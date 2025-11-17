انطلقت في سورية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أولى جلسات المحاكمات العلنية للمتهمين بارتكاب انتهاكات في أحداث الساحل السوري، في خطوة تعد الأولى من نوعها ضمن مسار العدالة الانتقالية بعد سقوط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد.


جلسات مفتوحة أمام الإعلام


وقال رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق وتقصّي الحقائق في أحداث الساحل، القاضي جمعة العنزي، إن المحاكمات ستكون مفتوحة أمام وسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية، لافتاً إلى ضخامة وتعقيد الملف، وما يتطلبه من دقة في توصيف الجرائم والإسناد القانوني وإجراءات الملاحقة والقبض.


وأضاف أن هناك ‏لحظات فارقة في تاريخ البلاد تعكس صورة ‌سورية التي ترسي أسس العدالة والشفافية وتعزز الثقة بالنظام القضائي وتشكل رادعاً للمجرمين وتراعي حقوق المتهمين وتشكل ضماناً للمحاكمات العادلة.


وتحدث العنزي في منشور عبر «إكس»، عن جهود كبيرة بذلتها وزارات العدل والداخلية والدفاع، إلى جانب المؤسسة القضائية والضابطة العدلية، للوصول إلى هذه المرحلة، مؤكداً أهمية هذه المحاكمات لذوي الضحايا ولكل المهتمين بمسار العدالة والإنصاف.


وأعلن أن مخرجات اللجنة المستقلة للتحقيق في أحداث الساحل ستُطبّق على أرض الواقع، بما يثبت التزام الدولة بإرساء العدالة واحترام القانون.


توقيف عاملين في الدفاع والداخلية


وأعلنت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق في أحداث السويداء، أمس الأحد، توقيف عدد من العاملين في وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية بعد ثبوت ارتكابهم مخالفات خلال الأحداث الدامية التي شهدتها المحافظة في يوليو 2025، مؤكدة إحالتهم إلى القضاء المختص لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية.


وتطرق خلال مؤتمر صحفي في مقر وزارة الإعلام، إلى الحقائق التي توصّلت إليها اللجنة، وما رافق الأحداث من انتهاكات وخطاب كراهية وعمليات تهجير.


وتمكنت اللجنة من التعرف على 298 شخصاً يشتبه بتورطهم في ارتكاب انتهاكات جسيمة، مشيرة إلى أنها وثقت سقوط 1,426 شخصاً بينهم 90 امرأة، وقالت إن من وصفتهم بـ«فلول النظام السابق» قتلوا 238 من عناصر الأمن.


مواجهات مسلحة في الساحل


وشهدت مناطق الساحل السوري غرب البلاد في 6 مارس الماضي، مواجهات مسلحة بعد هجمات شنها مسلحون كانوا تابعين لنظام الأسد ضد دوريات الأمن العام، أودت بحياة نحو 200 عنصر، ما دفع السلطات لإرسال تعزيزات كبيرة من وزارة الدفاع والقوات الأمنية إلى اللاذقية وطرطوس لملاحقة المجموعات المسلحة، إذ استمرت العمليات لـ3 أيام على الأقل، إلا أنها شهدت وقوع تجاوزات بحق مدنيين. ووُجهت أصابع الاتهام فيها إلى «فلول النظام» ومجموعات غير منضبطة.