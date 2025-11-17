Today (Monday) in Syria, the first public trial sessions for those accused of committing violations during the events on the Syrian coast commenced, marking a first of its kind in the path of transitional justice following the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.



Open Sessions to the Media



The head of the National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding regarding the coastal events, Judge Jumaa Al-Anzi, stated that the trials will be open to local and international media, pointing to the enormity and complexity of the case, which requires precision in describing the crimes, legal attribution, and procedures for prosecution and arrest.



He added that there are pivotal moments in the country's history that reflect a vision of Syria that establishes the foundations of justice and transparency, enhances trust in the judicial system, serves as a deterrent to criminals, respects the rights of the accused, and guarantees fair trials.



Al-Anzi spoke in a post on "X" about the significant efforts made by the ministries of justice, interior, and defense, alongside the judicial authority and law enforcement, to reach this stage, emphasizing the importance of these trials for the victims' families and all those interested in the path of justice and fairness.



He announced that the outcomes of the independent commission investigating the coastal events will be implemented in practice, demonstrating the state's commitment to establishing justice and respecting the law.



Arrests of Workers in Defense and Interior



The National Commission for Investigation into the events in Sweida announced yesterday (Sunday) the arrest of several employees from the ministries of defense and interior after proving their involvement in violations during the violent events that took place in the governorate in July 2025, confirming their referral to the competent judiciary to complete legal procedures.



During a press conference at the Ministry of Information, he addressed the facts that the commission has reached, along with the violations and hate speech that accompanied the events, as well as the operations of displacement.



The commission was able to identify 298 individuals suspected of being involved in committing serious violations, noting that it documented the deaths of 1,426 individuals, including 90 women, and stated that those it referred to as "remnants of the previous regime" killed 238 security personnel.



Armed Clashes on the Coast



On March 6, armed clashes occurred in the coastal areas of western Syria following attacks by armed individuals who were affiliated with the Assad regime against public security patrols, resulting in the deaths of around 200 personnel. This prompted the authorities to send large reinforcements from the Ministry of Defense and security forces to Latakia and Tartus to pursue the armed groups, with operations continuing for at least three days, during which there were violations against civilians. The blame was directed at "remnants of the regime" and undisciplined groups.