The British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to prevent citizens from three countries from obtaining entry visas to the United Kingdom if their governments fail to take back illegal immigrants.

These three African countries, Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will face visa-related sanctions, which will deny their tourists, prominent figures, and businesspeople the ability to travel to Britain if they do not show greater cooperation in the process of deporting illegal immigrants, according to the British news agency "PA Media."

The Home Secretary stated that Britain is committed to the rules, affirming: "When I said that there would be sanctions imposed on countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it."

She added that her message to foreign governments is clear: they must accept the return of their citizens or lose the privilege of entering the United Kingdom.

Mahmood is set to announce today (Monday) in a statement before the House of Commons a reworking of the mechanism for granting asylum in the UK to people fleeing conflicts and unrest.