The Iranian advisor to the Supreme Leader, Kamal Kharrazi, reiterated that Tehran has not closed the door to negotiations.



Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, stated in press remarks on Sunday evening, following an extended conference held in Tehran, that negotiations with the United States are possible if Washington changes its approach.



Kharrazi urged the Americans to adopt a positive approach and negotiate based on mutual respect and equality, according to his statement.



Earlier, Kharrazi announced during a full-day conference titled "International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense" that his country does not reject negotiations regarding its nuclear program, but it will not abandon its defensive capabilities or its peaceful activities in uranium enrichment.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his country has no undeclared facilities for uranium enrichment, and that all its facilities are under the supervision of the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Iranian officials warned the IAEA during the forum against adopting an anti-Iran resolution. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, "If a resolution is issued, Iran will consider reviewing its relations with the IAEA and will conduct a fundamental review."



Additionally, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, called on the UN agency to clarify its position and responsibility in the context of any military attack and damage to facilities, so that his country can negotiate on this basis.



Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA, preventing its inspectors from accessing the affected sites, and accused it of bias and failing to condemn Israeli attacks, following the 12-day Israeli war last June.



Tehran and the IAEA agreed last September on a new framework for cooperation. However, weeks later, Tehran deemed it void after Britain, France, and Germany activated the re-imposition of UN sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement. The effects of this agreement officially ended last October, but it was effectively canceled years ago after Washington withdrew from it during the first term of President Donald Trump.