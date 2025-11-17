حققت القوات الروسية تقدما في الجبهات الشرقية والجنوبية في أوكرانيا خلال الأيام الماضية، مع إعلان موسكو توسيع نطاق سيطرتها على عدة بلدات وقرى جديدة بالتزامن مع تصعيد الهجمات الجوية والصاروخية مع اقتراب فصل الشتاء.


ضعف القدرات الدفاعية


يأتي هذا الزحف المتدرج وسط ضعف في القدرات الدفاعية الأوكرانية ونقص في القوات، بحسب قادة ميدانيين في كييف.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قواتها حررت بلدات دفوريتشانسكويه في مقاطعة خاركيف، وبلاتونوفكا في جمهورية دونيتسك، وقرية غاي في مقاطعة دنيبروبيتروفسك خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، مؤكدة استمرار العمليات الهجومية شرق البلاد.


وكانت موسكو، أفادت، أمس (الأحد)، بإحراز قواتها تقدما كبيرا في منطقة زابوريجيا جنوب شرق أوكرانيا، والسيطرة على بلدتين جديدتين ضمن هجوم واسع يهدف، وفق الرواية الروسية، إلى بسط السيطرة على المنطقة بكاملها.


بوابة دفاع أوريخيف


ولفتت إلى أن السيطرة على ريفنوبيليا، تضع بلدة هوليايبول تحت تهديد هجمات من عدة محاور. وأعلنت السيطرة على ملا توكماتشكا التي تبعد نحو تسعة كيلومترات فقط عن أوريخيف، والتي وصفها المدون العسكري الروسي الشهير يوري بودولياكا بأنها «بوابة دفاع أوريخيف» وصاحبة أهمية إستراتيجية لا يمكن تجاهلها.


وبحسب خرائط صادرة عن جهات مؤيدة لأوكرانيا، تواصل روسيا منذ يونيو الماضي التقدم في منطقتي دنيبروبتروفسك وزابوريجيا، بعمق وصل إلى 30 كيلومترا على جبهة واسعة خلال الأسابيع الستة الأخيرة، مستفيدة من نقص القوات الأوكرانية وصعوبة الحفاظ على مواقع دفاعية متعددة تحت ضغط الهجمات الروسية بالمدفعية والمسيّرات.


مساعٍ للسيطرة على دونباس


ميدانيا، تسيطر موسكو حاليا على نحو 19% من مساحة أوكرانيا، بينما تسعى لفرض سيطرتها الكاملة على دونباس وخيرسون وزابوريجيا، وسط استمرار المعارك اليومية.


وذكرت وكالة الإعلام الروسية أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت 36 مسيّرة أوكرانية خلال الليل. وتستمر الضربات الروسية شبه اليومية داخل الأراضي الأوكرانية، والتي استهدفت مدينة بالاكليا في خاركيف، ما أسفر عن مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 10 آخرين، بينهم أطفال، بحسب المسؤولين المحليين.


وتسعى موسكو لاستهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة مع دخول فصل الشتاء، في حين تكثّف كييف ضرباتها المضادة ضد مستودعات ومصافي النفط داخل روسيا.


وعلى الجبهات الجنوبية، أعلن الجيش الروسي أمس (الأحد)، سيطرته على قريتين جديدتين، مؤكدا استمرار تقدمه البطيء باتجاه مواقع أوكرانية إستراتيجية، بينما تسعى كييف للحفاظ على مدينة بوكروفسك في الشرق وسط ضغط متزايد.