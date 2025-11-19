في خطوة أمنية سريعة ومفاجئة، أعلنت الهيئة البولندية لخدمات الملاحة الجوية، اليوم الأربعاء، إغلاق مؤقت لمطاري رزيسزو، ولوبلين، في شرق بولندا، لضمان حرية عمل الطائرات العسكرية في ظل التوترات المتزايدة على الحدود الأوروبية الشرقية.

وجاء إغلاق السلطات البولندية للمطارين في أعقاب غارة جوية روسية واسعة النطاق شنتها موسكو على أهداف في غرب أوكرانيا، مما أثار مخاوف من تداعيات أمنية قد تمتد إلى أراضي الناتو.

توتر على الحدود الأوروبية.. إغلاق جوي في بولندا عقب قصف روسي لأوكرانيا

ووفقاً لإعلان الهيئة البولندية لخدمات الملاحة الجوية، كان الإغلاق ضرورياً للسماح للطائرات العسكرية البولندية والحليفة بالعمل دون عوائق، مع رفع حالة التأهب الجوي إلى أعلى مستوياتها، مما يعكس القلق المتزايد من تصعيد النزاع الروسي الأوكراني نحو حدود الناتو.

وذكر راديو بولندا -في نشرته الناطقة بالإنجليزية- أنه تم حشد القوات وجميع الموارد المتاحة تحت قيادة الجيش لتأمين المجال الجوي للبلاد، كما تم نشر طائرات مقاتلة ووضع أنظمة الدفاع الجوي وأجهزة الرادار الأرضية في حالة تأهب.

رفع حالة التأهب القصوى

في حين أعلن مركز قيادة العمليات في الجيش البولندي أنه لم يتم رصد أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي، إلا أن الإجراءات التي تم اتخاذها تهدف إلى ضمان الحفاظ على أمن الأراضي المتاخمة لأوكرانيا، وأنه جارٍ مراقبة الوضع عن كثب.

وشهدت الغارة الروسية، التي استمرت لساعات، قصفاً مكثفاً على مدن مثل لفيف وتيرنوبلقرب الحدود البولندية، مما أدى إلى إصابات وأضرار مادية كبيرة، وفقاً لتقارير القوات الأوكرانية.

مخاوف بولندية متكررة

ومنذ اندلاع العملية العسكرية الروسية على أوكرانيا في فبراير 2022، أصبحت بولندا، كعضو رئيسي في حلف الناتو، خط الدفاع الأول على الحدود الشرقية لأوروبا، وتحول مطار رزيسزو، الواقع على بعد أقل من 100 كيلومتر من الحدود الأوكرانية، إلى مركز لوجستي حيوي لنقل المساعدات العسكرية الغربية إلى كييف، بما في ذلك أسلحة ومعدات بقيمة مليارات اليورو.

أما مطار لوبلين، فهو أحد أهم المعابر الجوية في المنطقة الشرقية، وشهد إغلاقات متكررة في السنوات الأخيرة بسبب انتهاكات جوية روسية متعمدة أو غير متعمدة.

إغلاقات متكررة لمطارات بولندا

وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تشهد المنطقة هذا النوع من الإجراءات، إذ أدت غارات روسية مشابهة في الشهور الماضية، إلى إغلاقات جوية في نفس المطارين، كما في سبتمبر عندما أسقطت بولندا طائرات دون طيار روسية دخلت مجالها الجوي، مما أثار جلسة طارئة في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.

وفي أكتوبر، أغلقت بولندا مطاري رادوم ولوبلين لأسباب مماثلة، مع تأكيد القوات المسلحة البولندية على «التدابير الوقائية لضمان أمن الدولة»، اليوم أكدت القيادة العسكرية البولندية أن طائرات الناتو، بما في ذلك مقاتلات F-35، قامت بدوريات جوية مكثفة لمراقبة السماء، دون تسجيل انتهاكات مباشرة للمجال الجوي البولندي هذه المرة.