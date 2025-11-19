Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the Oval Office received significant media attention, coinciding with the historic reception by American President Donald Trump.



The American press and media networks highlighted extensive coverage of this visit and the grand meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump. American agencies and press uniquely provided continuous images and sounds, starting from the arrival of the Crown Prince's car at the White House, to President Donald Trump stepping out in front of the car, followed by the welcoming of horsemen, fighter jets, and the red carpet.



Saudi Media Presence



The Saudi media presence was also prominent in covering this exceptional event, showcasing the status of Saudi media in one of the most important political moments between Riyadh and Washington.



American experts described in television interviews with several American and Arab networks the reception that President Trump gave to the Saudi Crown Prince as "exceptional and historic," emphasizing the deep relationship that connects Riyadh and Washington, which was clearly evident in the warmth and great appreciation shown by the American administration towards the Crown Prince.



Dozens of American, European, and Arab journalists rushed to the White House to cover the most important event, to capture the details of the meeting, and the welcoming words that President Trump dedicated to the Crown Prince, describing him as "a wonderful and impressive man on all levels."



Western and Arab Interest in the Visit



American experts noted that the extended duration of the discussion in front of the press - a rare tradition compared to other official meetings - confirms the status that Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince hold with the American administration and the American people.



Experts affirmed that the meeting and the significant media presence at the White House carried broad symbolic and political implications that reflect the Kingdom's position at the heart of American decision-making.



Mohammed bin Salman Dominates Social Media



On social media, the echoes of this visit resonated within both Western and Arab communities, who shared videos and images accompanied by phrases praising the strength and status of Saudi Arabia and its influence in international decisions, as well as the support and welcome it receives from the American administration under President Trump.



The hashtag (#محمد_بن_سلمان_في_واشنطن) "Mohammed bin Salman in Washington" trended on social media, confirming that this interest was not only American, but that Arab and Islamic interest in this visit underscores its significant importance for the prosperity and stability of the region.



Yemeni tweeter Fahd bin Al-Dhib Al-Khalifi wrote: "A great Arab young man.. anyone who followed the meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed and President Trump can feel the greatness of this prince, the strength of his personality, the sharpness of his intelligence, the quickness of his wit, his proficiency in English, and his calm and steady responses to questions that left even the American president in a state of astonishment."