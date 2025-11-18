يبدأ ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، زيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة استجابةً لدعوةٍ من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


ويلتقي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بالرئيس ترمب، اليوم، في البيت الأبيض، وتتضمن الزيارة مراسم استقبال صباحية، واجتماعات في المكتب البيضاوي، يعقبها حفل عشاء رسمي.

التكنولوجيا والطاقة أبرز ملفات المنتدى


ويشهد ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، يوم غدٍ الأربعاء، انعقاد منتدى الأعمال السعودي - الأمريكي. وتركز أعمال المنتدى ، على مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والرعاية الصحية والسياحة والترفيه، بمشاركة نحو 400 من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات الأمريكية والسعودية. وتوقع مصدر مطلع أن يضم منتدى الاستثماري رؤساء تنفيذيين من شركات "شيفرون" و"كوالكوم" و"سيسكو" و"جنرال ديناميكس" و"فايزر". ولفت إلى مشاركة كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين من شركات IBM و"جوجل" التابعة لـ"ألفابت"، و"سيلزفورس" و"أندريسن هورويتز" و"هاليبرتون" و"أدوبي" و"أرامكو" و"ستيت ستريت" و"بارسنوز كورب".

أكثر من مجرد لقاء


وكان الرئيس ترمب وصف قبل أيام زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان بأنها «أكثر من مجرد لقاء، معتبراً أنها ستكون تكريماً للسعودية».


وغادر ولي العهد، أمس، الرياض بناء على توجيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، واستجابة للدعوة المقدمة، من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، متوجهاً إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، في زيارة عمل رسمية يلتقي فيها الرئيس الأمريكي؛ لبحث العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


فصل جديد ومهم


ووصفت سفيرة المملكة في واشنطن الأميرة ريما بنت بندر، زيارة ولي العهد إلى أمريكا بأنها تمثل فصلاً جديداً ومهماً في العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية.


وقالت الأميرة ريما بنت بندر: ستحقق الزيارة ما تتطلع إليه قيادات الشعبين الصديقين، كما تواصل الارتقاء بهذه العلاقة الاستراتيجية نحو آفاق أوسع تعزز من مصالحنا المشتركة وتساهم في السلم والاستقرار العالمي.


وأكدت في وقت سابق أن العلاقة التي تربط الرياض بواشنطن تعد الأقوى في تاريخها، ولفتت إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لا ترحب فقط بدور المملكة في حل الأزمات، بل تعتبره ضرورياً.