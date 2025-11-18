في خطوة تُعدّ نقطة تحول في مسار العملية الانتخابية المصرية، يستعدّ اليوم الثلاثاء رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، لعقد مؤتمر صحفي حاسم الساعة الـ2:00 ظهرًا بمقر الهيئة، لإعلان النتائج الرسمية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025.
إلغاء كلي أم إعادة ببعض الدوائر؟
يأتي هذا المؤتمر في أعقاب توجيهات الرئيس السيسي الصريحة، التي فتحت الباب أمام إمكانية إلغاء الانتخابات كليًا أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر، إذا ثبتت مخالفات تُشوه إرادة الناخبين.
ومع تصريحات نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء الوزير كامل الوزير، ومدير الجهاز التنفيذي للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار أحمد بنداري في حوار مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب، يتجه التركيز نحو ضمان نزاهة البرلمان القادم، وسط 88 تظلمًا تم تسجيلها حتى الآن.
منافسة في 14 محافظة بالمرحلة الأولى
بدأت المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الماضيين، وشملت 14 محافظة رئيسية: الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، الوادي الجديد، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الإسكندرية، البحيرة، ومرسى مطروح. شهدت المنافسة مشاركة 2598 مرشحًا في النظام الفردي، إلى جانب 4 قوائم حزبية مغلقة، مع إقبال مرضٍ من الناخبين داخل مصر وخارجها (في 117 دولة عبر 139 مقرًا انتخابيًا).
وفقًا لجدول الهيئة الوطنية، أنهت جميع اللجان عمليات الفرز والحصر العددي، ويُتوقع أن يستمر باب الطعون حتى 20 نوفمبر، قبل جولة الإعادة المحتملة في بعض الدوائر.
ومع ذلك، لم تخلُ العملية من تحديات، حيث سُجّلت مخالفات في بعض الدوائر، بما في ذلك حالات إطلاق نار احتفاليًا في الفيوم، وزحام في اللجان أدّى إلى تأخير نسبي، وشكاوى حول عدم الشفافية في توزيع الصناديق، هذه الأحداث أثارت تساؤلات حول مصداقية النتائج، مما دفع الرئيس السيسي إلى التدخل المباشر.
توجيهات السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في الإلغاء إذا لزم الأمر»
في بيان نُشر على صفحته الرسمية بفيسبوك، أمس الإثنين، أعرب السيسي عن «وصوله» للأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية أثناء المنافسة الفردية، مطالبًا الهيئة الوطنية بالتدقيق التام في فحص هذه الحوادث والطعون المقدمة بشأنها.
هذه التوجيهات، التي وصفتها الأحزاب السياسية بـ«التاريخية»، أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا، أكد شدد السيسي على مطالبته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات التدقيق التام، وأن تتخذ القرارات التي تُرضى الله سبحانه وتعالى، وتكشف بكل أمانة عن إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، مشدّدًا على تعزيز الشفافية من خلال ضمان حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات.
وأضاف السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في إلغاء التصويت الخاص بمقاعد النظام الفردي في الجولة الأولى بالكامل أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر إذا تعذر الوقوف على إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».
إعادة كاملة إذا لزم الأمر
في مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب في برنامج «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، نقل الوزير كامل الوزير تصريحات الرئيس السيسي مباشرة إلى الوزراء ورئيس الوزراء، مؤكّدًا أن «هناك إمكانية لإعادة الانتخابات البرلمانية إذا لم تؤدِ النتائج إلى تشكيل مجلس نواب شرعي يتمتع بالمصداقية والشفافية».
وأضاف الوزير: «القيادة السياسية مستعدّة لإعادة انتخابات أي دائرة في حال اكتشاف خلل، لتعزيز ثقة المواطنين بالدولة».
أما مدير الجهاز التنفيذي للهيئة المستشار أحمد بنداري، فقد أكّد في نفس الحوار: «إما إلغاء دوائر أو إبطال صناديق، ولن نغضّ الطرف عن أي تجاوز»، مشيرًا إلى أن «القرار اليوم (الثلاثاء) سيُعلن بعد فحص كامل للتظلمات».
وفي تصريحات سابقة لبنداري، أبرز إقبالًا مرضيًا من الجاليات المصرية بالخارج، مع توقّع كثافات عالية في الدول العربية مثل السعودية والإمارات، لكنه شدّد على أن «الانتخابات عرس ديمقراطي، وأي تأخير بسبب كثرة المرشحين لا يُعيق الحق في التصويت»، أما أديب، فقد ناشد الهيئة بـ«إلغاء الانتخابات بالكامل استجابة لبيان السيسي»، معتبرًا أن «الشكوك كانت تُهمس بها من الشعب كله».
ماذا يحمل مؤتمر اليوم؟
يُتوقّع أن يركّز المؤتمر على إعلان النتائج النهائية للمرحلة الأولى، بعد تجميع الأصوات من الداخل والخارج، مع الإفصاح عن مصير 88 تظلمًا تم رصدها حتى الآن.
وقد أكّد المستشار حازم بدوي في مؤتمر أمس الإثنين أن «أي تجاوز في لجنة فرعية سيُبطل الانتخابات في الدائرة بأكملها»، مضيفًا: «لن يأتي نائب إلى البرلمان إلا بإرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، حتى لو أدّى ذلك إلى إلغاء المرحلة كلها».
وأوضح بنداري في المؤتمر نفسه: «حريصون على إحقاق الحق، ولن نقبل بظلم أي مرشح».
سيُتيح المؤتمر أيضًا الإجابة عن تساؤلات حول جولة الإعادة، المقررة في 13 محافظة أخرى (بما فيها القاهرة) يومي 24 و25 نوفمبر، مع إعلان النتائج النهائية في 2 ديسمبر.
In a move considered a turning point in the course of the Egyptian electoral process, today, Tuesday, the head of the National Elections Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, is preparing to hold a decisive press conference at 2:00 PM at the Authority's headquarters to announce the official results of the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections.
Total Cancellation or Partial Re-election in Some Districts?
This conference comes in the wake of President Sisi's explicit directives, which opened the door to the possibility of completely or partially canceling the elections in some districts if violations that distort the will of the voters are proven.
With statements from Deputy Prime Minister Minister Kamel al-Wazir and the Executive Director of the National Elections Authority, Counselor Ahmed Bandari, in an interview with journalist Amr Adib, the focus is shifting towards ensuring the integrity of the upcoming parliament, amidst 88 complaints that have been recorded so far.
Competition in 14 Governorates in the First Phase
The first phase of the House of Representatives elections began on November 10 and 11, and included 14 main governorates: Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, New Valley, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Red Sea, Alexandria, Beheira, and Marsa Matrouh. The competition saw the participation of 2,598 candidates in the individual system, along with 4 closed party lists, with a satisfactory turnout from voters both inside and outside Egypt (in 117 countries across 139 polling stations).
According to the National Authority's schedule, all committees have completed the counting and tabulation processes, and it is expected that the appeals window will remain open until November 20, before a potential runoff in some districts.
However, the process has not been without challenges, as violations were recorded in some districts, including cases of celebratory gunfire in Fayoum, overcrowding in polling stations that led to relative delays, and complaints regarding a lack of transparency in the distribution of ballot boxes. These events raised questions about the credibility of the results, prompting President Sisi to intervene directly.
Sisi's Directives: "Do Not Hesitate to Cancel if Necessary"
In a statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday, Monday, Sisi expressed his awareness of the events that occurred in some polling districts during the individual competition, calling on the National Authority to conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and the complaints submitted regarding them.
These directives, which political parties described as "historic," sparked widespread reactions, emphasizing Sisi's insistence that the National Elections Authority conduct a thorough review and make decisions that please God Almighty and honestly reveal the true will of the voters, stressing the importance of enhancing transparency by ensuring that each candidate's representative receives a copy of the vote count.
Sisi added: "Do not hesitate to cancel the voting for individual system seats in the first round entirely or partially in some districts if it is impossible to ascertain the true will of the voters."
Complete Re-election if Necessary
In a phone call with journalist Amr Adib on the program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Masr, Minister Kamel al-Wazir conveyed President Sisi's statements directly to the ministers and the Prime Minister, confirming that "there is a possibility of re-electing the parliamentary elections if the results do not lead to the formation of a legitimate parliament that enjoys credibility and transparency."
The minister added: "The political leadership is ready to re-elect any district if a flaw is discovered, to enhance citizens' trust in the state."
As for the Executive Director of the Authority, Counselor Ahmed Bandari, he confirmed in the same interview: "Either cancel districts or invalidate ballot boxes, and we will not turn a blind eye to any violation," pointing out that "the decision today (Tuesday) will be announced after a complete review of the complaints."
In previous statements, Bandari highlighted a satisfactory turnout from Egyptian communities abroad, with high densities expected in Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but he stressed that "the elections are a democratic celebration, and any delay due to the large number of candidates does not impede the right to vote." Adib, on the other hand, urged the Authority to "completely cancel the elections in response to Sisi's statement," considering that "the doubts were whispered by the entire populace."
What Will Today's Conference Bring?
The conference is expected to focus on announcing the final results of the first phase, after collecting votes from inside and outside the country, along with disclosing the fate of the 88 complaints recorded so far.
Counselor Hazem Badawy confirmed in yesterday's conference that "any violation in a sub-committee will invalidate the elections in the entire district," adding: "No deputy will enter parliament except by the true will of the voters, even if that leads to the cancellation of the entire phase."
Bandari clarified in the same conference: "We are keen on achieving justice, and we will not accept any injustice towards any candidate."
The conference will also provide answers to questions regarding the runoff round, scheduled in 13 other governorates (including Cairo) on November 24 and 25, with the final results to be announced on December 2.