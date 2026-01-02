على خلفية احتجاجات متواصلة بسبب تدهور الأوضاع الاقتصادية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم الجمعة، أن الولايات المتحدة ستتدخل لإنقاذ المتظاهرين السلميين في إيران، حال إطلاق النار عليهم وقتلهم بعنف.
وكتب ترمب في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة Truth Social: «إذا أطلقت إيران النار على المتظاهرين السلميين وقتلتهم بعنف، كما جرت عادتها، فإن الولايات المتحدة ستتدخل لنجدتهم»، مضيفاً: «نحن على أهبة الاستعداد».
وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية ومنظمات حقوقية، قالت إن عدة أشخاص سقطوا خلال أكبر احتجاجات تشهدها إيران منذ 3 سنوات، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام غربية.
وأعلنت وكالة أنباء «فارس» شبه الرسمية وفاة 3 محتجين وإصابة 17 خلال هجوم على مركز شرطة في إقليم لورستان غرب إيران.
وأضافت: «دخل مثيرو شغب مقر الشرطة مساء (الخميس)، واشتبكوا مع قوات الشرطة وأضرموا النيران في عدة مركبات».
وأكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني سقوط أحد عناصر وحدة «الباسيج»، وهي قوة من المتطوعين تابعة له، في كهدشت وإصابة 13 عنصراً آخرين، واتهم المتظاهرين باستغلال الاحتجاجات.
واندلعت احتجاجات في مرودشت بإقليم فارس الجنوبي، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء نشطاء حقوق الإنسان «هرانا».
ولفتت منظمة «هنجاو» إلى أن السلطات قبضت على متظاهرين، الأربعاء، في أقاليم كرمان شاه وخوزستان وهمدان بغرب البلاد.
وتمثل المصادمات بين متظاهرين وقوات الأمن تصعيداً خطيراً في الاضطرابات الآخذة في الانتشار منذ احتجاج أصحاب متاجر، الأحد الماضي، على تعامل الحكومة مع انهيار العملة وارتفاع الأسعار بشكل حاد.
In light of ongoing protests due to the deteriorating economic situation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today, Friday, that the United States will intervene to save peaceful protesters in Iran if they are shot at and violently killed.
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account: “If Iran shoots at peaceful protesters and violently kills them, as it has done in the past, the United States will intervene to rescue them,” adding: “We are on high alert.”
Iranian media and human rights organizations reported that several people were killed during the largest protests seen in Iran in three years, according to Western media outlets.
The semi-official news agency “Fars” announced the death of 3 protesters and the injury of 17 during an attack on a police station in Lorestan province in western Iran.
It added: “Rioters entered the police station on Thursday evening, clashed with police forces, and set several vehicles on fire.”
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the death of one member of the Basij unit, a volunteer force affiliated with it, in Kahrizak and the injury of 13 others, accusing the protesters of exploiting the demonstrations.
Protests erupted in Marvdasht in the southern Fars province, according to the human rights activist news agency “Hrana.”
The “Hangaw” organization noted that authorities arrested protesters on Wednesday in the provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Hamadan in the west of the country.
The clashes between protesters and security forces represent a serious escalation in the unrest that has been spreading since shopkeepers protested last Sunday against the government's handling of the currency collapse and sharp price increases.