حظيت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى المكتب البيضاوي باهتمام إعلامي كبير، يواكب الاستقبال التاريخي الكبير من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وأبرزت الصحافة وشبكات الإعلام الأمريكي برامج موسعة لهذه الزيارة واللقاء المهيب بين ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وتفردت الوكالات والصحافة الأمريكية بنقل الصورة والصوت بشكل متواصل، ابتداء من دخول سيارة ولي العهد إلى ساحة البيت الأبيض، وخروج الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى أمام السيارة، ثم الترحيب بالخيّالة والمقاتلات والسجادة الحمراء. جانب من الاستقبال. (إ ب أ)


حضور إعلامي سعودي


وكان الحضور الإعلامي السعودي هو الآخر بارزاً لتغطية الحدث الاستثنائي، مما يظهر مكانة الإعلام السعودي في واحدة من أهم المحطات السياسية بين الرياض وواشنطن.


ووصف خبراء أمريكيون في لقاءات تلفزيونية مع عدد من الشبكات الأمريكية والعربية الاستقبال الذي خصّ به الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب ولي العهد السعودي بـ«الاستثنائي والتاريخي»، مؤكدين على عمق العلاقة التي تربط الرياض بواشنطن، التي ظهرت بشكل جلي وواضح في الحفاوة والتقدير الكبير من الإدارة الأمريكية لولي العهد.


وتدافع عشرات الصحفيين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين والعرب إلى البيت الأبيض لتغطية الحدث الأهم، والوقوف على تفاصيل اللقاء، وكلمات الترحيب التي خصّ بها الرئيس الأمريكي ولي العهد، ووصفه بـ«الرجل الرائع والمبهر على كل الأصعدة». استقبال وحفاوة بولي العهد. (إ ب أ)


اهتمام غربي وعربي بالزيارة


ورأى خبراء أمريكيون أن إطالة مدة النقاش أمام الصحافة - في تقليد نادر مقارنة ببقية اللقاءات الرسمية - يؤكد المكانة التي تحظى بها السعودية وولي العهد لدى الإدارة الأمريكية والشعب الأمريكي.


وأكد الخبراء أن اللقاء والحضور الإعلامي الكبير في البيت الأبيض، حمل دلالات واسعة رمزية وسياسية تعكس مكانة المملكة في قلب القرار الأمريكي.ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي خلال اللقاء


محمد بن سلمان يتصدر وسائل التواصل


وعلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ظهر صدى هذه الزيارة في أوساط المجتمعين الغربي والعربي اللذين تناقلا الفيديوهات والصور وعليها عبارات تشيد بقوة ومكانة السعودية وتأثيرها في القرارات الدولية، وما تحظى به من تأييد وترحيب لدى الإدارة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس ترمب.


وتصدر هاشتاغ (#محمد_بن_سلمان_في_واشنطن) «الترند» على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مما يؤكد أن هذا الاهتمام لم يكن أمريكياً فقط، بل إن الاهتمام العربي والإسلامي بهذه الزيارة يؤكد ما تحمله من أهمية كبيرة لازدهار المنطقة واستقرارها.


وكتب المغرد اليمني فهد بن الذيب الخليفي: «شاب عربي عظيم.. من تابع اللقاء بين ولي العهد الأمير محمد والرئيس ترمب يستشعر عظمة هذا الأمير، وقوة شخصيته، وحدة ذكائه، وسرعة بديهته، وإجادته اللغة الإنجليزية، والردّ على الأسئلة برباطة جأش وثبات جعلت حتى الرئيس الأمريكي في حالة ذهول».ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي