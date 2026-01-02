على خلفية احتجاجات متواصلة بسبب تدهور الأوضاع الاقتصادية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم الجمعة، أن الولايات المتحدة ستتدخل لإنقاذ المتظاهرين السلميين في إيران، حال إطلاق النار عليهم وقتلهم بعنف.


وكتب ترمب في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة Truth Social: «إذا أطلقت إيران النار على المتظاهرين السلميين وقتلتهم بعنف، كما جرت عادتها، فإن الولايات المتحدة ستتدخل لنجدتهم»، مضيفاً: «نحن على أهبة الاستعداد».


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية ومنظمات حقوقية، قالت إن عدة أشخاص سقطوا خلال أكبر احتجاجات تشهدها إيران منذ 3 سنوات، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام غربية.


وأعلنت وكالة أنباء «فارس» شبه الرسمية وفاة 3 محتجين وإصابة 17 خلال هجوم على مركز شرطة ‍في إقليم لورستان غرب إيران.


وأضافت: «دخل مثيرو شغب مقر الشرطة مساء (الخميس)، واشتبكوا مع قوات الشرطة وأضرموا النيران في عدة مركبات».


وأكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني سقوط أحد عناصر وحدة «الباسيج»، وهي قوة من المتطوعين تابعة له، في كهدشت وإصابة 13 عنصراً آخرين، واتهم المتظاهرين باستغلال الاحتجاجات.


واندلعت احتجاجات في مرودشت بإقليم فارس الجنوبي، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أنباء نشطاء حقوق الإنسان «هرانا».


ولفتت منظمة «هنجاو» إلى أن السلطات قبضت على متظاهرين، الأربعاء، في أقاليم كرمان شاه وخوزستان وهمدان بغرب البلاد.


وتمثل المصادمات بين متظاهرين وقوات الأمن تصعيداً خطيراً في الاضطرابات الآخذة في الانتشار منذ احتجاج أصحاب متاجر، الأحد الماضي، على تعامل الحكومة مع انهيار العملة وارتفاع الأسعار بشكل حاد.