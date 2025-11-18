مشهد سياسي لافت تعيشه ولاية نيويورك هذه الأيام، إذ تجمع بين شخصية صاعدة ذات موقف حازم من الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وهو العمدة المنتخب زهران ممداني، وأخرى فقدت منصبها وهو العمدة المنتهية ولايته إريك آدامز، إلا أنها لا تزال تؤكد انحيازها لإسرائيل.


وجدد عمدة مدينة نيويورك المنتخب زهران ممداني، التأكيد على أنه سيأمر باعتقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إذا حضر الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في المدينة العام القادم.


وتعهّد في مقابلة مع قناة ABC News مساء أمس (الإثنين)، بالعمل على إيجاد كل السبل القانونية الممكنة لتنفيذ مذكرات الاعتقال الدولية.


وقال: «لقد قلتُ مرارا وتكرارا إن هذه مدينة تُطبّق القانون الدولي، وهذا يعني وجوب احترام القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك مذكرات التوقيف الصادرة عن المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي. لا يهم إن كانت ضد بنيامين نتنياهو أو فلاديمير بوتين، فالمطلوب إظهار قيمنا، أنا أعمل في حدود القانون القائم، ولا أخترع قوانيني الخاصة. لذلك، سأبذل قصارى جهدي لاحترام هذه المذكرات».


وأضاف ممداني: إذا دخل نتنياهو نيويورك ولم أبذل قصارى جهدي لمنعه، فلن أعتبر نفسي عمدة نيويورك، يجب إيجاد كل السبل القانونية الممكنة لتنفيذ أوامر الاعتقال هذه.


وفي المقابل، نشر العمدة المنتهية ولايته إريك آدامز مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على منصة إكس، ظهر فيه وهو يؤدي الصلاة عند حائط البراق الواقع داخل المسجد الأقصى المبارك، قبل أن يوجه كلمة للإسرائيليين بدت أقرب إلى رسالة ود واعتذار: «أردت أن أخبر شعب إسرائيل أنني خدمتكم كعمدة، لكنني جئت اليوم لأخبركم بأنني سأواصل الاحتفاظ باللقب الأهم بالنسبة لي، وهو أنني أخوكم».