنح مشغليها قدرة الاستهداف المتقدمة، مع منظومة استشعار قوية وحمولة كبيرة، ما يجعلها من أبرز طائرات الجيل الخامس.

وصُممت F-35 لتحقيق مستويات غير مسبوقة من الموثوقية وسهولة الصيانة، إلى جانب نظام دعم وتدريب عالي الاستجابة، مُرتبط بأحدث ما توصلت إليه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. 

ويدمج نظام المعلومات اللوجستية المستقل ALIS، الأداء الحالي، والمعايير التشغيلية، والتكوين الحالي، والترقيات والصيانة المجدولة، وسجل المكونات، والتشخيصات التنبؤية، وإدارة الحالة، وجدولة العمليات، والتدريب، وتخطيط المهمات، ودعم الخدمات لطائرة F-35. 

وبشكل أساسي، يُجري ALIS عمليات المراقبة والصيانة والتنبؤات لدعم الطائرة وضمان استمرارية حالتها، وتحسين التخطيط والتنفيذ التشغيلي.

وتشمل أجهزة الاستشعار الإلكترونية في طائرة F-35، نظام الفتحة الموزعة الكهروضوئية DAS. 

ويوفر هذا النظام للطيارين، وعيا ظرفيا في نطاق محيط بالطائرة، ما يُحسن من الإنذارات الصاروخية والطائرات، ويزيد من رؤية الطيار ليلا ونهارا. 

كما جُهزت الطائرة بنظام الاستهداف الكهروضوئي، ويوفر نظام الفتحة الموزعة الكهروضوئية المُثبت داخليا كشفا واسع المدى واستهدافا دقيقا للأهداف الأرضية، إضافة إلى كشف التهديدات الجوية بعيدة المدى.

ويُعد نظام العرض المُثبت على خوذة قائد طائرة F-35، النظام الأكثر تطورا من نوعه، إذ تُعرض جميع المعلومات الاستخباراتية ومعلومات الاستهداف التي يحتاجها طيار المقاتلة، على حاجب الخوذة.

وتحتوي طائرة F-35 على روابط بيانات تكتيكية متطورة تُتيح تبادلا آمنا للبيانات بين أفراد طاقمها، إضافة إلى منصات جوية وسطحية وأرضية أخرى مطلوبة لأداء المهمات المُوكلة إليها. 

وينتج محرك F-35 نحو 43000 رطل من الدفع ويتكون من مروحة ثلاثية المراحل وضاغط سداسي المراحل ومحرق حلقي وتوربينة عالية الضغط أحادية المرحلة وتوربين منخفض الضغط ثنائي المرحلة.

وتجعل قوة المعالجة والأنظمة الإلكترونية المتقدمة من طائرة F-35 أداة أساسية في الدفاع والعمليات المشتركة، ويمكن للطائرة حمل 8160 كيلوغراما من الأسلحة، وتصل سرعتها إلى 1.6 ماخ، مع مدى يتجاوز 1350 ميلا.

وتستطيع الارتفاع حتى 15 كيلومترا، وتُسلّح بحجرات داخلية وخارجية تختلف ذخائرها حسب المهمة.