في تطور سريع للمشهد السياسي المصري، أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، إلغاء انتخابات الجولة الأولى من المرحلة الأولى لانتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 في 19 دائرة بـ7 محافظات على المقاعد الفردية بعد اكتشاف مخالفات.
وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم، إن أعمال المتابعة والفرز أسفرت عن رصد مخالفات نالت من نزاهة عملية الاقتراع والفرز واستوجبت إبطال وإلغاء الانتخابات في تلك الدوائر بشكل كامل وإعادة عملية الانتخاب بها يومي 1 و 2 ديسمبر القادم خارج مصر و3 و4 ديسمبر داخل مصر.
الدوائر التي شهدت إلغاء انتخاباتها
وضمت الدوائر التي أٌلغيت فيها الانتخابات الدائرة 8 «إمبابة» في الجيزة، الدائرة 1 «الفيوم» في الفيوم، الدائرة 4 «إبشواي» في الفيوم، الدائرة 3 «الفتح» في أسيوط، الدائرة 1 «سوهاج» في سوهاج، الدائرة 3 «المراغة» في سوهاج، الدائرة 4 «طهطا» سوهاج، الدائرة 5 «جرجا» سوهاج، الدائرة 6 «المنشأة» سوهاج، الدائرة 7 «البلينا» سوهاج، الدائرة 8 «دار السلام» سوهاج.
كذلك إلغاء الانتخابات بمحافظة قنا في دوائرها الأربع، بالإضافة إلى الدائرة 2 «أول الرمل» الإسكندرية، الدائرة 1 «دمنهور» البحيرة، الدائرة 3 «أبوحمص» البحيرة، الدائرة 8 «إيتاي البارود» البحيرة.
انتخابات بالمرحلة الأولى
وكانت بدأت المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الماضيين، وشملت 14 محافظة رئيسية: الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، الوادي الجديد، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الإسكندرية، البحيرة، ومرسى مطروح. وشهدت المنافسة مشاركة 2598 مرشحًا في النظام الفردي، إلى جانب 4 قوائم حزبية مغلقة، مع إقبال مرضٍ من الناخبين داخل مصر وخارجها (في 117 دولة عبر 139 مقرًا انتخابيًا).
توجيهات السيسي
وفي بيان نُشر على صفحته الرسمية بفيسبوك، أمس (الإثنين)، أعرب السيسي عن «وصوله» للأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية أثناء المنافسة الفردية، مطالبًا الهيئة الوطنية بالتدقيق التام في فحص هذه الحوادث والطعون المقدمة بشأنها.
هذه التوجيهات، التي وصفتها الأحزاب السياسية بـ«التاريخية»، أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا، وشدد السيسي على مطالبته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق التام وأن تتخذ القرارات وتكشف بكل أمانة عن إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، مشدّدًا على تعزيز الشفافية من خلال ضمان حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات.
وأضاف السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في إلغاء التصويت الخاص بمقاعد النظام الفردي في الجولة الأولى بالكامل أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر إذا تعذر الوقوف على إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».
In a rapid development of the Egyptian political scene, the National Election Authority announced the cancellation of the first round of the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections in 19 districts across 7 governorates for individual seats after discovering violations.
The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated during a press conference today that the monitoring and counting operations revealed violations that undermined the integrity of the voting and counting process, necessitating the annulment and cancellation of the elections in those districts entirely and the re-election process on December 1 and 2 outside Egypt and December 3 and 4 inside Egypt.
Districts Where Elections Were Canceled
The districts where elections were canceled included District 8 "Imbaba" in Giza, District 1 "Fayoum" in Fayoum, District 4 "Ibsheway" in Fayoum, District 3 "Al-Fath" in Assiut, District 1 "Sohag" in Sohag, District 3 "Al-Marahga" in Sohag, District 4 "Taha" in Sohag, District 5 "Girga" in Sohag, District 6 "Al-Mansha" in Sohag, District 7 "Al-Balina" in Sohag, and District 8 "Dar Al-Salam" in Sohag.
Additionally, the elections were canceled in Qena Governorate in its four districts, as well as District 2 "Awal Al-Raml" in Alexandria, District 1 "Damanhur" in Beheira, District 3 "Abu Homs" in Beheira, and District 8 "Itay Al-Baroud" in Beheira.
First Phase Elections
The first phase of the House of Representatives elections began on November 10 and 11, and included 14 main governorates: Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, New Valley, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Red Sea, Alexandria, Beheira, and Marsa Matrouh. The competition saw the participation of 2,598 candidates in the individual system, alongside 4 closed party lists, with a satisfactory turnout from voters both inside and outside Egypt (in 117 countries across 139 polling stations).
Sisi's Directives
In a statement published on his official Facebook page yesterday (Monday), Sisi expressed his awareness of the events that occurred in some electoral districts during the individual competition, calling on the National Authority to thoroughly investigate these incidents and the complaints submitted regarding them.
These directives, which political parties described as "historic," sparked widespread interaction, and Sisi emphasized his demand for the National Election Authority to conduct a thorough review and to make decisions that honestly reflect the true will of the voters, stressing the importance of enhancing transparency by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote count list.
Sisi added: "Do not hesitate to cancel the voting for individual seats in the first round entirely or partially in some districts if it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters."