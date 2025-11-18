يبدأ ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، زيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة استجابةً لدعوةٍ من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
ويلتقي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بالرئيس ترمب، اليوم، في البيت الأبيض، وتتضمن الزيارة مراسم استقبال صباحية، واجتماعات في المكتب البيضاوي، يعقبها حفل عشاء رسمي.
التكنولوجيا والطاقة أبرز ملفات المنتدى
ويشهد ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، يوم غدٍ الأربعاء، انعقاد منتدى الأعمال السعودي - الأمريكي. وتركز أعمال المنتدى ، على مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والرعاية الصحية والسياحة والترفيه، بمشاركة نحو 400 من الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات الأمريكية والسعودية. وتوقع مصدر مطلع أن يضم منتدى الاستثماري رؤساء تنفيذيين من شركات "شيفرون" و"كوالكوم" و"سيسكو" و"جنرال ديناميكس" و"فايزر". ولفت إلى مشاركة كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين من شركات IBM و"جوجل" التابعة لـ"ألفابت"، و"سيلزفورس" و"أندريسن هورويتز" و"هاليبرتون" و"أدوبي" و"أرامكو" و"ستيت ستريت" و"بارسنوز كورب".
أكثر من مجرد لقاء
وكان الرئيس ترمب وصف قبل أيام زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان بأنها «أكثر من مجرد لقاء، معتبراً أنها ستكون تكريماً للسعودية».
وغادر ولي العهد، أمس، الرياض بناء على توجيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، واستجابة للدعوة المقدمة، من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، متوجهاً إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، في زيارة عمل رسمية يلتقي فيها الرئيس الأمريكي؛ لبحث العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
فصل جديد ومهم
ووصفت سفيرة المملكة في واشنطن الأميرة ريما بنت بندر، زيارة ولي العهد إلى أمريكا بأنها تمثل فصلاً جديداً ومهماً في العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية.
وقالت الأميرة ريما بنت بندر: ستحقق الزيارة ما تتطلع إليه قيادات الشعبين الصديقين، كما تواصل الارتقاء بهذه العلاقة الاستراتيجية نحو آفاق أوسع تعزز من مصالحنا المشتركة وتساهم في السلم والاستقرار العالمي.
وأكدت في وقت سابق أن العلاقة التي تربط الرياض بواشنطن تعد الأقوى في تاريخها، ولفتت إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لا ترحب فقط بدور المملكة في حل الأزمات، بل تعتبره ضرورياً.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, begins today (Tuesday) an official visit to the United States in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet President Trump today at the White House, and the visit includes a morning reception and meetings in the Oval Office, followed by an official dinner.
Technology and Energy are the Main Topics of the Forum
The Crown Prince and the U.S. President will witness the Saudi-American Business Forum tomorrow, Wednesday. The forum will focus on areas such as technology, energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment, with the participation of around 400 CEOs from major American and Saudi companies. An informed source expects the investment forum to include CEOs from companies like Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics, and Pfizer. He noted the participation of senior executives from IBM, Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet), Salesforce, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, Adobe, Aramco, State Street, and Parsons Corp.
More than Just a Meeting
President Trump described Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit a few days ago as "more than just a meeting," considering it a tribute to Saudi Arabia.
The Crown Prince left Riyadh yesterday based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in response to the invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, heading to the United States for an official working visit where he will meet the U.S. President to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as to discuss issues of mutual interest.
A New and Important Chapter
The Saudi Ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar, described the Crown Prince's visit to America as representing a new and important chapter in Saudi-American relations.
Princess Reema bint Bandar stated that the visit will achieve what the leaders of the two friendly nations aspire to, while continuing to elevate this strategic relationship to broader horizons that enhance our common interests and contribute to global peace and stability.
She previously confirmed that the relationship between Riyadh and Washington is the strongest in its history, noting that the United States not only welcomes the Kingdom's role in resolving crises but considers it essential.