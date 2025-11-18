In a move considered a turning point in the course of the Egyptian electoral process, today, Tuesday, the head of the National Elections Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, is preparing to hold a decisive press conference at 2:00 PM at the Authority's headquarters to announce the official results of the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections.

Total Cancellation or Partial Re-election in Some Districts?

This conference comes in the wake of President Sisi's explicit directives, which opened the door to the possibility of completely or partially canceling the elections in some districts if violations that distort the will of the voters are proven.

With statements from Deputy Prime Minister Minister Kamel al-Wazir and the Executive Director of the National Elections Authority, Counselor Ahmed Bandari, in an interview with journalist Amr Adib, the focus is shifting towards ensuring the integrity of the upcoming parliament, amidst 88 complaints that have been recorded so far.

Competition in 14 Governorates in the First Phase

The first phase of the House of Representatives elections began on November 10 and 11, and included 14 main governorates: Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, New Valley, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Red Sea, Alexandria, Beheira, and Marsa Matrouh. The competition saw the participation of 2,598 candidates in the individual system, along with 4 closed party lists, with a satisfactory turnout from voters both inside and outside Egypt (in 117 countries across 139 polling stations).

According to the National Authority's schedule, all committees have completed the counting and tabulation processes, and it is expected that the appeals window will remain open until November 20, before a potential runoff in some districts.

However, the process has not been without challenges, as violations were recorded in some districts, including cases of celebratory gunfire in Fayoum, overcrowding in polling stations that led to relative delays, and complaints regarding a lack of transparency in the distribution of ballot boxes. These events raised questions about the credibility of the results, prompting President Sisi to intervene directly.

Sisi's Directives: "Do Not Hesitate to Cancel if Necessary"

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday, Monday, Sisi expressed his awareness of the events that occurred in some polling districts during the individual competition, calling on the National Authority to conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and the complaints submitted regarding them.

These directives, which political parties described as "historic," sparked widespread reactions, emphasizing Sisi's insistence that the National Elections Authority conduct a thorough review and make decisions that please God Almighty and honestly reveal the true will of the voters, stressing the importance of enhancing transparency by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote count.

Sisi added: "Do not hesitate to cancel the voting for individual system seats in the first round entirely or partially in some districts if it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters."

Complete Re-election if Necessary

In a phone call with journalist Amr Adib on the program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Masr, Minister Kamel al-Wazir conveyed President Sisi's statements directly to the ministers and the Prime Minister, confirming that "there is a possibility of re-electing the parliamentary elections if the results do not lead to the formation of a legitimate parliament that enjoys credibility and transparency."

The minister added: "The political leadership is ready to re-elect any district if a flaw is discovered, to enhance citizens' trust in the state."

As for the Executive Director of the Authority, Counselor Ahmed Bandari, he confirmed in the same interview: "Either cancel districts or invalidate ballot boxes, and we will not turn a blind eye to any violation," pointing out that "the decision today (Tuesday) will be announced after a complete review of the complaints."

In previous statements, Bandari highlighted a satisfactory turnout from Egyptian communities abroad, with high densities expected in Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but he stressed that "the elections are a democratic celebration, and any delay due to the large number of candidates does not impede the right to vote." Adib, on the other hand, urged the Authority to "completely cancel the elections in response to Sisi's statement," considering that "the doubts were whispered by the entire populace."

What Will Today's Conference Bring?

The conference is expected to focus on announcing the final results of the first phase, after collecting votes from inside and outside the country, along with disclosing the fate of the 88 complaints recorded so far.

Counselor Hazem Badawy confirmed in yesterday's conference that "any violation in a sub-committee will invalidate the elections in the entire district," adding: "No deputy will enter parliament except by the true will of the voters, even if that leads to the cancellation of the entire phase."

Bandari clarified in the same conference: "We are keen on achieving justice, and we will not accept any injustice towards any candidate."

The conference will also provide answers to questions regarding the runoff round, scheduled in 13 other governorates (including Cairo) on November 24 and 25, with the final results to be announced on December 2.