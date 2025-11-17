انطلقت في سورية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أولى جلسات المحاكمات العلنية للمتهمين بارتكاب انتهاكات في أحداث الساحل السوري، في خطوة تعد الأولى من نوعها ضمن مسار العدالة الانتقالية بعد سقوط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.
جلسات مفتوحة أمام الإعلام
وقال رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق وتقصّي الحقائق في أحداث الساحل، القاضي جمعة العنزي، إن المحاكمات ستكون مفتوحة أمام وسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية، لافتاً إلى ضخامة وتعقيد الملف، وما يتطلبه من دقة في توصيف الجرائم والإسناد القانوني وإجراءات الملاحقة والقبض.
وأضاف أن هناك لحظات فارقة في تاريخ البلاد تعكس صورة سورية التي ترسي أسس العدالة والشفافية وتعزز الثقة بالنظام القضائي وتشكل رادعاً للمجرمين وتراعي حقوق المتهمين وتشكل ضماناً للمحاكمات العادلة.
وتحدث العنزي في منشور عبر «إكس»، عن جهود كبيرة بذلتها وزارات العدل والداخلية والدفاع، إلى جانب المؤسسة القضائية والضابطة العدلية، للوصول إلى هذه المرحلة، مؤكداً أهمية هذه المحاكمات لذوي الضحايا ولكل المهتمين بمسار العدالة والإنصاف.
وأعلن أن مخرجات اللجنة المستقلة للتحقيق في أحداث الساحل ستُطبّق على أرض الواقع، بما يثبت التزام الدولة بإرساء العدالة واحترام القانون.
توقيف عاملين في الدفاع والداخلية
وأعلنت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق في أحداث السويداء، أمس الأحد، توقيف عدد من العاملين في وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية بعد ثبوت ارتكابهم مخالفات خلال الأحداث الدامية التي شهدتها المحافظة في يوليو 2025، مؤكدة إحالتهم إلى القضاء المختص لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية.
وتطرق خلال مؤتمر صحفي في مقر وزارة الإعلام، إلى الحقائق التي توصّلت إليها اللجنة، وما رافق الأحداث من انتهاكات وخطاب كراهية وعمليات تهجير.
وتمكنت اللجنة من التعرف على 298 شخصاً يشتبه بتورطهم في ارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة، مشيرة إلى أنها وثقت سقوط 1,426 شخصاً بينهم 90 امرأة، وقالت إن من وصفتهم بـ«فلول النظام السابق» قتلوا 238 من عناصر الأمن.
مواجهات مسلحة في الساحل
وشهدت مناطق الساحل السوري غرب البلاد في 6 مارس الماضي، مواجهات مسلحة بعد هجمات شنها مسلحون كانوا تابعين لنظام الأسد ضد دوريات الأمن العام، أودت بحياة نحو 200 عنصر، ما دفع السلطات لإرسال تعزيزات كبيرة من وزارة الدفاع والقوات الأمنية إلى اللاذقية وطرطوس لملاحقة المجموعات المسلحة، إذ استمرت العمليات لـ3 أيام على الأقل، إلا أنها شهدت وقوع تجاوزات بحق مدنيين. ووُجهت أصابع الاتهام فيها إلى «فلول النظام» ومجموعات غير منضبطة.
Today (Monday) in Syria, the first public trial sessions for those accused of committing violations during the events on the Syrian coast commenced, marking a first of its kind in the path of transitional justice following the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Open Sessions to the Media
The head of the National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding regarding the coastal events, Judge Jumaa Al-Anzi, stated that the trials will be open to local and international media, pointing to the enormity and complexity of the case, which requires precision in describing the crimes, legal attribution, and procedures for prosecution and arrest.
He added that there are pivotal moments in the country's history that reflect a vision of Syria that establishes the foundations of justice and transparency, enhances trust in the judicial system, serves as a deterrent to criminals, respects the rights of the accused, and guarantees fair trials.
Al-Anzi spoke in a post on "X" about the significant efforts made by the ministries of justice, interior, and defense, alongside the judicial authority and law enforcement, to reach this stage, emphasizing the importance of these trials for the victims' families and all those interested in the path of justice and fairness.
He announced that the outcomes of the independent commission investigating the coastal events will be implemented in practice, demonstrating the state's commitment to establishing justice and respecting the law.
Arrests of Workers in Defense and Interior
The National Commission for Investigation into the events in Sweida announced yesterday (Sunday) the arrest of several employees from the ministries of defense and interior after proving their involvement in violations during the violent events that took place in the governorate in July 2025, confirming their referral to the competent judiciary to complete legal procedures.
During a press conference at the Ministry of Information, he addressed the facts that the commission has reached, along with the violations and hate speech that accompanied the events, as well as the operations of displacement.
The commission was able to identify 298 individuals suspected of being involved in committing serious violations, noting that it documented the deaths of 1,426 individuals, including 90 women, and stated that those it referred to as "remnants of the previous regime" killed 238 security personnel.
Armed Clashes on the Coast
On March 6, armed clashes occurred in the coastal areas of western Syria following attacks by armed individuals who were affiliated with the Assad regime against public security patrols, resulting in the deaths of around 200 personnel. This prompted the authorities to send large reinforcements from the Ministry of Defense and security forces to Latakia and Tartus to pursue the armed groups, with operations continuing for at least three days, during which there were violations against civilians. The blame was directed at "remnants of the regime" and undisciplined groups.