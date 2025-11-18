In a scene that seemed closer to a pivotal moment in the history of the Syrian judiciary, the city of Aleppo today (Tuesday) opened the first public trial sessions for those accused of committing violations during the coastal events that erupted in early March. A heavy session, filled with accusations, confessions, and astonished faces.

Inside the courthouse, the hall was filled with the families of the victims, while public security forces cordoned off the area in a scene reflecting the sensitivity of the cases presented. Everyone was on edge, and every word spoken was recorded in front of the media, in a trial that Syria has not witnessed since the fall of the previous regime.

Today's session was divided into two tracks:

The first included 7 detainees facing the most serious charges: inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assault on internal security and the Syrian army.

The second track gathered 7 defendants from the "rogue elements," who were charged with murders and thefts that shook the Syrian street.

But the most shocking moment came when a defendant was summoned who (according to investigations) communicated with officers in the previous regime, including Officer Ahmad Saleh from the Republican Guard. The man stood before the judge, his voice trembling, admitting that he filmed a video claiming to have 700 elements based on the instructions of a person named "Abu Hassan Al-Halabi" residing in Lebanon.

This confession shook the hall... and the judge recorded his notes in heavy silence.

The session, which the authorities turned into a live broadcast, revealed that 14 individuals are facing simultaneous trials: half of them are from the previous regime's elements suspected of committing crimes against public security and the Ministry of Defense, while the other half are accused of crimes against civilians, based on files and conversations extracted from their mobile phones.

Sources in the Ministry of Justice confirmed that what is happening today is the result of investigations that lasted more than 6 months, and that what was heard publicly under the courtroom dome will extend to new indictments for "larger and more dangerous" names linked to what occurred on the coast.

The National Investigation Committee described these sessions as the first step in a path of justice that will not be closed from today onward, affirming that the trials are open to local and international media, in a message directed straight to public opinion:

"Everything will be presented... and no one is above condemnation."

During a brief explanation of what awaits the involved parties, the judge of the Syrian coastal events court said: "We will charge with inciting strife and igniting civil war... and the judiciary will reveal the truth and the names before everyone."

A heavy day in Aleppo... but it is the beginning of a long-awaited file.