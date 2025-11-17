تعتزم وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية شبانة محمود منع مواطني ثلاث دول من الحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى المملكة المتحدة إذا فشلت حكوماتهم في استعادة المهاجرين غير الشرعيين.
وستكون ثلاث دول أفريقية، هي أنغولا وناميبيا وجمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، عرضة لعقوبات تتعلق بالتأشيرات، ما سيحرم سياحها وكبار شخصياتها ورجال أعمالها من السفر إلى بريطانيا في حال لم تبد تعاوناً أكبر في عملية ترحيل المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، بحسب وكالة «بي إيه ميديا» البريطانية.
وقالت وزيرة الداخلية إن بريطانيا تلتزم بالقواعد، مؤكدة: «عندما قلت إن هناك عقوبات ستُفرض على الدول التي لا تستعيد المجرمين والمهاجرين غير الشرعيين، كنت أعني ذلك».
وأضافت وزيرة الداخلية أن رسالتها إلى الحكومات الأجنبية واضحة، وهي أن عليها قبول عودة مواطنيها أو خسارة امتياز دخول المملكة المتحدة.
ومن المقرر أن تعلن محمود، اليوم (الإثنين)، في بيان أمام مجلس العموم إعادة صياغة آلية منح بريطانيا حق اللجوء للأشخاص الفارين من الصراعات والاضطرابات.
The British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to prevent citizens from three countries from obtaining entry visas to the United Kingdom if their governments fail to take back illegal immigrants.
These three African countries, Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will face visa-related sanctions, which will deny their tourists, prominent figures, and businesspeople the ability to travel to Britain if they do not show greater cooperation in the process of deporting illegal immigrants, according to the British news agency "PA Media."
The Home Secretary stated that Britain is committed to the rules, affirming: "When I said that there would be sanctions imposed on countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it."
She added that her message to foreign governments is clear: they must accept the return of their citizens or lose the privilege of entering the United Kingdom.
Mahmood is set to announce today (Monday) in a statement before the House of Commons a reworking of the mechanism for granting asylum in the UK to people fleeing conflicts and unrest.