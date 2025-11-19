تعد طائرة F-35 التي تعتزم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بيعها إلى السعودية، بالتزامن مع زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن، من أكثر المقاتلات تطورا في العالم.
التخفي عن الرادار
صممت الطائرة المقاتلة بتقنية التخفي التي تُمكنها من الهروب من الرادارات، وتصفها شركة Lockheed Martin المصنعة لـF-35 بالأكثر فتكا وبقاء واتصالا في العالم، ما يمنح الطيارين ميزة ضد أي خصم.
وتوجد 3 فئات من طائرة الجيل الخامس الأمريكية الصنع F-35A وF-35B، وF-35C.
وصممت طائرة F-35A للعمل من المدرجات التقليدية، وهي الطراز الأكثر شيوعا لدى القوات الجوية الأمريكية وحلفائها، وبفضل أدائها الديناميكي الهوائي المتقدم توفر F-35A الجيل القادم من التخفي والوعي الميداني وتقليل مستوى الخطر.
وتمنح طائرة F-35A القوات الأمريكية وحلفاءها القدرة على السيطرة الجوية في أي وقت وأي مكان، وتُعد مقاتلة رشيقة وعالية الأداء، تجمع بين التخفي ودمج أجهزة الاستشعار والوعي الظرفي المتطور.
وصُممت حزمة الاستشعار المتقدمة في طائرة F-35A لجمع ودمج وتوزيع معلومات أكثر من أي مقاتلة سابقة، ما يمنح المشغلين ميزة حاسمة على جميع الخصوم.
وفيما تتمكن طائرة F-35B من الهبوط عموديا كطائرة مروحية، ويمكنها الإقلاع لمسافات قصيرة جدا، ما يسمح لها بالعمل من قواعد ميدانية وسفن متعددة، صمم طراز F-35C للعمل من على متن حاملات الطائرات، وتعتبر أول مقاتلة شبحية في العالم بعيدة المدى من الجيل الخامس.
مميزات F-35
تجمع المقاتلة F-35 القدرة على التخفي والسرعة وتمنح مشغليها قدرة الاستهداف المتقدمة، مع منظومة استشعار قوية وحمولة كبيرة، ما يجعلها من أبرز طائرات الجيل الخامس.
وصُممت F-35 لتحقيق مستويات غير مسبوقة من الموثوقية وسهولة الصيانة، إلى جانب نظام دعم وتدريب عالي الاستجابة، مُرتبط بأحدث ما توصلت إليه تكنولوجيا المعلومات.
ويدمج نظام المعلومات اللوجستية المستقل ALIS، الأداء الحالي، والمعايير التشغيلية، والتكوين الحالي، والترقيات والصيانة المجدولة، وسجل المكونات، والتشخيصات التنبؤية، وإدارة الحالة، وجدولة العمليات، والتدريب، وتخطيط المهمات، ودعم الخدمات لطائرة F-35.
وبشكل أساسي، يُجري ALIS عمليات المراقبة والصيانة والتنبؤات لدعم الطائرة وضمان استمرارية حالتها، وتحسين التخطيط والتنفيذ التشغيلي.
وتشمل أجهزة الاستشعار الإلكترونية في طائرة F-35، نظام الفتحة الموزعة الكهروضوئية DAS.
ويوفر هذا النظام للطيارين، وعيا ظرفيا في نطاق محيط بالطائرة، ما يُحسن من الإنذارات الصاروخية والطائرات، ويزيد من رؤية الطيار ليلا ونهارا.
كما جُهزت الطائرة بنظام الاستهداف الكهروضوئي، ويوفر نظام الفتحة الموزعة الكهروضوئية المُثبت داخليا كشفا واسع المدى واستهدافا دقيقا للأهداف الأرضية، إضافة إلى كشف التهديدات الجوية بعيدة المدى.
ويُعد نظام العرض المُثبت على خوذة قائد طائرة F-35، النظام الأكثر تطورا من نوعه، إذ تُعرض جميع المعلومات الاستخباراتية ومعلومات الاستهداف التي يحتاجها طيار المقاتلة، على حاجب الخوذة.
وتحتوي طائرة F-35 على روابط بيانات تكتيكية متطورة تُتيح تبادلا آمنا للبيانات بين أفراد طاقمها، إضافة إلى منصات جوية وسطحية وأرضية أخرى مطلوبة لأداء المهمات المُوكلة إليها.
وينتج محرك F-35 نحو 43000 رطل من الدفع ويتكون من مروحة ثلاثية المراحل وضاغط سداسي المراحل ومحرق حلقي وتوربينة عالية الضغط أحادية المرحلة وتوربين منخفض الضغط ثنائي المرحلة.
وتجعل قوة المعالجة والأنظمة الإلكترونية المتقدمة من طائرة F-35 أداة أساسية في الدفاع والعمليات المشتركة، ويمكن للطائرة حمل 8160 كيلوغراما من الأسلحة، وتصل سرعتها إلى 1.6 ماخ، مع مدى يتجاوز 1350 ميلا.
وتستطيع الارتفاع حتى 15 كيلومترا، وتُسلّح بحجرات داخلية وخارجية تختلف ذخائرها حسب المهمة.
The F-35 aircraft that the United States intends to sell to Saudi Arabia, coinciding with the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.
Stealth Technology
The fighter jet is designed with stealth technology that allows it to evade radar detection, and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, describes it as the most lethal, survivable, and connected aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary.
There are three variants of the fifth-generation American-made F-35: F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C.
The F-35A is designed to operate from conventional runways and is the most common variant among the U.S. Air Force and its allies. Thanks to its advanced aerodynamic performance, the F-35A provides the next generation of stealth, situational awareness, and reduced risk levels.
The F-35A gives U.S. forces and their allies the ability to achieve air superiority anytime and anywhere, and it is considered a nimble and high-performance fighter that combines stealth with sensor integration and advanced situational awareness.
The advanced sensor suite in the F-35A is designed to collect, integrate, and distribute more information than any previous fighter, providing operators with a critical advantage over all adversaries.
While the F-35B can land vertically like a helicopter and can take off from very short distances, allowing it to operate from forward bases and multiple ships, the F-35C is designed to operate from aircraft carriers and is considered the world's first long-range fifth-generation stealth fighter.
Features of the F-35
The F-35 fighter combines stealth capability and speed, providing its operators with advanced targeting capabilities, a powerful sensor suite, and a large payload, making it one of the most prominent fifth-generation aircraft.
The F-35 is designed to achieve unprecedented levels of reliability and ease of maintenance, along with a highly responsive support and training system linked to the latest advancements in information technology.
The independent logistics information system (ALIS) integrates current performance, operational standards, current configuration, upgrades and scheduled maintenance, component records, predictive diagnostics, condition management, operational scheduling, training, mission planning, and service support for the F-35.
Essentially, ALIS conducts monitoring, maintenance, and forecasting operations to support the aircraft and ensure its continued condition, improving operational planning and execution.
The electronic sensors in the F-35 include the Distributed Aperture System (DAS).
This system provides pilots with situational awareness in the aircraft's surroundings, enhancing missile and aircraft warnings and increasing pilot visibility both day and night.
The aircraft is also equipped with an electro-optical targeting system, and the internally mounted Distributed Aperture System provides wide-area detection and precise targeting of ground targets, in addition to long-range detection of aerial threats.
The helmet-mounted display system for the F-35 pilot is the most advanced of its kind, displaying all the intelligence and targeting information the fighter pilot needs on the visor of the helmet.
The F-35 features advanced tactical data links that enable secure data exchange among its crew members, as well as with other airborne, surface, and ground platforms necessary to perform its assigned missions.
The F-35 engine produces about 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, a ring combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine.
The processing power and advanced electronic systems make the F-35 a key asset in defense and joint operations, capable of carrying 8,160 kilograms of weapons, reaching speeds of up to 1.6 Mach, with a range exceeding 1,350 miles.
It can ascend to altitudes of 15 kilometers and is armed with internal and external bays that carry munitions varying according to the mission.