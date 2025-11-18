استقبل رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية القاضي نواف سلام اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مكتبه في السرايا الحكومي هنيبعل القذافي، نجل الزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي، بعد نحو تسع سنوات من توقيفه في لبنان، وبعد عشرة أيام من الإفراج عنه، برفقة النائب اللواء اشرف ريفي ومحامييه.


واعتبر الرئيس سلام في تدوينات على منصة «إكس» أن ما حصل مع القذافي وتوقيفه المتمادي يستوجب حتماً إجراء مراجعة جدية في سبيل صون حقوق الأفراد وتحصين القضاء نفسه حفاظاً على حُسن سير العدالة.


وجاء إخلاء سبيل القذافي بعدما سدد وكلاء الدفاع عنه الكفالة المالية البالغة 893 ألف دولار أمريكي، وتوجهوا إلى المديرية العامة للأمن العام لتسوية وضعه القانوني، إسوة بكل الأجانب الموقوفين.