The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, begins today (Tuesday) an official visit to the United States in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet President Trump today at the White House, and the visit includes a morning reception and meetings in the Oval Office, followed by an official dinner.

Technology and Energy are the Main Topics of the Forum



The Crown Prince and the U.S. President will witness the Saudi-American Business Forum tomorrow, Wednesday. The forum will focus on areas such as technology, energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment, with the participation of around 400 CEOs from major American and Saudi companies. An informed source expects the investment forum to include CEOs from companies like Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer. He noted the participation of senior executives from IBM, Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet), Salesforce, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, Adobe, Aramco, State Street, and Parsons Corp.

More than Just a Meeting



President Trump described Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit a few days ago as "more than just a meeting," considering it a tribute to Saudi Arabia.



The Crown Prince left Riyadh yesterday based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in response to the invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, heading to the United States for an official working visit where he will meet the U.S. President to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as to discuss issues of mutual interest.



A New and Important Chapter



The Saudi Ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar, described the Crown Prince's visit to America as representing a new and important chapter in Saudi-American relations.



Princess Reema bint Bandar stated that the visit will achieve what the leaders of the two friendly nations aspire to, while continuing to elevate this strategic relationship to broader horizons that enhance our common interests and contribute to global peace and stability.



She previously confirmed that the relationship between Riyadh and Washington is the strongest in its history, noting that the United States not only welcomes the Kingdom's role in resolving crises but considers it essential.