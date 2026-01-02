In light of ongoing protests due to the deteriorating economic situation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today, Friday, that the United States will intervene to save peaceful protesters in Iran if they are shot at and violently killed.



Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account: “If Iran shoots at peaceful protesters and violently kills them, as it has done in the past, the United States will intervene to rescue them,” adding: “We are on high alert.”



Iranian media and human rights organizations reported that several people were killed during the largest protests seen in Iran in three years, according to Western media outlets.



The semi-official news agency “Fars” announced the death of 3 protesters and the injury of 17 during an attack on a police station in Lorestan province in western Iran.



It added: “Rioters entered the police station on Thursday evening, clashed with police forces, and set several vehicles on fire.”



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the death of one member of the Basij unit, a volunteer force affiliated with it, in Kahrizak and the injury of 13 others, accusing the protesters of exploiting the demonstrations.



Protests erupted in Marvdasht in the southern Fars province, according to the human rights activist news agency “Hrana.”



The “Hangaw” organization noted that authorities arrested protesters on Wednesday in the provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Hamadan in the west of the country.



The clashes between protesters and security forces represent a serious escalation in the unrest that has been spreading since shopkeepers protested last Sunday against the government's handling of the currency collapse and sharp price increases.