في تطور سريع للمشهد السياسي المصري، أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، إلغاء انتخابات الجولة الأولى من المرحلة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 في 19 دائرة بـ7 محافظات على المقاعد الفردية بعد اكتشاف مخالفات.

وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم، إن أعمال المتابعة والفرز أسفرت عن رصد مخالفات نالت من نزاهة عملية الاقتراع والفرز واستوجبت إبطال وإلغاء الانتخابات في تلك الدوائر بشكل كامل وإعادة عملية الانتخاب بها يومي 1 و 2 ديسمبر القادم خارج مصر و3 و4 ديسمبر داخل مصر.

الدوائر التي شهدت إلغاء انتخاباتها

وضمت الدوائر التي أٌلغيت فيها الانتخابات الدائرة 8 «إمبابة» في الجيزة، الدائرة 1 «الفيوم» في الفيوم، الدائرة 4 «إبشواي» في الفيوم، الدائرة 3 «الفتح» في أسيوط، الدائرة 1 «سوهاج» في سوهاج، الدائرة 3 «المراغة» في سوهاج، الدائرة 4 «طهطا» سوهاج، الدائرة 5 «جرجا» سوهاج، الدائرة 6 «المنشأة» سوهاج، الدائرة 7 «البلينا» سوهاج، الدائرة 8 «دار السلام» سوهاج.

كذلك إلغاء الانتخابات بمحافظة قنا في دوائرها الأربع، بالإضافة إلى الدائرة 2 «أول الرمل» الإسكندرية، الدائرة 1 «دمنهور» البحيرة، الدائرة 3 «أبوحمص» البحيرة، الدائرة 8 «إيتاي البارود» البحيرة.

انتخابات بالمرحلة الأولى

وكانت بدأت المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الماضيين، وشملت 14 محافظة رئيسية: الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، الوادي الجديد، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الإسكندرية، البحيرة، ومرسى مطروح. وشهدت المنافسة مشاركة 2598 مرشحًا في النظام الفردي، إلى جانب 4 قوائم حزبية مغلقة، مع إقبال مرضٍ من الناخبين داخل مصر وخارجها (في 117 دولة عبر 139 مقرًا انتخابيًا).

توجيهات السيسي

وفي بيان نُشر على صفحته الرسمية بفيسبوك، أمس (الإثنين)، أعرب السيسي عن «وصوله» للأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية أثناء المنافسة الفردية، مطالبًا الهيئة الوطنية بالتدقيق التام في فحص هذه الحوادث والطعون المقدمة بشأنها.

هذه التوجيهات، التي وصفتها الأحزاب السياسية بـ«التاريخية»، أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا، وشدد السيسي على مطالبته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق التام وأن تتخذ القرارات وتكشف بكل أمانة عن إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، مشدّدًا على تعزيز الشفافية من خلال ضمان حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات.

وأضاف السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في إلغاء التصويت الخاص بمقاعد النظام الفردي في الجولة الأولى بالكامل أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر إذا تعذر الوقوف على إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».