قُتل شخص وأصيب ثلاثة آخرون اليوم (الثلاثاء) في هجوم وقع جنوب الضفة الغربية، وبحسب جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فإن هجوم الدهس والطعن وقع عند تقاطع غوش عتصيون.
وذكر جيش الاحتلال أن أفراده حيدوا مهاجمين في الموقع وتم العثور على عدة مواد متفجرة في السيارة التي استخدمها المهاجمون، فيما يقوم الجيش بعمليات تفتيش وإقامة حواجز على الطرق إلى جانب تطويق المنطقة.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن مصادر طبية قولها إن رجلا في الثلاثين من عمره قتل وأصيب ثلاثة آخرون بينهم امرأة في الأربعين من عمرها كانت في حالة خطيرة.
وأشارت إلى أن جيش الاحتلال استدعى خبراء متفجرات لفحص سيارة منفذي عملية «غوش عتصيون» بعد العثور على عبوات محلية الصنع داخلها.
وذكر موقع والا الإسرائيلي أن منفذَي عملية عصيون من بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل جنوبي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، فيما قال شهود عيان إن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اقتحمت منزلين لمشتبه بهما بتنفيذه عملية عصيون في واد الهرية بمدينة الخليل، وفي بلدة بيت أمر شمال المدينة وفي الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وأغلق جيش الاحتلال جميع مداخل مدينتي بيت لحم والخليل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في أعقاب العملية المزدوجة عند مفترق غوش عتصيون، في حين قالت القناة الـ12 الإسرائيلية إن الجيش فرض طوقا عسكريا على البلدات والقرى الفلسطينية القريبة من موقع عملية غوش عتصيون.
A person was killed and three others were injured today (Tuesday) in an attack that took place in the southern West Bank. According to the Israeli occupation army, the car-ramming and stabbing attack occurred at the Gush Etzion junction.
The occupation army stated that its forces neutralized the attackers at the scene and found several explosive materials in the vehicle used by the assailants, while the army is conducting search operations and setting up roadblocks in addition to cordoning off the area.
Israeli media reported that medical sources said a man in his thirties was killed and three others were injured, including a woman in her forties who was in serious condition.
It was noted that the occupation army called in explosives experts to examine the vehicle of the perpetrators of the "Gush Etzion" operation after finding homemade explosives inside it.
The Israeli website Walla reported that the perpetrators of the Etzion operation are from the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, while eyewitnesses said that Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of two suspects involved in the Etzion operation in Wadi al-Hariya in the city of Hebron, and in the town of Beit Ummar north of the city in the occupied West Bank.
The occupation army closed all entrances to the cities of Bethlehem and Hebron in the occupied West Bank following the double operation at the Gush Etzion junction, while Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army imposed a military cordon on the Palestinian towns and villages near the site of the Gush Etzion operation.