تعتزم وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية شبانة محمود منع مواطني ثلاث دول من الحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى المملكة المتحدة إذا فشلت حكوماتهم في استعادة المهاجرين غير الشرعيين.

وستكون ثلاث دول أفريقية، هي أنغولا وناميبيا وجمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، عرضة لعقوبات تتعلق بالتأشيرات، ما سيحرم سياحها وكبار شخصياتها ورجال أعمالها من السفر إلى بريطانيا في حال لم تبد تعاوناً أكبر في عملية ترحيل المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، بحسب وكالة «بي إيه ميديا» البريطانية.

وقالت وزيرة الداخلية إن بريطانيا تلتزم بالقواعد، مؤكدة: «عندما قلت إن هناك عقوبات ستُفرض على الدول التي لا تستعيد المجرمين والمهاجرين غير الشرعيين، كنت أعني ذلك».

وأضافت وزيرة الداخلية أن رسالتها إلى الحكومات الأجنبية واضحة، وهي أن عليها قبول عودة مواطنيها أو خسارة امتياز دخول المملكة المتحدة.

ومن المقرر أن تعلن محمود، اليوم (الإثنين)، في بيان أمام مجلس العموم إعادة صياغة آلية منح بريطانيا حق اللجوء للأشخاص الفارين من الصراعات والاضطرابات.