Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) launched the start of construction for the new nuclear icebreaker named "Stalingrad" at the Baltic Shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Corporation in Saint Petersburg.



The Russian news agency "TASS" reported that the naming of the ship is a tribute to the heroic defense of the city of Stalingrad during the Great Patriotic War, which is now known as Volgograd.



Alexei Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, addressed the Russian president, saying: "We request permission to lay the foundation stone for the nuclear icebreaker Stalingrad," to which Putin responded via video from his office in the Kremlin in Moscow, saying: "I grant permission."



During a video speech at the ceremony marking the start of construction of the new icebreaker, the Russian president explained that Russia is actively and continuously working to develop its unique fleet of icebreakers and equip it with the latest technologies, emphasizing: "Russia is today actively and continuously developing its unique fleet of icebreakers and providing it with modern technology."



He noted that Russia will continue to expand its fleet of icebreakers and develop shipbuilding, despite current challenges, adding: "It is important to continuously strengthen Russia's position and enhance Russia's presence in the Arctic, as well as to develop and shape the logistical capabilities of our country as a whole."



He pointed out that the new nuclear icebreaker "Stalingrad" will become a symbol of the talent and creative power of the Russian people.