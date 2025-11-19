صنّف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المملكة العربية السعودية حليفاً رئيسياً للولايات المتحدة من خارج «حلف الناتو»، واصفاً السعوديين بأنهم «مفاوضون رائعون».

الشراكة الكبيرة تمضي قدما


وأعلن ترمب، خلال حفل العشاء الذي أقامه مساء أمس، في البيت الأبيض ضمن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أن واشنطن والرياض ستزيدان من التنسيق العسكري بينهما باعتبار الرياض حليفاً رئيسياً لواشنطن، مثمناً لولي العهد دوره في التوصل لاتفاق غزة، وقال إن السعودية أدت دوراً مهماً في اتفاق السلام بغزة، مضيفا: نحن قريبون من تحقيق السلام في الشرق الأوسط، مؤكداً أن الشراكة الكبيرة مع السعودية ستمضي قدماً بمصالح البلدين. فماذا يعني التصنيف في هذا التوقيت؟ وما دلالاته السياسية والإستراتيجية؟

لماذا السعودية «حليف رئيسي» لأمريكا من خارج «الناتو» ؟


رغبة أمريكية ودلالات إستراتيجية


لا شك أن تصنيف المملكة حليفاً رئيسياً من خارج حلف شمال الأطلسي في هذا التوقيت، يكشف عمق العلاقة بين البلدين، فضلاً عن طبيعة وحجم العلاقة المتنامية بين الرئيس دونالد ترمب وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وهو ما يصب في مصلحة البلدين والشعبين.


هذا التصنيف أيضاً، يؤكد الرغبة الأمريكية في الوصول إلى شراكة أمنية استراتيجية أعمق مع السعودية. وحسب مراقبين سياسيين وعسكريين، فإن هذا الإعلان يمنح الرياض آليات دفاعية وتقنية قوية مع شريك كبير بحجم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، فضلاً عن تسهيل برامج التدريب المشتركة، والتبادل الاستخباراتي، والتعاون الأمني.


حليف قوي وموثوق


يؤكد المراقبون أن واشنطن تسعى إلى الاعتماد على شريك قوي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط؛ بهدف المساهمة في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة أية توترات.


وحسب رؤية مصادر أمريكية، فإن الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط، من حرب غزة وتداعياتها إلى ما يحدث في لبنان والتطورات في سورية، كشفت عن الدورالفاعل الذي تقوم به المملكة في الدفع باتجاه تحقيق الأمن والاستقرارفي المنطقة ووضع نهاية للحروب ..

وتؤكد المصادر أن «عامين من الصراع والحرب جعلا المؤسسات الأمريكية تدرك أهمية وجود حليف قوي وموثوق في المنطقة مثل السعودية».

نقلة نوعية في القدرات العسكرية


هذا التصنيف في رأي المراقبين، يفتح الباب أمام أمريكا لتسليم أسلحة متقدمة مثل مقاتلات F-35 إلى السعودية، وهو ما يمثل نقلة نوعية في القدرات العسكرية للمملكة، وقد أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي الموافقة على صفقة من هذا النوع للرياض.

أضف إلى ذلك، أن من شأن هذا الإعلان أن يساعد الشركات الدفاعية الأمريكية على العمل داخل السعودية عبر تصميم وإعداد مشروعات مشتركة في البحث والتطوير العسكري.


الدول التي تحصل على هذا التصنيف تستفيد من مزايا مهمة أبرزها: الحصول على أسلحة وتكنولوجيا عسكرية متقدمة من الولايات المتحدة، مع إمكانية شراء أو استئجار معدات فائضة من الجيش الأمريكي بشروط ميسّرة.


رسالة سياسية قوية


المؤكد أن تصنيف السعودية حليفاً من خارج الحلف الأطلسي، يحمل رسائل سياسية غاية في الأهمية، مفادها أن العلاقات بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة لا تقتصر فقط على التجارة أو النفط، ولكنها باتت أعمق من ذلك بكثير، إذ أنها ارتفعت إلى مستوى الشراكة الاستراتيجية والأمنية، إضافة إلى ذلك، أن هذا التوجه يساعد في تنويع الشراكات الأمنية في المنطقة، وهو ما يؤدي إلى تحقيق التوازن الاستراتيجي.