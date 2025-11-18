Today (Tuesday), Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the importance of having a serious and clear path for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for a clear plan to resolve the Palestinian issue.



In a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this evening, the Crown Prince stated that Saudi Arabia wants peace for the Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region, adding that there is much work to be done with America.



The Vitality of Saudi-American Relations



The Crown Prince praised President Trump's efforts for peace, noting the vitality of the relationship with America, and that Riyadh will work closely with Washington.



He pointed out that there have been attempts to sabotage the relationship between the two countries, but we wish to continue the relations between nations.



The Crown Prince confirmed that Saudi-American relations are strong and irreplaceable, stressing: We have worked for many decades, and today we consider it a historic day for our future relationship.



He described the United States as an important country with a strong economy, and it is important for us to invest with them in various sectors.



Increase in Saudi Investments



The Crown Prince announced an increase in investments in the United States to nearly one trillion dollars, stating: What we are signing today represents the largest investment expansion in the history of relations between the two countries.



He confirmed that there is a significant demand to meet and empower the essential sectors, which is something we focus on in our investments and needs, adding: We have investments at various levels and in the sectors that connect us with the United States.



Peace Agreement with Iran



He explained that Saudi Arabia needs artificial intelligence, noting that the leadership in the Kingdom has a long-term vision, and we have great opportunities that meet the Kingdom's needs.



Regarding Iran, the Crown Prince said: It is good to have a peace agreement with Iran for the region.



Trump to King Salman: Your Son is Wonderful



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming that he is a close friend, a wonderful and impressive man on all levels, and enjoys great respect in the White House.



The U.S. President praised King Salman bin Abdulaziz, adding: I spoke to King Salman, and I told him that your son is very wonderful.



Trump said: Today we meet with a wonderful friend, and I have great respect for King Salman, indicating that he had a wonderful meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



New Job Opportunities



Trump expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for investing 600 billion dollars in the United States, hoping that the amount will reach one trillion dollars.



He pointed out that cooperation with Saudi Arabia will open the door to new job opportunities, describing the alliance with Saudi Arabia as "great and strategic."



Trump said: We will have larger partnerships and agreements in the coming days, revealing that the United States will sell F35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, which he described as a "strong and important ally."



Strengthening Relations with Syria



Trump confirmed that the Crown Prince has contributed to strengthening the relationship with Syria, and has done a great job.



He added: I see the possibility of concluding a civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, affirming that relations with Saudi Arabia are at their best.



The U.S. President concluded his remarks by saying: I love the Kingdom, and they love America, and Saudi Arabia is a partner that believes in America's success.