The Russian forces have made progress on the eastern and southern fronts in Ukraine over the past few days, with Moscow announcing the expansion of its control over several new towns and villages coinciding with an escalation of air and missile attacks as winter approaches.



Weak Defensive Capabilities



This gradual advance comes amid weak Ukrainian defensive capabilities and a shortage of troops, according to military leaders in Kyiv.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today (Monday) that its forces liberated the towns of Dvorichanskoye in Kharkiv Oblast, Blatonovka in the Donetsk Republic, and the village of Hai in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, confirming the continuation of offensive operations in the eastern part of the country.



Moscow reported yesterday (Sunday) that its forces had made significant progress in the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine, taking control of two new towns as part of a wide-ranging offensive aimed, according to the Russian narrative, at establishing control over the entire region.



Orekhiv Defense Gateway



It noted that control over Rivnopillya places the town of Hulyaipole under threat of attacks from multiple directions. It announced the capture of Mala Tokmachka, which is only about nine kilometers away from Orekhiv, which the famous Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka described as the "Orekhiv Defense Gateway" and of strategic importance that cannot be overlooked.



According to maps issued by pro-Ukrainian entities, Russia has been advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions since June, with a depth of up to 30 kilometers on a wide front over the past six weeks, benefiting from the shortage of Ukrainian troops and the difficulty of maintaining multiple defensive positions under the pressure of Russian artillery and drones.



Efforts to Control Donbas



On the ground, Moscow currently controls about 19% of Ukraine's territory, while seeking to impose complete control over Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, amid ongoing daily battles.



The Russian news agency reported that air defenses shot down 36 Ukrainian drones overnight. Russian strikes continue almost daily within Ukrainian territory, targeting the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of 3 people and injuries to 10 others, including children, according to local officials.



Moscow aims to target energy infrastructure as winter approaches, while Kyiv intensifies its counterstrikes against depots and oil refineries inside Russia.



On the southern fronts, the Russian army announced yesterday (Sunday) that it had taken control of two new villages, confirming its slow advance towards strategic Ukrainian positions, while Kyiv seeks to hold on to the city of Pokrovsk in the east amid increasing pressure.