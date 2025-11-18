The Lebanese Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam received today (Tuesday) in his office at the Grand Serail Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, after nearly nine years of his detention in Lebanon, and ten days after his release, accompanied by MP General Ashraf Rifi and his lawyers.



President Salam considered in posts on the platform "X" that what happened with Gaddafi and his prolonged detention certainly necessitates a serious review in order to preserve individuals' rights and strengthen the judiciary itself to ensure the proper functioning of justice.



The release of Gaddafi came after his defense attorneys paid the financial bail amounting to 893,000 US dollars, and they went to the General Directorate of General Security to settle his legal status, similar to all detained foreigners.