A striking political scene is unfolding in New York State these days, as it brings together an emerging figure with a firm stance against the Israeli occupation, the elected mayor Zahran Mamdani, and another who has lost his position, the outgoing mayor Eric Adams, who still asserts his allegiance to Israel.



The newly elected mayor of New York City, Zahran Mamdani, reiterated that he will order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he attends the United Nations General Assembly in the city next year.



In an interview with ABC News last night (Monday), he pledged to explore all possible legal avenues to execute international arrest warrants.



He stated, "I have said repeatedly that this is a city that upholds international law, and that means respecting international law, including arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. It doesn't matter if they are against Benjamin Netanyahu or Vladimir Putin; what is required is to demonstrate our values. I operate within the framework of existing law and do not invent my own laws. Therefore, I will do my utmost to respect these warrants."



Mamdani added: If Netanyahu enters New York and I do not do my utmost to prevent him, I will not consider myself the mayor of New York. We must find all possible legal means to execute these arrest orders.



In contrast, the outgoing mayor Eric Adams posted a video on his account on the X platform, in which he appeared praying at the Western Wall located within the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, before addressing the Israelis with what seemed to be a message of goodwill and apology: "I wanted to tell the people of Israel that I have served you as mayor, but I came today to tell you that I will continue to hold the most important title for me, which is that I am your brother."