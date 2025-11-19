لماذا السعودية «حليف رئيسي» لأمريكا من خارج «الناتو» ؟

U.S. President Donald Trump classified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a major ally of the United States outside of the "NATO alliance," describing the Saudis as "great negotiators."

The great partnership moves forward



During a dinner he hosted last night at the White House as part of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's visit, Trump announced that Washington and Riyadh would increase military coordination between them, considering Riyadh a major ally of Washington. He praised the Crown Prince for his role in reaching the Gaza agreement, stating that Saudi Arabia played an important role in the peace agreement in Gaza, adding: "We are close to achieving peace in the Middle East," emphasizing that the great partnership with Saudi Arabia will move forward in the interests of both countries. So what does this classification mean at this time? What are its political and strategic implications?



American desire and strategic implications



There is no doubt that classifying the Kingdom as a major ally outside of NATO at this time reveals the depth of the relationship between the two countries, as well as the nature and size of the growing relationship between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which serves the interests of both nations.



This classification also confirms the American desire to strengthen a deeper strategic security partnership with Saudi Arabia. According to political and military observers, this announcement provides Riyadh with strong defensive and technical mechanisms with a major partner like the United States, in addition to facilitating joint training programs, intelligence sharing, and security cooperation.



A strong and reliable ally



Observers confirm that Washington seeks to rely on a strong partner in the Middle East to contribute to achieving security and stability and to address any tensions.



According to sources in the U.S., the upheavals in the Middle East, from the Gaza war and its repercussions to what is happening in Lebanon and developments in Syria, have contributed to enhancing the American perspective on the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Sources confirm that "two years of conflict and war have made American institutions realize the importance of having a strong and reliable ally in the region like Saudi Arabia."



A qualitative leap in military capabilities



This classification, in the opinion of observers, opens the door for America to deliver advanced weapons such as F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, representing a qualitative leap in the Kingdom's military capabilities. The U.S. President has announced approval for a deal of this kind for Riyadh.



Additionally, this announcement will help American defense companies operate within Saudi Arabia by designing and preparing joint projects in military research and development.



Countries that receive this classification benefit from significant advantages, the most notable of which are: obtaining advanced military weapons and technology from the United States, with the possibility of purchasing or leasing surplus equipment from the U.S. military under favorable conditions.



A strong political message



It is certain that classifying Saudi Arabia as an ally outside of the NATO alliance carries highly significant political messages, indicating that the relations between the Kingdom and the United States are not limited to trade or oil, but have become much deeper than that, having risen to the level of strategic and security partnership. Furthermore, this direction helps diversify security partnerships in the region, leading to achieving strategic balance.