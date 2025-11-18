في خطوة تُعدّ نقطة تحول في مسار العملية الانتخابية المصرية، يستعدّ اليوم الثلاثاء رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، لعقد مؤتمر صحفي حاسم الساعة الـ2:00 ظهرًا بمقر الهيئة، لإعلان النتائج الرسمية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025.

إلغاء كلي أم إعادة ببعض الدوائر؟

يأتي هذا المؤتمر في أعقاب توجيهات الرئيس السيسي الصريحة، التي فتحت الباب أمام إمكانية إلغاء الانتخابات كليًا أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر، إذا ثبتت مخالفات تُشوه إرادة الناخبين.

ومع تصريحات نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء الوزير كامل الوزير، ومدير الجهاز التنفيذي للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار أحمد بنداري في حوار مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب، يتجه التركيز نحو ضمان نزاهة البرلمان القادم، وسط 88 تظلمًا تم تسجيلها حتى الآن.

منافسة في 14 محافظة بالمرحلة الأولى

بدأت المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الماضيين، وشملت 14 محافظة رئيسية: الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، الوادي الجديد، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الإسكندرية، البحيرة، ومرسى مطروح. شهدت المنافسة مشاركة 2598 مرشحًا في النظام الفردي، إلى جانب 4 قوائم حزبية مغلقة، مع إقبال مرضٍ من الناخبين داخل مصر وخارجها (في 117 دولة عبر 139 مقرًا انتخابيًا).

وفقًا لجدول الهيئة الوطنية، أنهت جميع اللجان عمليات الفرز والحصر العددي، ويُتوقع أن يستمر باب الطعون حتى 20 نوفمبر، قبل جولة الإعادة المحتملة في بعض الدوائر.

ومع ذلك، لم تخلُ العملية من تحديات، حيث سُجّلت مخالفات في بعض الدوائر، بما في ذلك حالات إطلاق نار احتفاليًا في الفيوم، وزحام في اللجان أدّى إلى تأخير نسبي، وشكاوى حول عدم الشفافية في توزيع الصناديق، هذه الأحداث أثارت تساؤلات حول مصداقية النتائج، مما دفع الرئيس السيسي إلى التدخل المباشر.

توجيهات السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في الإلغاء إذا لزم الأمر»

في بيان نُشر على صفحته الرسمية بفيسبوك، أمس الإثنين، أعرب السيسي عن «وصوله» للأحداث التي وقعت في بعض الدوائر الانتخابية أثناء المنافسة الفردية، مطالبًا الهيئة الوطنية بالتدقيق التام في فحص هذه الحوادث والطعون المقدمة بشأنها.

هذه التوجيهات، التي وصفتها الأحزاب السياسية بـ«التاريخية»، أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا، أكد شدد السيسي على مطالبته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات التدقيق التام، وأن تتخذ القرارات التي تُرضى الله سبحانه وتعالى، وتكشف بكل أمانة عن إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، مشدّدًا على تعزيز الشفافية من خلال ضمان حصول مندوب كل مرشح على صورة من كشف حصر الأصوات.

وأضاف السيسي: «لا تتردّدوا في إلغاء التصويت الخاص بمقاعد النظام الفردي في الجولة الأولى بالكامل أو جزئيًا في بعض الدوائر إذا تعذر الوقوف على إرادة الناخبين الحقيقية».

إعادة كاملة إذا لزم الأمر

في مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب في برنامج «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، نقل الوزير كامل الوزير تصريحات الرئيس السيسي مباشرة إلى الوزراء ورئيس الوزراء، مؤكّدًا أن «هناك إمكانية لإعادة الانتخابات البرلمانية إذا لم تؤدِ النتائج إلى تشكيل مجلس نواب شرعي يتمتع بالمصداقية والشفافية».

وأضاف الوزير: «القيادة السياسية مستعدّة لإعادة انتخابات أي دائرة في حال اكتشاف خلل، لتعزيز ثقة المواطنين بالدولة».

أما مدير الجهاز التنفيذي للهيئة المستشار أحمد بنداري، فقد أكّد في نفس الحوار: «إما إلغاء دوائر أو إبطال صناديق، ولن نغضّ الطرف عن أي تجاوز»، مشيرًا إلى أن «القرار اليوم (الثلاثاء) سيُعلن بعد فحص كامل للتظلمات».

وفي تصريحات سابقة لبنداري، أبرز إقبالًا مرضيًا من الجاليات المصرية بالخارج، مع توقّع كثافات عالية في الدول العربية مثل السعودية والإمارات، لكنه شدّد على أن «الانتخابات عرس ديمقراطي، وأي تأخير بسبب كثرة المرشحين لا يُعيق الحق في التصويت»، أما أديب، فقد ناشد الهيئة بـ«إلغاء الانتخابات بالكامل استجابة لبيان السيسي»، معتبرًا أن «الشكوك كانت تُهمس بها من الشعب كله».

ماذا يحمل مؤتمر اليوم؟

يُتوقّع أن يركّز المؤتمر على إعلان النتائج النهائية للمرحلة الأولى، بعد تجميع الأصوات من الداخل والخارج، مع الإفصاح عن مصير 88 تظلمًا تم رصدها حتى الآن.

وقد أكّد المستشار حازم بدوي في مؤتمر أمس الإثنين أن «أي تجاوز في لجنة فرعية سيُبطل الانتخابات في الدائرة بأكملها»، مضيفًا: «لن يأتي نائب إلى البرلمان إلا بإرادة الناخبين الحقيقية، حتى لو أدّى ذلك إلى إلغاء المرحلة كلها».

وأوضح بنداري في المؤتمر نفسه: «حريصون على إحقاق الحق، ولن نقبل بظلم أي مرشح».

سيُتيح المؤتمر أيضًا الإجابة عن تساؤلات حول جولة الإعادة، المقررة في 13 محافظة أخرى (بما فيها القاهرة) يومي 24 و25 نوفمبر، مع إعلان النتائج النهائية في 2 ديسمبر.