جدد مستشار المرشد الإيراني كمال خرازي، تأكيد أن طهران لم تغلق باب التفاوض.


وقال رئيس المجلس الاستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية، في تصريحات صحفية، مساء الأحد، عقب مؤتمر مطول عقد في طهران: إن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة ممكنة إذا غيرت واشنطن نهجها.


ودعا خرازي الأمريكيين إلى تبني نهج إيجابي والتفاوض على أساس الاحترام المتبادل والمساواة، بحسب قوله.


وكان خرازي، أعلن في وقت سابق خلال مؤتمر استمر يوماً كاملاً بعنوان «القانون الدولي تحت الهجوم: العدوان والدفاع»، أن بلاده لا ترفض المفاوضات بشأن برنامجها النووي، لكنها لن تتخلى عن قدراتها الدفاعية أو أنشطتها السلمية في تخصيب اليورانيوم.


فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أنه ليس لدى بلاده أي منشأة غير معلنة لتخصيب اليورانيوم، وأن كل منشآتها تخضع لمراقبة الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابعة للأمم المتحدة.


وحذّر مسؤولون إيرانيون خلال المنتدى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية من اعتماد قرار مناهض لإيران. وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي «في حال صدور قرار، ستنظر إيران في مراجعة علاقاتها مع الوكالة الذرية وستجري مراجعة جذرية».


فيما دعا رئيس منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية محمد إسلامي، الوكالة الأممية إلى تحديد موقفها ومسؤوليتها في سياق أي هجوم عسكري وإلحاق أضرار بالمنشآت، حتى تتمكن بلاده من إجراء مفاوضات على هذا الأساس.


وعلقت إيران تعاونها مع الوكالة الذرية، ومنعت مفتشيها من الوصول إلى المواقع المتضررة، واتهمتها بالتحيز وعدم إدانة الهجمات الإسرائيلية، عقب الحرب الإسرائيلية التي استمرت 12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي.


واتفقت طهران والوكالة الدولية في سبتمبر الماضي، على إطار عمل جديد للتعاون. لكن بعد أسابيع، اعتبرته طهران باطلاً بعد أن فعّلت بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا إعادة فرض عقوبات الأمم المتحدة التي رُفعت بموجب الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015. وانتهت مفاعيل هذا الاتفاق رسمياً في أكتوبر الماضي، لكنه أُلغي فعلياً قبل سنوات بعد انسحاب واشنطن منه خلال الولاية الأولى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.