في مشهد بدا أقرب إلى لحظة مفصلية في تاريخ القضاء السوري، افتتحت مدينة حلب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أولى جلسات المحاكمة العلنية للمتهمين بارتكاب الانتهاكات خلال أحداث الساحل التي انفجرت مطلع مارس الماضي. جلسة ثقيلة، مليئة بالاتهامات، والاعترافات، والوجوه المذهولة.

داخل قصر العدل، امتلأت القاعة بأهالي الضحايا، بينما طوّقت قوات الأمن العام المكان في مشهد يعكس حساسية الملفات المعروضة. الجميع يترقب، وكل كلمة تُقال تُسجّل أمام عدسات الإعلام، في محاكمة لم تشهد سورية مثيلاً لها منذ سقوط النظام السابق.

جلسة اليوم قُسمت إلى مسارين:

الأول ضم 7 موقوفين يواجهون أخطر الاتهامات: إثارة الفتنة الطائفية، والسرقة، والاعتداء على الأمن الداخلي والجيش السوري.

أما المسار الثاني فجمع 7 متهمين من «العناصر المنفلتة»، ممن وُجهت إليهم قضايا قتل وسرقة هزّت الشارع السوري.

لكن اللحظة الأكثر صدمة جاءت حين استُدعي متهم يتواصل (وفق التحقيقات) مع ضباط في النظام السابق، بينهم الضابط أحمد صالح من الحرس الجمهوري. وقف الرجل أمام القاضي، وصوته يرتجف، معترفاً بأنه صوّر مقطع فيديو يزعم فيه امتلاك 700 عنصر بناءً على توجيهات شخص يُدعى «أبو حسن الحلبي» يقيم في لبنان.

اعتراف هزّ القاعة.. ودوّن القاضي ملاحظاته بصمت ثقيل.

الجلسة التي حوّلتها السلطات إلى بث مباشر، كشفت أن 14 شخصاً يواجهون محاكمات متزامنة: نصفهم من عناصر النظام السابق ممن يُشتبه بارتكابهم جرائم ضد الأمن العام ووزارة الدفاع، والنصف الآخر متهمون بجرائم بحق مدنيين، بناءً على ملفات ومحادثات تم استخراجها من هواتفهم المحمولة.

وأكدت مصادر في وزارة العدل أن ما يجري اليوم هو حصيلة تحقيقات استمرت أكثر من 6 أشهر، وأن ما سُمع علناً تحت قبة المحكمة سيمتد إلى لوائح اتهام جديدة لأسماء «أكبر وأخطر» مرتبطة بما جرى في الساحل.

اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق وصفت هذه الجلسات بأنها الخطوة الأولى في مسار عدالة لن يُغلق الباب عليه بعد اليوم، مؤكدة أن المحاكمات مفتوحة أمام الإعلام المحلي والدولي، في رسالة وُجهت مباشرة إلى الرأي العام:

«كل شيء سيُعرض.. ولا أحد فوق الإدانة».

وخلال شرح موجز لما ينتظر المتورطين، قال قاضي محكمة أحداث الساحل السوري: «سنوجه تهم الفتنة وإشعال الحرب الأهلية.. والقضاء سيكشف الحقيقة والأسماء أمام الجميع».

يوم ثقيل في حلب.. لكنه بداية لملف طال انتظاره.