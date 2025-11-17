جدد مستشار المرشد الإيراني كمال خرازي، تأكيد أن طهران لم تغلق باب التفاوض.
وقال رئيس المجلس الاستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية، في تصريحات صحفية، مساء الأحد، عقب مؤتمر مطول عقد في طهران: إن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة ممكنة إذا غيرت واشنطن نهجها.
ودعا خرازي الأمريكيين إلى تبني نهج إيجابي والتفاوض على أساس الاحترام المتبادل والمساواة، بحسب قوله.
وكان خرازي، أعلن في وقت سابق خلال مؤتمر استمر يوماً كاملاً بعنوان «القانون الدولي تحت الهجوم: العدوان والدفاع»، أن بلاده لا ترفض المفاوضات بشأن برنامجها النووي، لكنها لن تتخلى عن قدراتها الدفاعية أو أنشطتها السلمية في تخصيب اليورانيوم.
فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أنه ليس لدى بلاده أي منشأة غير معلنة لتخصيب اليورانيوم، وأن كل منشآتها تخضع لمراقبة الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابعة للأمم المتحدة.
وحذّر مسؤولون إيرانيون خلال المنتدى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية من اعتماد قرار مناهض لإيران. وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي «في حال صدور قرار، ستنظر إيران في مراجعة علاقاتها مع الوكالة الذرية وستجري مراجعة جذرية».
فيما دعا رئيس منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية محمد إسلامي، الوكالة الأممية إلى تحديد موقفها ومسؤوليتها في سياق أي هجوم عسكري وإلحاق أضرار بالمنشآت، حتى تتمكن بلاده من إجراء مفاوضات على هذا الأساس.
وعلقت إيران تعاونها مع الوكالة الذرية، ومنعت مفتشيها من الوصول إلى المواقع المتضررة، واتهمتها بالتحيز وعدم إدانة الهجمات الإسرائيلية، عقب الحرب الإسرائيلية التي استمرت 12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي.
واتفقت طهران والوكالة الدولية في سبتمبر الماضي، على إطار عمل جديد للتعاون. لكن بعد أسابيع، اعتبرته طهران باطلاً بعد أن فعّلت بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا إعادة فرض عقوبات الأمم المتحدة التي رُفعت بموجب الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015. وانتهت مفاعيل هذا الاتفاق رسمياً في أكتوبر الماضي، لكنه أُلغي فعلياً قبل سنوات بعد انسحاب واشنطن منه خلال الولاية الأولى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
The Iranian advisor to the Supreme Leader, Kamal Kharrazi, reiterated that Tehran has not closed the door to negotiations.
Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, stated in press remarks on Sunday evening, following an extended conference held in Tehran, that negotiations with the United States are possible if Washington changes its approach.
Kharrazi urged the Americans to adopt a positive approach and negotiate based on mutual respect and equality, according to his statement.
Earlier, Kharrazi announced during a full-day conference titled "International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense" that his country does not reject negotiations regarding its nuclear program, but it will not abandon its defensive capabilities or its peaceful activities in uranium enrichment.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his country has no undeclared facilities for uranium enrichment, and that all its facilities are under the supervision of the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Iranian officials warned the IAEA during the forum against adopting an anti-Iran resolution. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, "If a resolution is issued, Iran will consider reviewing its relations with the IAEA and will conduct a fundamental review."
Additionally, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, called on the UN agency to clarify its position and responsibility in the context of any military attack and damage to facilities, so that his country can negotiate on this basis.
Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA, preventing its inspectors from accessing the affected sites, and accused it of bias and failing to condemn Israeli attacks, following the 12-day Israeli war last June.
Tehran and the IAEA agreed last September on a new framework for cooperation. However, weeks later, Tehran deemed it void after Britain, France, and Germany activated the re-imposition of UN sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement. The effects of this agreement officially ended last October, but it was effectively canceled years ago after Washington withdrew from it during the first term of President Donald Trump.