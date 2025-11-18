The British Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, announced today (Tuesday) the intention of her country to impose sanctions related to human rights violations in Sudan, which is suffering from the ravages of war.



Cooper called in her speech to MPs for urgent efforts to achieve a ceasefire, stating: "I have instructed my officials to propose potential sanctions related to human rights violations in Sudan," adding: "We must return to peace talks through a serious political process and international cooperation to end the suffering of the Sudanese people."



The Crimes in El Fasher



The British Foreign Secretary pointed out that the international community has abandoned Sudan for a very long time, emphasizing: "We may need to ensure that teams can access to investigate these atrocities and prosecute the perpetrators."



She noted that the Rapid Support Forces still refuse to secure safe corridors for aid to enter El Fasher, stating that since the advance of the Rapid Support Forces, horrific scenes of atrocities have emerged, including mass executions, starvation, and the systematic use of rape as a weapon of war, which are so horrific that they can be seen from space, as described by the UN humanitarian coordinator.



She added: "El Fasher is a crime scene, where satellite images show a change in the color of the sand, consistent with pools of blood, clear burning of corpses, and disposal of bodies in mass graves."



Who Governs Gaza?



Regarding Palestine, the British Foreign Secretary stated that it should be governed by the Palestinians, adding: "The ceasefire in Gaza is still very fragile, and we have a long way to go before achieving peace."



She mentioned that the transitional arrangements outlined in the Security Council resolution regarding Gaza should enhance the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, and enable Palestinian institutions to resume governance in Gaza.



She added: "It is essential to deploy an international and trained stabilization force, and the Palestinian police can be quickly deployed to support the ceasefire and to avoid any vacuum that Hamas might exploit. We also need to form an urgent Palestinian committee alongside the Peace Council."



She indicated that she made it clear at the United Nations last night that these transitional arrangements must be implemented in accordance with international law, respecting Palestinian sovereignty and the right to self-determination, stressing that these arrangements must be enhanced through the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, and enable Palestinian institutions to empower a reformed Palestinian Authority to resume governance in Gaza, because Palestine must be governed by the Palestinians.