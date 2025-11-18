جدد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان اليوم (الثلاثاء) التأكيد على أهمية وجود مسار جاد وواضح لحل الدولتين، مشدداً على ضرورة وجود خطة واضحة لحل القضية الفلسطينية.
وقال ولي العهد في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض مساء اليوم، إن السعودية تريد السلام للفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين والمنطقة بأسرها، مضيفاً أن هناك الكثير من العمل مع أمريكا.
حيوية العلاقة السعودية ـ الأمريكية
وأشاد ولي العهد بجهود الرئيس ترمب من أجل السلام، لافتاً إلى حيوية العلاقة مع أمريكا، وأن الرياض ستعمل بمستوى كبير مع واشنطن.
ولفت إلى أن هناك من حاول تخريب العلاقة بين البلدين، لكننا نود أن نستمر في العلاقات بين الدول.
وأكد ولي العهد أن العلاقات السعودية ـ الأمريكية وطيدة ولا يمكن استبدالها، مشدداً بالقول: لقد عملنا على مدى عقود طويلة، واليوم نعتبره يوماً تاريخياً لعلاقتنا المستقبلية.
ووصف الأمير محمد بن سلمان الولايات المتحدة بأنها دولة مهمة تمتلك اقتصاداً قوياً، ومن المهم لنا أن نستثمر معها في مختلف القطاعات.
زيادة الاستثمارات السعودية
وأعلن ولي العهد زيادة الاستثمارات في الولايات المتحدة لتصل إلى نحو تريليون دولار، قائلاً: إن ما نوقّعه اليوم يمثل أكبر توسع استثماري في تاريخ العلاقات بين البلدين.
وأكد أن هناك طلباً كبيراً لتلبية وتمكين القطاعات الأساسية، وهذا أمر نركز عليه في استثماراتنا واحتياجاتنا، مضيفاً: لدينا استثمارات على مختلف الأصعدة وفي القطاعات التي تربطنا مع الولايات المتحدة.
اتفاق سلام مع إيران
وأوضح أن السعودية تحتاج للذكاء الاصطناعي، لافتاً إلى أن القيادة في المملكة تنظر برؤية طويلة الأمد، ولدينا فرص كبيرة تلبي احتياجات المملكة.
وفي ما يتعلق بإيران، قال ولي العهد: من الجيد أن يكون هناك اتفاق مع إيران للسلام في المنطقة.
ترمب للملك سلمان: نجلكم رائع
من جهته، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أنه صديق مقرب، ورجل رائع ومبهر على كل الأصعدة، ويحظى باحترام كبير في البيت الأبيض.
وأشاد الرئيس الأمريكي بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مضيفاً: تحدثت إلى الملك سلمان، وقلت له إن نجلكم رائع جداً.
وقال ترمب: نلتقي اليوم بصديق رائع، وأكنّ احتراماً كبيراً للملك سلمان، مبيناً أنه عقد اجتماعاً رائعاً مع الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
فرص عمل جديدة
وأعرب ترمب عن شكره للسعودية لاستثمار 600 مليار دولار في الولايات المتحدة، مؤملاً أن يصل المبلغ إلى تريليون دولار.
وأشار إلى أن التعاون مع السعودية سيفتح المجال لفرص عمل جديدة، واصفاً التحالف مع السعودية بأنه «عظيم وإستراتيجي».
وقال ترمب: ستجمعنا شراكات واتفاقيات أضخم في قادم الأيام، كاشفاً أن الولايات المتحدة ستبيع مقاتلات F35 للسعودية التي وصفها بأنها «حليف قوي ومهم».
توطيد العلاقات مع سورية
وأكد ترمب أن ولي العهد أسهم في توطيد العلاقة مع سورية، وقدم عملاً عظيماً.
وأضاف ترمب: أرى إمكانية إبرام صفقة نووية مدنية مع السعودية، مؤكداً أن العلاقات مع السعودية في أفضل حالاتها.
واختتم الرئيس الأمريكي حديثه بالقول: أنا أحب المملكة وهم يحبون أمريكا، والسعودية شريك يؤمن بنجاح أمريكا.
Today (Tuesday), Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the importance of having a serious and clear path for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for a clear plan to resolve the Palestinian issue.
In a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this evening, the Crown Prince stated that Saudi Arabia wants peace for the Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region, adding that there is much work to be done with America.
The Vitality of Saudi-American Relations
The Crown Prince praised President Trump's efforts for peace, noting the vitality of the relationship with America, and that Riyadh will work closely with Washington.
He pointed out that there have been attempts to sabotage the relationship between the two countries, but we wish to continue the relations between nations.
The Crown Prince confirmed that Saudi-American relations are strong and irreplaceable, stressing: We have worked for many decades, and today we consider it a historic day for our future relationship.
He described the United States as an important country with a strong economy, and it is important for us to invest with them in various sectors.
Increase in Saudi Investments
The Crown Prince announced an increase in investments in the United States to nearly one trillion dollars, stating: What we are signing today represents the largest investment expansion in the history of relations between the two countries.
He confirmed that there is a significant demand to meet and empower the essential sectors, which is something we focus on in our investments and needs, adding: We have investments at various levels and in the sectors that connect us with the United States.
Peace Agreement with Iran
He explained that Saudi Arabia needs artificial intelligence, noting that the leadership in the Kingdom has a long-term vision, and we have great opportunities that meet the Kingdom's needs.
Regarding Iran, the Crown Prince said: It is good to have a peace agreement with Iran for the region.
Trump to King Salman: Your Son is Wonderful
For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming that he is a close friend, a wonderful and impressive man on all levels, and enjoys great respect in the White House.
The U.S. President praised King Salman bin Abdulaziz, adding: I spoke to King Salman, and I told him that your son is very wonderful.
Trump said: Today we meet with a wonderful friend, and I have great respect for King Salman, indicating that he had a wonderful meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
New Job Opportunities
Trump expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for investing 600 billion dollars in the United States, hoping that the amount will reach one trillion dollars.
He pointed out that cooperation with Saudi Arabia will open the door to new job opportunities, describing the alliance with Saudi Arabia as "great and strategic."
Trump said: We will have larger partnerships and agreements in the coming days, revealing that the United States will sell F35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, which he described as a "strong and important ally."
Strengthening Relations with Syria
Trump confirmed that the Crown Prince has contributed to strengthening the relationship with Syria, and has done a great job.
He added: I see the possibility of concluding a civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, affirming that relations with Saudi Arabia are at their best.
The U.S. President concluded his remarks by saying: I love the Kingdom, and they love America, and Saudi Arabia is a partner that believes in America's success.