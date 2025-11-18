أطلق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إشارة البدء لبناء كاسحة الجليد النووية الجديدة، والتي تحمل اسم «ستالينغراد»، في حوض بناء سفن «البلطيق» التابع لشركة بناء السفن المتحدة في سانت بطرسبورغ.
وذكرت وكالة «تاس» الروسية للأنباء أن تسمية السفينة تعتبر تكريماً للدفاع البطولي عن مدينة ستالينغراد خلال الحرب الوطنية العظمى، وهي المدينة التي باتت تسمى الآن فولغاغراد.
وخاطب رئيس شركة «روساتوم»، أليكسي ليخاتشوف، الرئيس الروسي بالقول:«نطلب الإذن لوضع اللوحة التأسيسية لكاسحة الجليد النووية ستالينغراد»، ورد عليه بوتين عبر الفيديو من مكتبه في الكرملين بموسكو بالقول: «أمنح الإذن».
وأوضح الرئيس الروسي، خلال كلمة عبر الفيديو في مراسم الاحتفال ببدء بناء كاسحة الجليد الجديدة، أن روسيا تعمل بشكل نشط ومتواصل على تطوير أسطولها الفريد من كاسحات الجليد، وتزويده بأحدث التكنولوجيات، مشدداً بالقول: «تعمل روسيا اليوم بشكل نشط ومستمر على تطوير أسطولها الفريد من كاسحات الجليد، وتزويده بالتكنولوجيا الحديثة».
وأشار إلى أن روسيا ستواصل توسيع أسطولها من كاسحات الجليد وتطوير بناء السفن، رغم التحديات الحالية، مضيفاً:«من المهم تعزيز موقف روسيا باستمرار، وتقوية موقع روسيا في القطب الشمالي، وتطوير وبلورة الإمكانات اللوجستية لبلدنا بالكامل».
ولفت إلى أن كاسحة الجليد النووية الجديدة «ستالينغراد» ستصبح رمزاً للموهبة والقوة الإبداعية للشعب الروسي.
Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) launched the start of construction for the new nuclear icebreaker named "Stalingrad" at the Baltic Shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Corporation in Saint Petersburg.
The Russian news agency "TASS" reported that the naming of the ship is a tribute to the heroic defense of the city of Stalingrad during the Great Patriotic War, which is now known as Volgograd.
Alexei Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, addressed the Russian president, saying: "We request permission to lay the foundation stone for the nuclear icebreaker Stalingrad," to which Putin responded via video from his office in the Kremlin in Moscow, saying: "I grant permission."
During a video speech at the ceremony marking the start of construction of the new icebreaker, the Russian president explained that Russia is actively and continuously working to develop its unique fleet of icebreakers and equip it with the latest technologies, emphasizing: "Russia is today actively and continuously developing its unique fleet of icebreakers and providing it with modern technology."
He noted that Russia will continue to expand its fleet of icebreakers and develop shipbuilding, despite current challenges, adding: "It is important to continuously strengthen Russia's position and enhance Russia's presence in the Arctic, as well as to develop and shape the logistical capabilities of our country as a whole."
He pointed out that the new nuclear icebreaker "Stalingrad" will become a symbol of the talent and creative power of the Russian people.