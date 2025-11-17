While the bodies of two prisoners remain unidentified, Hamas handed over a new Israeli prisoner’s body to the Red Cross today (Monday) in Gaza City.



Hamas called on the guarantor countries of the agreement to pressure the occupation to commit to implementing the humanitarian protocol and opening the crossings, emphasizing that the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip necessitates urgent action to save civilians and deliver aid and tents.



The movement held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for its continued violations of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.



At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Palestinian human rights organizations called for urgent international action to stop Israel's systematic crimes against Palestinian prisoners, following its move towards approving a bill that allows for the execution of prisoners. This was stated in a joint statement delivered by the ministry's political affairs officer, Omar Awadallah, during a press conference at its headquarters in Ramallah in the central West Bank.

Israel's Crimes Against Prisoners



For its part, the Israeli Physicians for Human Rights organization acknowledged the death of 98 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails over two years, averaging 4 deaths per month, accusing the occupation of concealing the causes of Palestinian prisoners' deaths and hiding the true number of victims.



The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated that there are doubts regarding the information revealed by the Israeli occupation to the organization "Physicians for Human Rights" about the martyr prisoners, indicating that the occupation's admission of the liquidation of 98 prisoners suggests that the actual number is higher than what has been announced and exceeds 100, which is a non-final number.



The club clarified that these prisoners were shot before their arrest and were held in Israeli hospitals until their deaths, in addition to dozens who were executed in the field after their arrest, confirming that this data represents a new indicator and additional confirmation of the severity of the ongoing crime against prisoners.



On another note, the director of the government media office in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Thawabteh, stated that 288,000 Palestinian families are living a harsh tragedy amid difficult climatic conditions, accusing the occupation of continuing its policy of tightening restrictions and preventing the entry of tents while keeping the crossings closed.