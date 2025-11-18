قُتل شخص وأصيب ثلاثة آخرون اليوم (الثلاثاء) في هجوم وقع جنوب الضفة الغربية، وبحسب جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فإن هجوم الدهس والطعن وقع عند تقاطع غوش عتصيون.


وذكر جيش الاحتلال أن أفراده حيدوا مهاجمين في الموقع وتم العثور على عدة مواد متفجرة في السيارة التي استخدمها المهاجمون، فيما يقوم الجيش بعمليات تفتيش وإقامة حواجز على الطرق إلى جانب تطويق المنطقة.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن مصادر طبية قولها إن رجلا في الثلاثين من عمره قتل وأصيب ثلاثة آخرون بينهم امرأة في الأربعين من عمرها كانت في حالة خطيرة.


وأشارت إلى أن جيش الاحتلال استدعى خبراء متفجرات لفحص سيارة منفذي عملية «غوش عتصيون» بعد العثور على عبوات محلية الصنع داخلها.الحادثة التي وقعت اليوم في الضفة الغربية.


وذكر موقع والا الإسرائيلي أن منفذَي عملية عصيون من بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل جنوبي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، فيما قال شهود عيان إن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اقتحمت منزلين لمشتبه بهما بتنفيذه عملية عصيون في واد الهرية بمدينة الخليل، وفي بلدة بيت أمر شمال المدينة وفي الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وأغلق جيش الاحتلال جميع مداخل مدينتي بيت لحم والخليل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في أعقاب العملية المزدوجة عند مفترق غوش عتصيون، في حين قالت القناة الـ12 الإسرائيلية إن الجيش فرض طوقا عسكريا على البلدات والقرى الفلسطينية القريبة من موقع عملية غوش عتصيون.