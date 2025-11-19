The F-35 aircraft that the United States intends to sell to Saudi Arabia, coinciding with the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.

Stealth Technology

The fighter jet is designed with stealth technology that allows it to evade radar detection, and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, describes it as the most lethal, survivable, and connected aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary.

There are three variants of the fifth-generation American-made F-35: F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C.

The F-35A is designed to operate from conventional runways and is the most common variant among the U.S. Air Force and its allies. Thanks to its advanced aerodynamic performance, the F-35A provides the next generation of stealth, situational awareness, and reduced risk levels.

The F-35A gives U.S. forces and their allies the ability to achieve air superiority anytime and anywhere, and it is considered a nimble and high-performance fighter that combines stealth with sensor integration and advanced situational awareness.

The advanced sensor suite in the F-35A is designed to collect, integrate, and distribute more information than any previous fighter, providing operators with a critical advantage over all adversaries.

While the F-35B can land vertically like a helicopter and can take off from very short distances, allowing it to operate from forward bases and multiple ships, the F-35C is designed to operate from aircraft carriers and is considered the world's first long-range fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Features of the F-35

The F-35 fighter combines stealth capability and speed, providing its operators with advanced targeting capabilities, a powerful sensor suite, and a large payload, making it one of the most prominent fifth-generation aircraft.

The F-35 is designed to achieve unprecedented levels of reliability and ease of maintenance, along with a highly responsive support and training system linked to the latest advancements in information technology.

The independent logistics information system (ALIS) integrates current performance, operational standards, current configuration, upgrades and scheduled maintenance, component records, predictive diagnostics, condition management, operational scheduling, training, mission planning, and service support for the F-35.

Essentially, ALIS conducts monitoring, maintenance, and forecasting operations to support the aircraft and ensure its continued condition, improving operational planning and execution.

The electronic sensors in the F-35 include the Distributed Aperture System (DAS).

This system provides pilots with situational awareness in the aircraft's surroundings, enhancing missile and aircraft warnings and increasing pilot visibility both day and night.

The aircraft is also equipped with an electro-optical targeting system, and the internally mounted Distributed Aperture System provides wide-area detection and precise targeting of ground targets, in addition to long-range detection of aerial threats.

The helmet-mounted display system for the F-35 pilot is the most advanced of its kind, displaying all the intelligence and targeting information the fighter pilot needs on the visor of the helmet.

The F-35 features advanced tactical data links that enable secure data exchange among its crew members, as well as with other airborne, surface, and ground platforms necessary to perform its assigned missions.

The F-35 engine produces about 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, a ring combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine.

The processing power and advanced electronic systems make the F-35 a key asset in defense and joint operations, capable of carrying 8,160 kilograms of weapons, reaching speeds of up to 1.6 Mach, with a range exceeding 1,350 miles.

It can ascend to altitudes of 15 kilometers and is armed with internal and external bays that carry munitions varying according to the mission.