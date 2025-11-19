توتر على الحدود الأوروبية.. إغلاق جوي في بولندا عقب قصف روسي لأوكرانيا

في خطوة أمنية سريعة ومفاجئة، أعلنت الهيئة البولندية لخدمات الملاحة الجوية، اليوم الأربعاء، إغلاق مؤقت لمطاري رزيسزو، ولوبلين، في شرق بولندا، لضمان حرية عمل الطائرات العسكرية في ظل التوترات المتزايدة على الحدود الأوروبية الشرقية.
وجاء إغلاق السلطات البولندية للمطارين في أعقاب غارة جوية روسية واسعة النطاق شنتها موسكو على أهداف في غرب أوكرانيا، مما أثار مخاوف من تداعيات أمنية قد تمتد إلى أراضي الناتو.
ووفقاً لإعلان الهيئة البولندية لخدمات الملاحة الجوية، كان الإغلاق ضرورياً للسماح للطائرات العسكرية البولندية والحليفة بالعمل دون عوائق، مع رفع حالة التأهب الجوي إلى أعلى مستوياتها، مما يعكس القلق المتزايد من تصعيد النزاع الروسي الأوكراني نحو حدود الناتو.
وذكر راديو بولندا -في نشرته الناطقة بالإنجليزية- أنه تم حشد القوات وجميع الموارد المتاحة تحت قيادة الجيش لتأمين المجال الجوي للبلاد، كما تم نشر طائرات مقاتلة ووضع أنظمة الدفاع الجوي وأجهزة الرادار الأرضية في حالة تأهب.
رفع حالة التأهب القصوى
في حين أعلن مركز قيادة العمليات في الجيش البولندي أنه لم يتم رصد أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي، إلا أن الإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها تهدف إلى ضمان الحفاظ على أمن الأراضي المتاخمة لأوكرانيا، وأنه جارٍ مراقبة الوضع عن كثب.
وشهدت الغارة الروسية، التي استمرت لساعات، قصفاً مكثفاً على مدن مثل لفيف وتيرنوبلقرب الحدود البولندية، مما أدى إلى إصابات وأضرار مادية كبيرة، وفقاً لتقارير القوات الأوكرانية.
مخاوف بولندية متكررة
ومنذ اندلاع العملية العسكرية الروسية على أوكرانيا في فبراير 2022، أصبحت بولندا، كعضو رئيسي في حلف الناتو، خط الدفاع الأول على الحدود الشرقية لأوروبا، وتحول مطار رزيسزو، الواقع على بعد أقل من 100 كيلومتر من الحدود الأوكرانية، إلى مركز لوجستي حيوي لنقل المساعدات العسكرية الغربية إلى كييف، بما في ذلك أسلحة ومعدات بقيمة مليارات اليورو.
أما مطار لوبلين، فهو أحد أهم المعابر الجوية في المنطقة الشرقية، وشهد إغلاقات متكررة في السنوات الأخيرة بسبب انتهاكات جوية روسية متعمدة أو غير متعمدة.
إغلاقات متكررة لمطارات بولندا
وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تشهد المنطقة هذا النوع من الإجراءات، إذ أدت غارات روسية مشابهة في الشهور الماضية، إلى إغلاقات جوية في نفس المطارين، كما في سبتمبر عندما أسقطت بولندا طائرات دون طيار روسية دخلت مجالها الجوي، مما أثار جلسة طارئة في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.
وفي أكتوبر، أغلقت بولندا مطاري رادوم ولوبلين لأسباب مماثلة، مع تأكيد القوات المسلحة البولندية على «التدابير الوقائية لضمان أمن الدولة»، اليوم أكدت القيادة العسكرية البولندية أن طائرات الناتو، بما في ذلك مقاتلات F-35، قامت بدوريات جوية مكثفة لمراقبة السماء، دون تسجيل انتهاكات مباشرة للمجال الجوي البولندي هذه المرة.
In a swift and surprising security move, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency announced today, Wednesday, a temporary closure of the Rzeszów and Lublin airports in eastern Poland to ensure the operational freedom of military aircraft amid increasing tensions on the eastern European border.
The closure of the two airports by Polish authorities came in the wake of a large-scale Russian airstrike launched by Moscow on targets in western Ukraine, raising concerns about potential security repercussions that could extend to NATO territory.
According to the announcement from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, the closure was necessary to allow Polish and allied military aircraft to operate without hindrance, with the air alert status raised to its highest levels, reflecting growing concerns about the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict towards NATO borders.
Poland's Radio - in its English broadcast - reported that forces and all available resources were mobilized under the command of the army to secure the country's airspace, with fighter jets deployed and air defense systems and ground radar put on alert.
Raising the Maximum Alert Status
While the Polish army's operations command center announced that no violations of airspace had been detected, the measures taken aim to ensure the security of the territories adjacent to Ukraine, and the situation is being monitored closely.
The Russian airstrike, which lasted for hours, involved intense bombardment of cities such as Lviv and Ternopil near the Polish border, resulting in injuries and significant material damage, according to reports from Ukrainian forces.
Recurring Polish Concerns
Since the outbreak of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Poland, as a key NATO member, has become the first line of defense on Europe's eastern border. Rzeszów Airport, located less than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has turned into a vital logistical hub for transporting Western military aid to Kyiv, including weapons and equipment worth billions of euros.
Lublin Airport is one of the most important air crossings in the eastern region and has experienced repeated closures in recent years due to intentional or unintentional Russian air violations.
Repeated Closures of Polish Airports
This is not the first time the region has witnessed such measures, as similar Russian airstrikes in recent months have led to air closures at the same airports, such as in September when Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace, prompting an emergency session in the United Nations Security Council.
In October, Poland closed the Radom and Lublin airports for similar reasons, with the Polish armed forces confirming "preventive measures to ensure state security." Today, the Polish military command confirmed that NATO aircraft, including F-35 fighters, conducted intensive air patrols to monitor the skies, without registering any direct violations of Polish airspace this time.