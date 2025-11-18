In a rapid development of the Egyptian political scene, the National Election Authority announced the cancellation of the first round of the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections in 19 districts across 7 governorates for individual seats after discovering violations.

The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated during a press conference today that the monitoring and counting operations revealed violations that undermined the integrity of the voting and counting process, necessitating the annulment and cancellation of the elections in those districts entirely and the re-election process on December 1 and 2 outside Egypt and December 3 and 4 inside Egypt.

Districts Where Elections Were Canceled

The districts where elections were canceled included District 8 "Imbaba" in Giza, District 1 "Fayoum" in Fayoum, District 4 "Ibsheway" in Fayoum, District 3 "Al-Fath" in Assiut, District 1 "Sohag" in Sohag, District 3 "Al-Marahga" in Sohag, District 4 "Taha" in Sohag, District 5 "Girga" in Sohag, District 6 "Al-Mansha" in Sohag, District 7 "Al-Balina" in Sohag, and District 8 "Dar Al-Salam" in Sohag.

Additionally, the elections were canceled in Qena Governorate in its four districts, as well as District 2 "Awal Al-Raml" in Alexandria, District 1 "Damanhur" in Beheira, District 3 "Abu Homs" in Beheira, and District 8 "Itay Al-Baroud" in Beheira.

First Phase Elections

The first phase of the House of Representatives elections began on November 10 and 11, and included 14 main governorates: Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, New Valley, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Red Sea, Alexandria, Beheira, and Marsa Matrouh. The competition saw the participation of 2,598 candidates in the individual system, alongside 4 closed party lists, with a satisfactory turnout from voters both inside and outside Egypt (in 117 countries across 139 polling stations).

Sisi's Directives

In a statement published on his official Facebook page yesterday (Monday), Sisi expressed his awareness of the events that occurred in some electoral districts during the individual competition, calling on the National Authority to thoroughly investigate these incidents and the complaints submitted regarding them.

These directives, which political parties described as "historic," sparked widespread interaction, and Sisi emphasized his demand for the National Election Authority to conduct a thorough review and to make decisions that honestly reflect the true will of the voters, stressing the importance of enhancing transparency by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote count list.

Sisi added: "Do not hesitate to cancel the voting for individual seats in the first round entirely or partially in some districts if it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters."