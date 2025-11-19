توتر على الحدود الأوروبية.. إغلاق جوي في بولندا عقب قصف روسي لأوكرانيا

In a swift and surprising security move, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency announced today, Wednesday, a temporary closure of the Rzeszów and Lublin airports in eastern Poland to ensure the operational freedom of military aircraft amid increasing tensions on the eastern European border.

The closure of the two airports by Polish authorities came in the wake of a large-scale Russian airstrike launched by Moscow on targets in western Ukraine, raising concerns about potential security repercussions that could extend to NATO territory.

According to the announcement from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, the closure was necessary to allow Polish and allied military aircraft to operate without hindrance, with the air alert status raised to its highest levels, reflecting growing concerns about the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict towards NATO borders.

Poland's Radio - in its English broadcast - reported that forces and all available resources were mobilized under the command of the army to secure the country's airspace, with fighter jets deployed and air defense systems and ground radar put on alert.

Raising the Maximum Alert Status

While the Polish army's operations command center announced that no violations of airspace had been detected, the measures taken aim to ensure the security of the territories adjacent to Ukraine, and the situation is being monitored closely.

The Russian airstrike, which lasted for hours, involved intense bombardment of cities such as Lviv and Ternopil near the Polish border, resulting in injuries and significant material damage, according to reports from Ukrainian forces.

Recurring Polish Concerns

Since the outbreak of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Poland, as a key NATO member, has become the first line of defense on Europe's eastern border. Rzeszów Airport, located less than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has turned into a vital logistical hub for transporting Western military aid to Kyiv, including weapons and equipment worth billions of euros.

Lublin Airport is one of the most important air crossings in the eastern region and has experienced repeated closures in recent years due to intentional or unintentional Russian air violations.

Repeated Closures of Polish Airports

This is not the first time the region has witnessed such measures, as similar Russian airstrikes in recent months have led to air closures at the same airports, such as in September when Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace, prompting an emergency session in the United Nations Security Council.

In October, Poland closed the Radom and Lublin airports for similar reasons, with the Polish armed forces confirming "preventive measures to ensure state security." Today, the Polish military command confirmed that NATO aircraft, including F-35 fighters, conducted intensive air patrols to monitor the skies, without registering any direct violations of Polish airspace this time.