فيما لا تزال جثة أسيرين مجهولة، سلمت حركة حماس، اليوم (الإثنين)، جثة أسير إسرائيلي جديد إلى الصليب الأحمر في مدينة غزة.


ودعت حماس الدول الضامنة للاتفاق إلى الضغط على الاحتلال لإلزامه بتنفيذ البروتوكول الإنساني وفتح المعابر، مؤكدة أن الكارثة الإنسانية المتفاقمة في قطاع غزة تفرض تحركاً عاجلاً لإنقاذ المدنيين وإدخال المساعدات والخيام.


وحمَّلت الحركة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار خروقه لاتفاق إنهاء الحرب في غزة.


في الوقت ذاته، دعت وزارة الخارجية ومؤسسات حقوقية فلسطينية إلى تحرك دولي عاجل لوقف جرائم إسرائيل الممنهجة بحق الأسرى الفلسطينيين، بعد توجهها نحو إقرار مشروع قانون يسمح بإعدام أسرى، وذلك في بيان مشترك ألقاه الوكيل المكلف بالشؤون السياسية بالوزارة عمر عوض الله، خلال مؤتمر صحفي بمقرها في رام الله وسط الضفة الغربية.

جرائم إسرائيل بحق الأسرى


بدورها، أقرت جمعية أطباء لحقوق الإنسان الإسرائيلية بمقتل 98 أسيراً فلسطينياً بالسجون الإسرائيلية خلال عامين بمعدل 4 وفيات شهرياً، متهمة الاحتلال بالتستر على أسباب وفاة الأسرى الفلسطينيين، وإخفاء العدد الحقيقي للضحايا.


فيما قال نادي الأسير الفلسطيني إن هناك شكوكاً حول المعلومات التي كشف عنها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمنظمة «أطباء لحقوق الإنسان» حول الأسرى الشهداء، مبيناً أن اعتراف الاحتلال بتصفية 98 أسيراً يشير إلى أن العدد الحقيقي أعلى مما جرى الإعلان عنه ويتجاوز الـ100، وهو عدد غير نهائي.


وأوضح النادي أن هؤلاء الأسرى الذين أُطلق النار عليهم قبل اعتقالهم واحتُجزوا في المستشفيات الإسرائيلية حتى مقتلهم، إضافة إلى العشرات الذين جرى إعدامهم ميدانياً بعد اعتقالهم، مؤكداً أن هذه المعطيات تمثل مؤشراً جديداً وتأكيداً إضافياً على فداحة الجريمة المستمرة بحق الأسرى.


من جهة أخرى، قال مدير المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في قطاع غزة إسماعيل الثوابتة إن 288 ألف أسرة فلسطينية تعيش مأساة قاسية وسط ظروف مناخية صعبة، متهماً الاحتلال بمواصلة سياسة التضييق ومنع إدخال الخيام والإبقاء على المعابر مغلقة.