A person was killed and three others were injured today (Tuesday) in an attack that took place in the southern West Bank. According to the Israeli occupation army, the car-ramming and stabbing attack occurred at the Gush Etzion junction.



The occupation army stated that its forces neutralized the attackers at the scene and found several explosive materials in the vehicle used by the assailants, while the army is conducting search operations and setting up roadblocks in addition to cordoning off the area.



Israeli media reported that medical sources said a man in his thirties was killed and three others were injured, including a woman in her forties who was in serious condition.



It was noted that the occupation army called in explosives experts to examine the vehicle of the perpetrators of the "Gush Etzion" operation after finding homemade explosives inside it.



The Israeli website Walla reported that the perpetrators of the Etzion operation are from the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, while eyewitnesses said that Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of two suspects involved in the Etzion operation in Wadi al-Hariya in the city of Hebron, and in the town of Beit Ummar north of the city in the occupied West Bank.



The occupation army closed all entrances to the cities of Bethlehem and Hebron in the occupied West Bank following the double operation at the Gush Etzion junction, while Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army imposed a military cordon on the Palestinian towns and villages near the site of the Gush Etzion operation.