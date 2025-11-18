استقبل رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية القاضي نواف سلام اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مكتبه في السرايا الحكومي هنيبعل القذافي، نجل الزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي، بعد نحو تسع سنوات من توقيفه في لبنان، وبعد عشرة أيام من الإفراج عنه، برفقة النائب اللواء اشرف ريفي ومحامييه.
واعتبر الرئيس سلام في تدوينات على منصة «إكس» أن ما حصل مع القذافي وتوقيفه المتمادي يستوجب حتماً إجراء مراجعة جدية في سبيل صون حقوق الأفراد وتحصين القضاء نفسه حفاظاً على حُسن سير العدالة.
وجاء إخلاء سبيل القذافي بعدما سدد وكلاء الدفاع عنه الكفالة المالية البالغة 893 ألف دولار أمريكي، وتوجهوا إلى المديرية العامة للأمن العام لتسوية وضعه القانوني، إسوة بكل الأجانب الموقوفين.
The Lebanese Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam received today (Tuesday) in his office at the Grand Serail Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, after nearly nine years of his detention in Lebanon, and ten days after his release, accompanied by MP General Ashraf Rifi and his lawyers.
President Salam considered in posts on the platform "X" that what happened with Gaddafi and his prolonged detention certainly necessitates a serious review in order to preserve individuals' rights and strengthen the judiciary itself to ensure the proper functioning of justice.
The release of Gaddafi came after his defense attorneys paid the financial bail amounting to 893,000 US dollars, and they went to the General Directorate of General Security to settle his legal status, similar to all detained foreigners.