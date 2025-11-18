جدد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان اليوم (الثلاثاء) التأكيد على أهمية وجود مسار جاد وواضح لحل الدولتين، مشدداً على ضرورة وجود خطة واضحة لحل القضية الفلسطينية.


وقال ولي العهد في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض مساء اليوم، إن السعودية تريد السلام للفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين والمنطقة بأسرها، مضيفاً أن هناك الكثير من العمل مع أمريكا.ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي. (إ ب أ)


حيوية العلاقة السعودية ـ الأمريكية


وأشاد ولي العهد بجهود الرئيس ترمب من أجل السلام، لافتاً إلى حيوية العلاقة مع أمريكا، وأن الرياض ستعمل بمستوى كبير مع واشنطن.


ولفت إلى أن هناك من حاول تخريب العلاقة بين البلدين، لكننا نود أن نستمر في العلاقات بين الدول.


وأكد ولي العهد أن العلاقات السعودية ـ الأمريكية وطيدة ولا يمكن استبدالها، مشدداً بالقول: لقد عملنا على مدى عقود طويلة، واليوم نعتبره يوماً تاريخياً لعلاقتنا المستقبلية.


ووصف الأمير محمد بن سلمان الولايات المتحدة بأنها دولة مهمة تمتلك اقتصاداً قوياً، ومن المهم لنا أن نستثمر معها في مختلف القطاعات.المؤتمر الصحفي لولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي.


زيادة الاستثمارات السعودية


وأعلن ولي العهد زيادة الاستثمارات في الولايات المتحدة لتصل إلى نحو تريليون دولار، قائلاً: إن ما نوقّعه اليوم يمثل أكبر توسع استثماري في تاريخ العلاقات بين البلدين.


وأكد أن هناك طلباً كبيراً لتلبية وتمكين القطاعات الأساسية، وهذا أمر نركز عليه في استثماراتنا واحتياجاتنا، مضيفاً: لدينا استثمارات على مختلف الأصعدة وفي القطاعات التي تربطنا مع الولايات المتحدة.


اتفاق سلام مع إيران


وأوضح أن السعودية تحتاج للذكاء الاصطناعي، لافتاً إلى أن القيادة في المملكة تنظر برؤية طويلة الأمد، ولدينا فرص كبيرة تلبي احتياجات المملكة.


وفي ما يتعلق بإيران، قال ولي العهد: من الجيد أن يكون هناك اتفاق مع إيران للسلام في المنطقة.ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي.


ترمب للملك سلمان: نجلكم رائع


من جهته، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أنه صديق مقرب، ورجل رائع ومبهر على كل الأصعدة، ويحظى باحترام كبير في البيت الأبيض.


وأشاد الرئيس الأمريكي بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مضيفاً: تحدثت إلى الملك سلمان، وقلت له إن نجلكم رائع جداً.


وقال ترمب: نلتقي اليوم بصديق رائع، وأكنّ احتراماً كبيراً للملك سلمان، مبيناً أنه عقد اجتماعاً رائعاً مع الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


فرص عمل جديدة


وأعرب ترمب عن شكره للسعودية لاستثمار 600 مليار دولار في الولايات المتحدة، مؤملاً أن يصل المبلغ إلى تريليون دولار.


وأشار إلى أن التعاون مع السعودية سيفتح المجال لفرص عمل جديدة، واصفاً التحالف مع السعودية بأنه «عظيم وإستراتيجي».


وقال ترمب: ستجمعنا شراكات واتفاقيات أضخم في قادم الأيام، كاشفاً أن الولايات المتحدة ستبيع مقاتلات F35 للسعودية التي وصفها بأنها «حليف قوي ومهم».


توطيد العلاقات مع سورية


وأكد ترمب أن ولي العهد أسهم في توطيد العلاقة مع سورية، وقدم عملاً عظيماً.


وأضاف ترمب: أرى إمكانية إبرام صفقة نووية مدنية مع السعودية، مؤكداً أن العلاقات مع السعودية في أفضل حالاتها.


واختتم الرئيس الأمريكي حديثه بالقول: أنا أحب المملكة وهم يحبون أمريكا، والسعودية شريك يؤمن بنجاح أمريكا.