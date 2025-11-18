أعلنت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية، إيفيت كوبر، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عزم بلادها فرض عقوبات تتعلق بانتهاكات وتجاوزات حقوق الإنسان في السودان الذي يعاني من ويلات الحرب.


وطالبت كوبر في حديثها لنواب في البرلمان بضرورة بذل جهود حثيثة لوقف إطلاق النار، قائلة: «أصدرت توجيهات للمسؤولين لدي لطرح عقوبات محتمل فرضها تتعلق بانتهاكات حقوق الإنسان في السودان»، مضيفة: يجب العودة إلى مباحثات السلام من خلال عملية سياسية جدية وتعاون دولي لإنهاء معاناة السودانيين.


جرائم الفاشر


وأشارت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إلى أن المجتمع الدولي تخلى عن السودان لفترة طويلة جداً، مشددة بالقول: ربما نحتاج إلى التأكد من إمكانية وصول فرق للتحقيق في هذه الفظائع ومقاضاة الجناة.


وأشارت إلى أن قوات الدعم السريع لا تزال ترفض تأمين ممرات آمنة لدخول المساعدات إلى الفاشر، مبنية أنه ومنذ تقدم قوات الدعم السريع، انتشرت مشاهد مروعة من الفظائع المرتكبة، شملت إعدامات جماعية وتجويعاً واستخداماً ممنهجاً للاغتصاب كسلاح حرب، وهي مشاهد مروعة لدرجة أنها تُرى من الفضاء، كما وصفها منسق الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية.


وأضافت: الفاشر مسرح جريمة، حيث تُظهر صور الأقمار الصناعية تغيراً في لون الرمال، بما يتوافق مع برك الدماء، وحرقاً واضحاً للجثث، وعمليات التخلص من الجثث في مقابر جماعية.


من يدير غزة؟


وفيما يتعلق بفلسطين قالت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية يجب أن تُدار من قِبل الفلسطينيين، مضيفة: وقف النار في غزة لا يزال هشاً جداً وأمامنا وقت طويل قبل الوصول إلى سلام.


وذكرت أن الترتيبات الانتقالية الواردة في قرار مجلس الأمن بشأن غزة ينبغي أن تعزز وحدة غزة والضفة الغربية، وأن تُمكّن المؤسسات الفلسطينية من استئناف الحكم في غزة.


وأضاف: من الضروري نشر قوة استقرار دولية ومدربة، ويمكن نشر الشرطة الفلسطينية بسرعة لدعم وقف إطلاق النار، ولتجنب أي فراغ قد تستغله حماس، كما نحتاج إلى تشكيل لجنة فلسطينية عاجلة إلى جانب مجلس السلام.


وأشار إلى أنها أوضحت في الأمم المتحدة الليلة الماضية، أنه يجب تنفيذ هذه الترتيبات الانتقالية وفقاً للقانون الدولي، مع احترام السيادة الفلسطينية وحق تقرير المصير، مشددة على ضرورة تعزز هذه الترتيبات من خلال وحدة غزة والضفة الغربية، وأن تُمكّن المؤسسات الفلسطينية من تمكين سلطة فلسطينية خضعت للإصلاح من استئناف الحكم في غزة، لأن فلسطين يجب أن تُدار من قِبل الفلسطينيين.