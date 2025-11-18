أطلق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إشارة البدء لبناء كاسحة الجليد النووية الجديدة، والتي تحمل اسم «ستالينغراد»، في حوض بناء سفن «البلطيق» التابع لشركة بناء السفن المتحدة في سانت بطرسبورغ.


وذكرت وكالة «تاس» الروسية للأنباء أن تسمية السفينة تعتبر تكريماً للدفاع البطولي عن مدينة ستالينغراد خلال الحرب الوطنية العظمى، وهي المدينة التي باتت تسمى الآن فولغاغراد.


وخاطب رئيس شركة «روساتوم»، أليكسي ليخاتشوف، الرئيس الروسي بالقول:«نطلب الإذن لوضع اللوحة التأسيسية لكاسحة الجليد النووية ستالينغراد»، ورد عليه بوتين عبر الفيديو من مكتبه في الكرملين بموسكو بالقول: «أمنح الإذن».


وأوضح الرئيس الروسي، خلال كلمة عبر الفيديو في مراسم الاحتفال ببدء بناء كاسحة الجليد الجديدة، أن روسيا تعمل بشكل نشط ومتواصل على تطوير أسطولها الفريد من كاسحات الجليد، وتزويده بأحدث التكنولوجيات، مشدداً بالقول: «تعمل روسيا اليوم بشكل نشط ومستمر على تطوير أسطولها الفريد من كاسحات الجليد، وتزويده بالتكنولوجيا الحديثة».


وأشار إلى أن روسيا ستواصل توسيع أسطولها من كاسحات الجليد وتطوير بناء السفن، رغم التحديات الحالية، مضيفاً:«من المهم تعزيز موقف روسيا باستمرار، وتقوية موقع روسيا في القطب الشمالي، وتطوير وبلورة الإمكانات اللوجستية لبلدنا بالكامل».


ولفت إلى أن كاسحة الجليد النووية الجديدة «ستالينغراد» ستصبح رمزاً للموهبة والقوة الإبداعية للشعب الروسي.